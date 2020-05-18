Taiwan Semiconductor Announces A New Fab In Arizona: A Reality Check

Taiwan Semiconductor has long maintained that US fabs are not cost competitive. Does the announcement about US fab mean cutting-edge semiconductor fabrication is coming back to the US? We discuss.

On Friday, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) announced its intention to build a new semiconductor fabrication plant in Arizona. Per the announcement:

“This facility, which will be built in Arizona, will utilize TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology for semiconductor wafer fabrication, have a 20,000 semiconductor wafer per month capacity, create over 1,600 high-tech professional jobs directly, and thousands of indirect jobs in the semiconductor ecosystem. Construction is planned to start in 2021 with production targeted to begin in 2024. TSMC’s total spending on this project, including capital expenditure, will be approximately US$12 billion from 2021 to 2029.”

This announcement seems to be a rather rapid change from what TSMC Chairman Dr. Mark Liu said in the recent Q1 earnings call:

“Okay. Let me answer the first question regarding U.S. fab. We are now actively evaluating the U.S. fab plain. And -- but as I told the investor before, there is a cost gap, which is hard to accept at this point. Of course, we have -- we are doing a lot of things to reduce that cost gap. One of the -- there are two obstacle currently is -- under actively evaluating is if we do a U.S. fab, it will have to be a leading-edge fab or at least close to leading-edge fab. And the supply chain for the leading-edge fab, at this point, it appears that we need to also establish at the same time. And currently, we are surveying our supply chain partners, whether they will be able to go along so that the quality of the material to support a leading-edge fab can be cost-effective in U.S. And secondly, of course, as I planning -- said earlier, this fab has to be engineering service body. It is -- in fact, Taiwan, all the fab are very highly technical people. In the fab, all master degree and above. And we try to duplicate that in the U.S., it takes a lot of planning and organization to be able to enable such a fab. So -- but there are -- as I said, there are opportunities for us in there. We tried -- hopefully, we can better tap the global talent for TSMC for the long term, expanding a new site in U.S.”

Not just in the Q1 call but TSMC has long maintained that a fab in the US would not be cost competitive and would take time to set up due to supply chain and logistics challenges. A fab in the US, unsubsidized, would significantly increase costs to the US customers or reduce margins for TSMC. Given that uneconomic nature, it is unlikely that TSMC will have a fab in the US without massive subsidies or political pressure.

The announced location of the fab, Arizona, is nearly perfect as far as the US technical work force is concerned. Chandler, Arizona, the neighborhood where the fab is likely to be, if it materializes, has strong labor force for semiconductor manufacturing due to Intel’s (INTC) long-term presence in the region.

As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) continues to take market share from Intel, and as Intel falls further behind in fab technology, Intel is likely to retrench its operations. Given Intel’s troubles and TSMC’s ongoing strong performance, TSMC should be able to recruit the needed talent for the fab without much challenge. Without a doubt, the location allows TSMC to rapidly gain US-based talent which could help strengthen the company’s process technology competency. Simultaneously, this fab could be a blessing for the region.

With this backdrop, one can see that there are several notable things about the announcement.

Firstly, there are no details of the deal itself in terms of what the US government or what the Arizona government is offering. There is no mention of the City or County either. This suggests that there is likely no deal yet or, if there is a deal, the terms are not such that they can be published in the public domain at the current time.

Secondly, note that the planned start in 2021 is past the US Presidential election. One would expect that there would be every incentive for the Trump administration to show some progress and job creation prior to elections. A 2021 target suggests that this deal is at likely half baked.

Thirdly, the fab specifications are somewhat of a disappointment. At 20k wafer starts per month, this is a mid-sized fab. TSMC already has several much larger Gigafabs in Taiwan which have wafer output greater than 100K per month. The low capacity of the announced fab likely means that many high-volume designs, like Apple iPhone chips, are likely to be manufactured in Taiwan.

And, fourthly, and most importantly, the claimed 5nm fab for 2024 suggests this fab may be 2 full generations behind leading edge by the time the fab starts its operation. Even if TSMC starts its Arizona fab at 3nm instead of 5nm, it would still be a full node behind the leading edge. There should be little doubt that TSMC's announcement suggests that the leading-edge fabs will stay in Taiwan for the foreseeable future. This too suggests that customers like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), who seek leading-edge fab capacity, will continue to manufacture the latest products in Taiwan.

On the upside, even a 5nm node may be extremely competitive with process nodes that Intel may have around that point in time. So, the fab could still be leading edge as far as the US is concerned. What is unknown at this point is the incentive package that the US and Arizona governments need to put together to make this deal occur. Whatever it is, we are likely talking about a very expensive deal that brings questionable value to the US outside of limited supply protection in the event of an all-out trade war with China.

All things considered, it appears, the announced deal is much ado about very little.

Subscribers to Beyond The Hype have access to all the linked articles that may otherwise be inaccessible. For timely, cutting-edge insights, analysis and investing ideas in technology, semiconductor, solar, battery, autonomous vehicles, and other emerging technology stocks, check out Beyond the Hype. This Marketplace service gives you early access to my best investing ideas, along with event-driven and arbitrage opportunities when they are most edgy and actionable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSM,AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.