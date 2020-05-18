Sabine Royalty Trust: A Forgotten Income Opportunity

Estimated remaining reserves are expected to yield at least ~$40 through distributions until the end of life; though new technology can extend the end of life by several decades.

Variable, monthly distributions that correlate with the price of oil and gas (no schedule K-1).

Introduction

The fossil fuel industry has taken a severe beating during the pandemic. Amidst the chaos within the oil and gas sector, I am on the lookout for safe ways to bet on the return of oil & gas. I believe in an industry with the debt-ridden E&P companies, there are safer opportunities for investors.

This article outlines one such opportunity in Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR).

Background

Sabine Royalty Trust owns royalty interests on oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. These royalty interests are the only assets of the Trust, other than cash being held for the payment of expenses and liabilities and for distribution to the unitholders.

Image Source

The trust was initially formed in 1982 with estimated reserves of 9 million barrels of oil and 62 billion cubic ft of gas. At the time, the trust reserves were expected to last 9-10 years and be depleted by 1993. But, it has been 38 years since the formation of the trust and approximately 21.9 million barrels of oil and 275 billion cubic ft of gas have been produced - Letter to unitholders

Introduction

Sabine Royalty Trust common stock has been hit hard by the slump in crude oil prices and US natural gas prices.

The distribution to unitholders comes directly from the trust's top line. There is no capital spending or operating costs. Since the top line is directly through production of oil and gas from the trust's reserves, the distribution is highly variable depending on the price of these resources.

The Trustee must sell the Royalty Properties if they fail to generate net revenue for the Trust of at least $2 million per year over any consecutive two-year period. Sale of all of the Royalty Properties will terminate the Trust. The net proceeds of any sale will be distributed to the unitholders - Trust Description

Expenses

The trust has minimal expenses in the form of selling, general, and administrative expenses due to the absence of directors, C-suite, and employees.

Source: Annual Report

The trust has no debt obligations (as outlined in the section below). Hence, there is no interest expense involved.

Source: 10-K

SG&A has consistently been between 4% and 7% of the royalty income and is the only expense for the trust. The remainder of the income is available for distribution.

Variable Distributions

This is where trust is misunderstood. News reports SBR to have cut its May distribution by 41%. It is important to know that this trust distributes almost everything it gets (minus expenses) on a monthly basis. The amount varies depending on the royalty income during the period.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Author's calculations

Revenues generated by sales of oil and gas decreased in 2019 from 2018 as a result of decreased oil and gas prices ($8.0 million); offset somewhat by higher natural gas and oil production volumes ($1.2 million), and lower expenses, taxes and revenue due others ($1.1 million). - 10-K

Source: Trust 10-K

2020 has not been a great year for oil and gas prices. However, with economies beginning to open up, oil demand is expected to rise. The road to recovery for oil prices is a bumpy one and a V shape recovery chart is unlikely.

One of the reasons for my belief is the concern that jet fuel demand is not likely to bounce from the lows due to the absence of business travel. In my opinion, business travel will be unlikely for the rest of the year.

Tax Considerations

The trust does not operate as a partnership. Hence there is no schedule K-1. Hence, there are no tax advantages on these distributions.

The distributions are considered royalty income and are ordinary income, taxed at unitholder's marginal rate. The cash distributions are reported on a 1099-Misc form from the unitholder's brokerage firm.

However, due to the absence of schedule K-1, the units could be held in a tax-deferred account.

No Debt Obligations

The Trust has no short-term and long-term obligations. Absence of interest expenses ensures lean operations and increase unitholder yield.

Source: SBR 2019 Annual Report

Remaining Reserves

Sabine's remaining reserve estimate currently stands at 7.1 million barrels of oil and 35.4 billion cubic feet of gas. Estimates reveal that the Trust has a life span of 8 to 10 years.

The trust expected its reserves to last 9-10 years, but 38 years later, we still see reserves expected to last another decade. I decided to make a few calculations to see what unitholders can achieve from the remaining reserves.

Assumptions:

Since I am not a subject matter expert on reserve estimation, in my calculations, I will assume that the trust has a remaining estimate of 7.1 million barrels of oil and 35.4 billion cubic feet of gas. I decided to use the 10-yr weighted average price of oil and gas to estimate the value of resources within remaining reserves. Expenses constitute 6% of the revenue. The calculations do not consider any interest income which represents less than 1% of the top line.

Source: Author's calculations

Based on the calculations, unitholders can expect at least $39 in the form of distributions.

I do expect reserves to yield more resources than the estimates, and that is likely to increase the upside for unitholders.

However, there is an end of life for the trust's reserves. And despite the fact that there is a significant upside for SBR unitholders through distributions, the logical fact is that the trust's unit price will go to zero when the reserves are exhausted.

I believe evolving technology is capable of extracting more oil and gas from existing reserves. I expect the trust's reserves to last more than the current expectation of the trust. With a 30% increase in reserves, unitholders can expect a 200% return on their investment in the form of distributions. But, at the end of life of the trust's reserves, the unit price will go to zero. Due to this, the potential upside is lower.

Source: Author's calculations

Source: Seeking Alpha

Decline in the unit price due to the pandemic has surely provided an attractive entry point for investors. Current unit price is at the level of the lowest in the past 20 years and, hence, is a great opportunity for existing unitholders to increase their position.

Conclusion

Sabine Royalty Trust presents operations and debt-free investment in oil & gas providing top-line yields to investors. SBR distributes variable monthly distributions that correlate with the prices of oil and gas. Despite the existence of an upper limit to the value that can be extracted from existing, declining reserves, the drop in unit price provides a comfortable gain buffer for investors. For existing investors, this drop presents a rare opportunity to lower cost basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.