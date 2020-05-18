Sprott Is Perfectly Positioned For The Current Environment

Investment Thesis

Sprott (OTCPK:SPOXF) has seen significant growth in assets under management and the stock price has recovered from the lows in March. However, the stock is still relatively cheap compared to how much AUM has grown.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

The stock is still underappreciated given the growth we have seen and what I expect we will continue to see going forward. Sprott has made a couple of strategic acquisitions over the last few years, and divested a significant part of the non-precious metals assets, which has positioned them perfectly for the current environment.

Top Level & Q1-20

All number below are in U.S. Dollars. I have used the exchange rate from XE at the end of each quarter for the numbers not available in U.S. Dollars in the historical financial reports. Sprott had $10.7B in AUM at the end of Q1-20, but the company also provided an update as of the 6th of May, when the company had $12.1B in AUM.

Figure 2 - Source: Financial Reports

Adjusted base EBITDA which the company uses for comparison over time was also up, but not quite as much as AUM.

Figure 3 - Source: Financial Reports

The adjusted base EBITDA growth came from an increase in the exchange listed products segment and the managed equities segment, but the lending segment saw a decrease in adjusted base EBITDA. The brokerage segment was also significantly higher in Q1-20 compared to last year, but normally fluctuates over time. The numbers below are in thousands of $.

Figure 4 - Source: Q1 2020 Financial Report

Lending

Assets under management for the lending segment and adjusted base EBITDA seems to have gone in opposite directions over the last couple of years.

Figure 5 - Source: Financial Reports

This is due to several factors, which I have not fully appreciated before. Sprott has historically had balance sheet loans which has inflated historical numbers and those loans have recently been paid back. While it might have been more profitable in the short term to hold the loans on the balance sheet, the risk was also more substantial compared to the lending fund where any potential defaults would be shared among the investors.

There have also been prepayments and other income which has convoluted the numbers in the segment. One final point is that I have probably overestimated the speed loans start to impact earnings from initial deployment.

What the below graph illustrates is that the management fees are in Q1-20 a rather substantial portion of revenues, so Q1-20 is likely a good conservative number to use as a base rate. This segment will continue to grow with additional deployments of the new lending fund, but I would assume the growth rate to be relatively slow compared to the other segments going forward.

Figure 6 - Source: Financial Reports

Managed Equities

The growth seen in the management equity segment is related to the acquisition of Tocqueville Gold Strategies. As figure 4 illustrates above, the growth in adjusted base EBITDA is very encouraging.

The segment is naturally much larger after the acquisition but is also very heavily tilted towards precious metals strategies, which means the delta to the price of gold will be higher going forward.

Figure 7 - Source: Q1 2020 Financial Report

Exchange Listed Products

The exchange listed product segment and specifically the physical trusts which accounts for most of the assets in the segment have had very impressive growth during 2020. Sprott reports the numbers on a quarterly basis, but net asset value numbers can also be found on Sprott's homepage where I have frequently seen days with $50M inflows.

Figure 8 - Source: Financial Reports & Sprott.com

The segment has grown about $2B since the end of Q4-19 and the majority of the growth during 2020 has come from inflows even though performance has had an impact as well.

Figure 9 - Source: Sprott.com

Valuation

The below chart compares Sprott to a few of the larger gold streaming companies, which I think are most like Sprott in terms of exposure to the precious metals industry and operational risk.

Note that I have used Q1-20 numbers and annualized EBITDA and dividends to calculate the ratios. I have used adjusted base EBITDA for Sprott but added back non-cash stock-based compensation, which I think should be included in costs.

Figure 10 - Source: SeekingAlpha

While all these companies will benefit in a higher gold price environment, I think few companies will have a more attractive growth profile compared to Sprott over the coming years given the second order impact Sprott has from inflows.

Conclusion

I view Sprott as an extremely attractive investment today given the minimal operational risk, the better valuation compared to many streaming companies, and a more attractive dividend yield.

Assets under management was about $8B at the end of Q1-19 last year, the latest official update on AUM was $12.1B as of the 6th of May this year. I would estimate AUM somewhere around $13B today where the growth has come from the exchange listed products segment, but also to some extent the managed equities segment due to good short term performance for gold mining equities. That is a 64% increase in AUM from Q1-19, the same growth rate in Canadian Dollars which the company used to report in, has been 74%.

Data by YCharts

Figure 11 - Source: YCharts

I think we can see AUM at $15B by the end of this year without a higher gold price, simply from further inflows to the trusts, minor growth from the lending fund, and price appreciation from the managed equities segment as many gold mining companies are not yet priced based on the current gold price.

If we see a multi-year gold bull market, which I think is likely given the amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus, I don't know high assets under management can go, but a lot higher is fair guess. It is also worth remembering that the stock price of Sprott is still not expensive compared to peers, dividend yields and history.

The common share consolidation, the discussed listing on NYSE, and continuation of buy-backs has the potential to be a tailwind for the stock as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPOXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.