There are many reasons why GEO insiders backed up the truck. I'm doing the same for my retirement portfolio.

We take a look at GEO Group, the role they play in society, and the finances. GEO now yields 18%.

When prices go from very low to extremely low, this is a warning or a great opportunity.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Income investors should take advantage of market mispricings in the high-yield space. This is what we have been doing at High Dividend Opportunities. Our goal is to get higher than average dividend income at opportunistic prices. With a large stream of steady income, a high-yield portfolio offers the flexibility to reinvest those dividends and let cash build on the sidelines. Our target yield is +9% (from a diversified model portfolio). Investors can withdraw/spend part of the income and re-invest the rest. We encourage re-investing some dividends to increase your future income!

Going back to the current situation, the crisis has had a massive impact throughout the market. With a lot of red in the market, the drop was certainly difficult psychologically, but it also presented an opportunity to buy income. Each dollar invested today can get higher yield and much higher returns than a dollar invested before COVID-19. This is a dream situation for income investors who wish to boost future dividend cash flows.

So far, we have been recording to boost our income with a heavy focus on preferred equities, which have more certain dividends in times when many companies have been forced to cut. Furthermore, we have taken advantage of a few blue-chip companies that are trading at substantial discounts, moving from low-yields into high yields through price action alone. New picks in our portfolio like Realty Income (O) will provide us strong and growing income for years.

Today, we take a look at one of my favorite high-yield stocks. This company already traded down before COVID-19 and offers a gigantic yield. The price has sold off even more recently, and investors have an opportunity to get an 18% yield (at close May 15) in a company with one of the largest tenants and the lowest credit risk organizations in the entire world - the United States of America. It can't get better than that as far as revenues are concerned.

GEO is a case where already exaggerated fears had gasoline poured on the flames, creating an opportunity for us to invest in a strong business at a huge discount.

GEO Group

The GEO Group (GEO) is a REIT that invests in, builds, and operates prisons, immigration detention facilities, community reintegration facilities, adult day centers, youth centers, recovery centers, and other facilities for federal and state justice systems. Additionally, GEO provides electronic monitoring solutions.

GEO has longstanding relationships in the justice system that allows them to essentially have a duopoly in the market with CoreCivic (CXW). For REITs, we often spend a lot of time talking about the quality of the tenants. Frequently, when a REIT sees a massive drop in price it's out of fear that a major tenant might go bankrupt.

For GEO, that simply is not a fear. Here's a look at GEO's largest customers:

Source: GEO

Note that their top three tenants, accounting for 46.5% of all revenue, are branches of the US government. This is followed by the Australian government, which also has a AAA credit rating and accounts for 9% of revenue.

GEO's "risky" tenants are state governments. When your highest risk tenant is an entity that has the power to generate more revenue through mandatory taxation (and printing money if needed), you can rest easy that your contracts will be honored.

So Why The Crash?

GEO counts among its tenants the safest customers that a REIT can have. Yet their share price has been under pressure.

Data by YCharts

In 2015, the price declined into 2016, and then it popped up strongly at the end of 2016. In 2019 it was falling significantly into 2020, even before COVID-19. What do 2016 and 2020 have in common? Election years.

GEO fell throughout 2015 and collapsed right before the election only to pop right back after the election.

Data by YCharts

A similar thing happened in 2008. GEO already was falling and underperforming the market before macro events drove the collapse in October.

Data by YCharts

We believe this price action is primarily driven by the perception that certain presidential candidates will cause harm to the private prison system. Certainly, in the current election, some candidates in the democratic primary made the elimination of private prisons a key talking point of their campaign.

Yet, despite the rhetoric, GEO performed very strongly when Obama was president.

Data by YCharts

While there's a perception that a presidential candidate might end private prisons, and that impacts share price, the reality has been that closing them is not so easy as signing an executive order. Historically, buying during an election, when fear of what might happen is rampant, has been the best time to buy GEO. Even if the perceived "anti-prison" candidate wins, the harsh reality becomes apparent after they are in office - prisons are something that the government needs.

GEO: The Cheaper (More Ethical) Option

Overcrowding in prisons has been an issue for decades. Public facilities continue to age, falling into disrepair, while constantly operating at capacities above their original design. In 2016, the Office of the Inspector General stated,

"Though the number of federal inmates has declined for a second year in a row, the Department of Justice continues to face a crisis in the federal prison system. Continued high rates of overcrowding both negatively impact the safety and security of staff and inmates and drive costs upward. While the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) must ensure a secure environment and meet the medical and programming needs of its inmates, it must also balance these activities with regard to cost. However, meeting this challenge is complicated by the fact that the BOP exercises little control over the number of inmates it must house. The Department must therefore pursue a comprehensive approach to managing its federal inmate population, in order to find an appropriate balance that addresses the safety of the public, staff, and inmates in the federal prison system while holding costs to manageable levels."

Overcrowding at the federal level is down to "only" 113% of design capacity, thanks to companies like GEO and CXW - which never operate any of their prisons above design capacity.

At the state level, things are often worse. A DOJ probe recently revealed that the Alabama Department of Corrections held 20,948 prisoners in facilities with a design capacity of 9,882. A staggering 212% of design capacity. In other words, Alabama could cut their incarceration rate in half and they would still be over capacity.

There's room for plenty of debate about whether the US incarcerates too many people, whether sentencing should be looser or more strict, what alternatives to incarceration might be considered, etc. One thing we can hopefully all agree on is that putting twice as many people into a facility than it was designed to handle is problematic. It creates unnecessary discomfort for the inmates, results in inadequate staffing levels to meet their needs, and creates an environment ripe for violence.

This was highlighted earlier this year when public prisons in Mississippi saw an outbreak in violence that led to the deaths of at least five inmates. The government hired CXW to take 375 inmates to help alleviate overpopulation issues.

Building a prison is an expensive and not particularly popular undertaking. Investing more money in the prison system is not as popular as other places for the government to invest. As a result, these facilities get old, are not properly maintained and capacity fails to keep up. GEO and CXW provide a solution, taking on the costs of building the infrastructure in exchange for a contract. Instead of needing a lump sum upfront, the government can pay a much smaller amount each year.

Some investors will state in the comments below that they will not buy GEO because they will not invest in private prisons. We certainly respect their freedom to do so.

We also observe that overcrowding in prisons is an issue in the U.S., and whatever solution is ultimately found to deal with it, GEO and CXW are part of the solution. They build infrastructure that the government needs. If the government decides to change their needs to a different type of infrastructure, GEO will react accordingly. Just like they have been increasing their activity in their electronic monitoring, immigration, and community reentry facilities.

Whoever wins the presidency, whatever their political goals are, will have to deal with the reality that there are a lot of prisoners, that the public facilities are already overcrowded and that GEO is willing to step up to offer whatever level of infrastructure the government asks for, at a fair price.

Leverage

Much has been made recently of GEO's leverage levels. Some recent articles have suggested that GEO's leverage is getting "dangerously high" and that they might violate some covenants.

This simply is not true. Here's a look at GEO's current debt metrics, as of Q1 2020.

Source: GEO

GEO's covenants are:

Total leverage ratio cannot be greater than 6.5x

Senior Secured Leverage Ratio cannot exceed 3.5x

Net Interest Coverage Ratio cannot be less than 3.0x

Source: GEO 10-Q

GEO has plenty of cushion, and could increase their leverage dramatically, by a full 1.5x EBITDA if they wanted to (approximately $600 million). That would be if GEO borrowed $600 million and didn't spend a penny of it on anything that might increase EBITDA.

How does this compare to say 2013?

Source: GEO 2013 Supplement

So GEO's total leverage is lower, their secured leverage ratio is slightly higher, mostly due to a large non-recourse mortgage on their Australia property - and their interest coverage has improved.

In short, GEO's leverage use is essentially the same it is today as it was seven years ago. Since 2013, GEO's leverage peaked at 5.4 times in 2018 and has come back down. Since 2013, GEO has grown its dividend by over 40%.

Historically, 5x has not proven to be an unreasonable level of leverage for GEO. Considering the extreme reliability of their tenants, they could likely safely leverage up more. However, GEO's management has chosen around 5x as the ideal leverage level for their business, and we respect management that makes such a determination and sticks with it. So many management teams will set a goal and be too undisciplined to achieve it. GEO made a decision and has proven the financial discipline to stay at their target.

The 18% Dividend

One area that some might be concerned about is dividend safety. After all, the yield is well into the double-digits. GEO has a long history of maintaining a dividend in the 70%-75% of AFFO range.

Based on initial guidance, their 2020 dividend was expected to be 72% of AFFO. Well within their normal operating range. However, due to COVID-19, GEO retracted that guidance. Their new guidance is $2.25-$2.35 AFFO/share and their current dividend is $1.92. That would put their dividend at 80-85% of AFFO for the year.

While coverage is much tighter than GEO usually aims for, it's still covered. More importantly, I think we need to consider the assumptions that GEO made with their new guidance. GEO's federal contracts are based on occupancy levels, with a guaranteed minimum. Due to lower activity at the border, immigration detainments have been down significantly. So for the remainder of the year, GEO is assuming that all those contracts will pay the minimum.

Additionally, their reentry centers have seen a decline as they have been receiving fewer referrals. While they anticipate activity will increase later in the year, they cannot predict when, so they elected to assume it will not for 2020 guidance.

In short, GEO's guidance is assuming that conditions, as they are today, will persist for the remainder of the year. We believe that's the right thing to do for financial planning, but we also believe it's quite unlikely as states already have begun the first steps of reopening their economies. GEO's guidance focuses on the worst-case scenario of collecting only minimum guaranteed payments. That means any surprise is going to be to the upside.

GEO announced their last dividend in April, at the height of the unknowns, and it was unchanged. We believe that GEO is very likely to maintain their dividend throughout the year as the impact on AFFO is temporary, not permanent. If GEO were to decide to reset the dividend, we would expect them to stick to their 70% of AFFO tradition for 2020, which would put the dividend at $1.63, a 15.7% yield.

BIG Insider Buying

CEO and Founder, George Zoley has been loading up on GEO in 2020.

Source: Finviz

Since February, Zoley has purchased more than 865k shares for more than $12 million. These were purchases done on the open market, not awarded shares. We like to see a CEO that's backing up the truck and materially aligning their own interests with shareholders.

Conclusion

The public prison system is overcrowded, and this is leading to deteriorating conditions that Americans are increasingly paying attention to. Private prisons provide a solution to overcrowding, with a profit incentive to ensure that sufficient capacity is available. While the government might overcrowd public prisons, private prisons are contractually blocked from operating over capacity and generally operate under 95% capacity.

Correctional facilities and prisons are a very critical mission of the U.S. society. Demand is high, and GEO and CXW are a big part of a solution. Some might argue they are not the best solution, but expanding the public system to support the current burden is not an easy or overnight task. This will most likely never happen.

Secondly, owning companies like CXW or GEO is owning stocks in a very defensive sector that will do great business in both good and bad times. Their revenues come from federal and local government, which offer one of the best credit ratings for any REIT customer. In fact, we also can argue that the business could do even better in a recession as less work could result in higher petty crimes.

Historically, the stock has gone up and down a lot but over the long term, it's been very rewarding to own them, regardless of who is in power (Democrats or Republicans).

Data by YCharts

An 18% yield today is a dream, it is incredible, it rarely happens. This is why the more it drops, the greater the opportunity. The more investors sell, the more George Zoley and I buy! You should do the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEO, CXW, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.