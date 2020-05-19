As with all great innovations, ETFs continue to evolve in ways that deliver investors increased efficiency and access - and also with potential new risks for the uninitiated.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted last week. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Sign up for Let's Talk ETFs on your favorite podcast platform:

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the morning of May 6, 2020.

My guest today is Robert Tull. Bob is President of Procure Holdings and ProcureAM ETFs, a leading figure in the ETF market since the very beginning. Bob played a critical role in the launch of the first exchange traded funds that provided access to international country specific indexes.

He was a key member of the American Stock Exchange's new products division overseeing product and index development and consulting to many companies within the domestic ETF marketplace, as well as several traditional mutual fund managers. He has engineered ETF development in 17 country specific ETFs, known as the World Equity Benchmark Shares or WEBS and later rebranded iShares after the sale of WEBS to Barclays Global Investing in 1999.

Bob served as a Vice President of the AMEX from 2000 to 2005. He is a named inventor on multiple financial products and currently has a pending patent at the USPTO for non-transparent ETFs. Anyway, welcome to the show, Bob. It's great to have you here.

Robert Tull [RT]: Well, wonderful to be here. Looking forward to our conversation.

JL: Yeah, definitely me too. I've been looking forward to it all week. So, I'd like to start by talking about the early history of exchange traded funds and your role in the creation of the initial ETFs on AMEX, including coming up with the name exchange traded funds, which I understand you had a major part in. Where did you guys come up with this crazy idea?

RT: Well, when we filed for the first WEBS prospectus, it was literally 1994 and we had used what was a terminology for spiders, diamonds, and shoes, which were index shares, and they were full replications of the particular index. Well, because the WEBS products were focused on non-U.S. holdings of 17 different countries, it was for performance purposes we optimize the portfolios.

In other words, we did not own every share within the index. And as a result, the commission wanted us to change the name. And so, within the perspectives at some time in late 1994, we changed the name on the filing and dropped out the word index shares and put in exchange-traded funds.

JL: And my understanding is that there were actually products like this already listed in Canada from 1990?

RT: Yeah, the tips product.

JL: Right, okay, but they did not have the exchange-traded fund moniker either at that point, did they?

RT: No, they were as the original U.S. ETFs. They were also replications of the index.

JL: Right. And speaking of the of the replications and I, you know, I remember from back in the day, things like the WEBS and holders and these different kinds of baskets, it seems many of the original ETFs and I think newer investors won't have any idea of this, but many of the original ETFs were actual baskets of their underlying holdings that could be broken up into their component parts. So, similar maybe to what people think about something like a gold ETF today where you can theoretically take delivery on physical gold as a result of your holding up the shares. You could do the same exact thing with these initial ETFs, why did markets start with that model? And why have they abandoned it?

RT: The theory behind it was that you could deliver multiple slices of index performance, which at the time, the big international benchmark in the U.S. was EFA for international exposure, which involves roughly 21 countries. And the reason we launched 17 WEBS is that you could buy the components, right, get EFA performance, and then basically within plus or minus 20 basis points, but if you also had commingled funds, which were very popular for institutional investors and still is, right, especially in defined benefit plans, they could then in essence, increase or decrease their exposure to specific markets such as Japan.

I want overweight Japan or I want underweight Japan, or I want to go long Germany and short France. So, you had this whole opportunity to manage your portfolio in an uniquely different way than just looking at the ETF itself. The ETF was a tool for the asset management community, and really supported underweighting overweighting, eliminating exposure to a specific country when you sell their markets under stress.

JL: I think we take these kinds of rotation strategies for granted today, but I think they were much more difficult to execute it without a product like this?

RT: For some people it was impossible, quite frankly, if you think about most institutional people had no way of doing that, especially since the funds were actually being managed by a third party.

JL: And did you imagine when you came up with these that exchange traded funds would become as popular as they are with retail investors? Was it really an institutional audience that you had in mind?

RT: No, actually, I was, often say, I'm a different cut, as a person. What I really wanted to do as part of the objectives that I was given at Morgan Stanley was to sit down and create a product where retail investors had the same economics, if you will, as the institutional investor, and a commingle fund, or large international trade execution. And that was really one of the things that if you will, was the great equalizer became exchange-traded fund?

JL: Absolutely, yeah, both by bringing costs down because of their liquidity and because of different unique types of asset classes that simply were not available to retail investors. And I think in many ways, it's been a blessing, but probably a curse. Also, when you think about, for example, the fact that a retail investor can now invest in products that use all kinds of exotic derivatives or options based products, all kinds of leverage and inverse leverage that they would not have had exposure to and these products get misused on a regular basis. And, you know, generally to people's own detriment in terms of their portfolio performance.

RT: Yeah, the wire houses can control the training process, if you will, on new ETFs or for how to use ETFs through their FC, you know, continuing education credits, but the registered investment advisor sometimes does not have access to that same material, and as a result, you know, the clients is very dependent on the registered investment advisors knowledge, but also to the extent that there's not – and there is a self-directed portfolio management process. Understanding those ETFs is really crucial before you use it as opposed to EFA user.

JL: Sure. Yeah. And it's – I mean, it's not really in the wire house or the brokerages interest in training their clients and how to use them properly, is it because, you know, many people will shy away from using them if they do that?

RT: Well, I can share a story with you. There were a lot of ETFs when they first came out that were not put up on the trading platforms at the big wire houses, but a retail investor would go open up an account at E-Trade or at TD Ameritrade right, and then buy the ETF that wasn't on their approved list of platform and then transfer them to his position at the Morgan Stanley's or the UBS or the Goldman Sachs, ETC Process [indiscernible] and therefore, the wire houses were getting an essence ETFs and portfolios of accounts that were being approved.

JL: Yeah, no, that's interesting. I mean, you still, I guess, see that there's many funds that for example, on Merrill Edge will be blocked, but on some of the other platforms, many of the other platforms like E-Trade and TD Ameritrade the same exotic products will be available to really anyone, regardless of what how much they do, or do know about how to properly use those products. So, yeah, it's definitely an issue there. And one other question, I was just curious about in terms of the early history of the exchange traded fund space, why does it seem that early on most of the funds that came out were classic investment trusts. So things like (SPY) and (QQQ), but that model has kind of been abandoned in favor of just managed funds where you know, there's less reporting requirements and things of that nature. Why did they start out that way? And then how has that evolved to accept this?

RT: Yeah, I mean, if you think about what can be done within the structure of a spider, which is really an index, UIT, Unit Index Trust. The bottom line is that you cannot lend shares; you cannot invest the dividend for investors. When you moved into the international markets, you really wanted the investor to have the opportunity to – of the full 40 act funds and for the portfolio to lend the underlying shares to generate incremental income to invest the cash into, you know, overnight funds, etcetera.

JL: Sure.

RT: Investor feeds will ultimately come down. And if you think about the other reason, quite frankly, and I should have mentioned this prior, but when you think about all of that, Original ETFs were also used as synthetic futures, because you couldn't get futures and a lot of these foreign jurisdictions, the ETFs became the vehicle for achieving, if you will, the basis trade between or the arbitrage between long and short transaction.

JL: It does make sense. I mean, if you look at just to take a pretty clear direct comparison, so if you look at SPY versus (IVV) or (VOO), all three funds, simply track the S&P 500, but the returns on IVV and VOO are always 20, 30, 40 basis points better than those on SPY. First of all, they charge a few basis points less, but also they get to reinvest those dividends they collect until they distribute them to shareholders a couple times a year, they get to lend out the underlying and generate extra income that way, So yeah, it does make sense it seems like everybody does benefit by getting out of the UIT structure for exchange traded funds.

RT: Right. And that that took a lot of education at the SEC to do that, but, you know, we absolutely believe investors should have that opportunity. Obviously, there's risk to go with it, but those risks have been managed fairly well within the home ETF environment.

JL: Definitely. So, fast forward to today, the current environment, which has been one of the extreme volatility really one of ETFs key features intraday trading can be both a blessing and a curse, and I mean, you saw at least I believe that one of the real reasons that ETFs were adopted so heavily after the last major volatility period we had, which was the 2007 to 2009 period, the Great Recession, the great financial crisis is that you looked at many trading days, particularly in late 2008, early 2009, where markets could easily have been down 7%, 8%, 9%, 10%, 11% in a single day. And the idea that an investor wants to get their money out, they know that another shoe is going to drop, and they literally cash out their mutual fund to add an 11% lower price than they would have been able to get had it been an exchange traded fund makes sense that ETFs were adopted, but I think that there's a real hazard in having the ability to just impulsively trade an instrument based on whatever [whim emotional] reaction you have to news or anything else. So, how in your opinion can ETF investors avoid the temptation to trade emotionally based on the news of the day?

RT: Yeah, and actually, there was a point and step back to 2001 with the internet bubble collapse, right? The QQQ expanded in assets over a period of three months from [3 billion to 20 billion] because people were doing just that. Eliminating their exposure in their 401(K) or their, you know, 529 plans, etcetera by selling short to in order to exit the market before the end of the of a defined time period. And so when you roll forward to 2008, it's a repeat of that, and you look at just what's happening now, right.

If people had stayed in their investments, right, there was a nice recovery, but you got to remember, people's major concern when they're doing this is going to cash. And part of the reason they're doing it, of liquidating their ETFs was the expectation that the market was going to go lower and that they were going to reinvest in the market at a lower price level, on their holdings. And I don't necessarily believe that is always the best strategy, but if you go through a – I recall diligent process of looking at.

The U.S. market has historically rebounded very quickly, from times of stress, and you can take 9/11 as one of the examples, you can take the mortgage crisis as another that once we sort of get passed this, call it anywhere from 3 to 18 months, right of market negative [indiscernible] you tend to get more optimistic. What I really worry about, quite frankly, is when they do liquidate; they then choose to go into some sort of other asset class that's not listed, not publicly traded, not supervised by the commission, thinking that this is going to be the new hot space in town, if you will. And that's where I worry the most about leaving the market will need to go to cash because some of these investments have quite frankly, you know the [Ponzi schemes] and all that that goes with it, then surface right after people want the cash?

JL: Sure. And I guess the other issue is just that individual investors study after study has shown their timing is just terrible. So, yeah, the performance of funds and the performance of investors in those funds differ significantly with investors generally losing out so for example, there are many people, you know, even let's say let's go back 18 months, who got spooked in 2018 in the fourth quarter there with the sell off at the end of the year, and when heavily to cash or fully to cash they watched the market go up in 2019.

They finally get back in after losing or not benefiting from a lot of those gains, and then they panic and exit again with what happened from February to March 23 this year, and now they're probably sitting around again in cash flow. The markets rebounded to almost its previous.

RT: Yeah, and by the way, two things that I've never recommended to non-professional investors, and I mean, you know, my level of, if you will, institutional investor starts with, you know, 100 plus million in liquid assets. So, but they should stay out of commodities, and they should stay out of trying to time if you will [market timing].

JL: Yeah, I think the record on market timing, even for financial professionals is not particularly impressive, but yeah, certainly retail investors should…

RT: That’s why I think, you know, when you think about the ETF position of should be used to hedge an asset that you already have. ETFs are investment tools, not necessarily always solutions, and if you're going to use them for trading purposes, right, having it as an investment tool, and knowing how to use it is the optimal solution.

JL: Yeah, absolutely.

So, I'd like to move over to what you're currently up to. What is the difference just for people that are not familiar between procure holdings and procure asset management?

RT: Yeah, procure as we have our name…

JL: Right, Procure AM, yes.

RT: Yes, it’s okay. Procure Holdings really houses our other businesses. One is, we have procure expertise, which is our consulting arm to help people enter the U.S., if you will, equity market, in the ETF space or any of the other asset management [indiscernible], quite frankly. And then so that would be institutions for large asset managers coming into the U.S. markets, and then we also provide the same services going outbound [indiscernible] in my bio. I have a lot of experience in the international markets as well. So, we can help U.S. asset managers or investors [bill external] U.S.

The other thing that we have is Procure Innovations, which is our – where we house our intellectual property, my patents and some other things that we have IP rights to. So we provide a different thing than just Asset Management because if you look at, the asset management field is very dependent on the market levels right, relative to revenue streams. The other two were created to help balance that out. So, we have two passive trusts and an active trust in Procure AM and then that allows us to then focus on all aspects of asset management and the support services needed to both expand the market in asset management and service other people.

JL: Great and your first exchange-traded fund moving over to that which has been released through Procure AM is there Procure Space ETF (UFO), which Andrew Channing I know is involved with also, do you want to tell the listeners a bit about that product because it sounds just really interesting and unique in a different kind of a product to me than I think most people are used to.

RT: Yeah, we chose not to go in compete against the – if you will large core asset based ETFs. We are very much focused on the medic investments, and obviously our UFO is focused on space. And right now when you look at what we believe are the key components of the index, right. It's focused on satellite communications, space, and satellite deployment and the commercialization of space technology. With the announcement by the President of Space Force you can then see the expansion of the index and the expansion of the product moving into, you know [colonization of the moon], its exploration beyond that mining and hospitality.

So, you know, Andrew and I debate with each other quite often, and I think we sort of came to the conclusion when we did this, that if you're looking at the earth, you're really looking at our past or current conditions. If you're focused on the heavens, you're really looking to the future of [indiscernible] and that’s we felt was really important.

JL: Sure, yeah. No, I like that explanation a lot. It's great. Moving over to non-transparent active ETFs, just, I guess, last month, American Century got the first two non-transparent active ETFs launched two actively managed equity funds, follow the [Presidium Model], and I'm just curious how your product would work, your non-transparent active ETF and how it differs from other existing non-transparent models that are either live at this point or under consideration by the SEC.

RT: I've always been a person who tried to leverage off the current market infrastructure. [Indiscernible] we did with WEBS, right, we went back, we looked at the infrastructure DTC and SCC, etcetera supporting the domestic spiders, diamonds and cubes, right? So, we had to make changes down at DTC, I mean, sorry to bore you with the [indiscernible] numbers were not something that were not something that were stored level. So, just putting [indiscernible] numbers into the database at DTC allowed us to do the portfolio creation redemption for us. So, I looked at the market for non-transparent of all the patents of all the proposed structures that were out there and over a two or three year period, I had various conversations with the commission as to what they thought the plusses and minuses of each one were.

And so taking the current infrastructure, right, as it existed and leveraging that, to maybe as how we were going to solve the problem, quite frankly, in a much more organized fashion. All of the current models that are out there required the market to make investments in new infrastructure, a blind trust, a selective disclosure of who gets the information, that person being appointed, then has to go out and buy the securities on behalf of the market makers and people who want to create.

All that infrastructure is time, money, and cost. What our model does is leverage off what we have and instead just add additional data elements to the marketplace that are one or two if you will, [indiscernible] on the consolidated tape and at the exchanges themselves. Allow the process to work.

JL: Okay, so how would they remain non-transparent? In that case, would people be able to guess what they were with holdings or not really?

RT: Our key differences that we will produce the real, if you will indicative real time value, and we will produce the portfolio creation real time value. And we will do that at different time sequences such that the ability to reverse engineer the holdings of the underlying trust would be very, very difficult if not impossible, because of the timing differences. What we thought we would do for investors though, is add a market differential that says that the price difference between the real IIV and the proxy IIV is $0.02 and that bottomed the different sequence of timing and therefore investors know, okay, here's the real portfolio, here's the proxy portfolio. I know the difference between the two. That's great. And then last but not least, we would publish the volatility difference because we have to take into account the market makers and the trading models that are out in the marketplace. So, giving that information to the professional side of the market allows them not only to hedge price risk [indiscernible], but volatility risk in portfolios.

JL: Sure. And have you been approached by issuers? Is there interest in it? I guess how far along the approval process are you?

RT: We already have in place a letter of intent for licensing.

JL: Nice.

RT: ETF.

JL: Yeah. And it sounds like you know; you'll be able to keep costs down in a way that some of these other active models cannot.

RT: Oh, yeah, I think, you know, people in general feel that a ETF with a publicized cost structure greater than 1% is off the table. Our intent is to bring them out within, you know, verbal differences if you will, but acceptable if [indiscernible] try to maintain control of that 1%.

JL: Sure. And just out of curiosity, because clearly assets continue to move in the direction of indexes. Now granted, many of those indexes are kind of active, even though they follow rules, they are active, but why does the world need additional actively managed products right now, they don't seem to have any ability to outperform rules based indexes?

RT: When you think about the whole investment management process, right. It really hasn't significantly changed over the last call it 25 years. People still do analytics on underlying ordinaries. They do analytics on the index, right and they sort of do a bottom up and a top down analytics. You have the so-called Smart Beta ETFs, which are having, if you will investment strategies embedded in the very process of the portfolio construction and then you have the thematics, which obviously, Andrew and I like this, you can use them for portfolio completion.

JL: Yeah.

RT: But I think really what's missing and Andrew and I and some of my other endeavors, if you will, is I'm looking at these and saying, okay, in this particular market, we've had a lot of market stress, some of that market stress, quite frankly, ETFs really provided a service to investors, but when you look at some of the recoveries, there's companies that are in indexes that quite frankly, aren't performing well, but because they're part of the index for the ETF, they have to be bought or they have to be sold. Some of that is just not necessarily what investors are going to need 100% of the time, if you will, and I think active management to some of the other work that I've done, I know that active management is really broken into two pieces. They have a beta core, right, within the active portfolio that says I don't want to be too far [indiscernible] against my benchmark, right. And so all that allocate a percentage of my portfolio, whether it's, you know, 50, 60, most of the time, believe it or not, it's almost up to 80% in today's world. So you really have 20% of the portfolio, reflecting the true belief of the active managers to overweight, a particular security against the index. My point is, is I've done a lot of analytics. I have another less than, if you will, that takes and we reverse engineer over $4 trillion of mutual funds on a daily basis, just by changes in the [NAV]. And if you will, profiling their perspective as to what they can own, quite frankly, what they can’t own, now we can replicate those holdings at a 99% accuracy on a daily basis. So, taking that and pulling out of all of that, if you will active asset management through real true over-weighted performances, right, you are able to then build a portfolio that has real [indiscernible] in it. And, you know, we've been doing this now [since 16]. And we are producing portfolios for investors every two weeks, that are beating their benchmark indexes, anywhere from 5% to 11% on an annualized basis, and on the small cap for much better, we're actually about 28% against the S&P small cap index.

So, I believe that's the way asset management if you keep doing things the same way and expecting different results, asset managers have failed, because they have kept this beta anchor within their portfolio structure, which in essence, pulls the performance down, because you're only getting that real belief in 20% of their portfolio, but the risk management people, so we've actually built a process in, that manages the risk, as well as the returns, so that we maintain, sort of only capture 84% that on the downside of the market, right, but 128% on the upper side, so that the gap between those really provide investors with a real buffer for capital.

JL: Nice. That's cool. I'm just curious, though, what is it some kind of like, AI type computer program that reverse engineers those holdings?

RT: There's a big data component, obviously, right, because we're capturing a lot of information and utilizing it. There is a machine learning process, which as the asset managers change the way they invest. The model adjusts for that, and then there's the AI part that makes the security selection and risk management. The highest conviction stock picks across a vast number of not just if you will one investment skill set, but multiple investment skill sets. As long as they have the same benchmark, we can manage this properly.

JL: Super interesting. And this is again through your privately managed portfolios, correct?

RT: That's correct.

JL: So speaking of Smart Beta, or factor investing, really kind of that academic, you know, the ivory tower making its way onto Wall Street. What's your own personal take on the growth of these products, the widespread adoption of them by both institutional and retail investors, and the fact that and I don't know if this is just one of those weird ironies of history that over the period that Smart Beta has become particularly popularized as a product that some of the key betas that have historically delivered outsized performance things like value and size have really just fail to deliver the goods The more assets would have been plowed into them?

RT: I think the Smart Beta ETFs are really servicing investors because they're taking what would be traditional indexes. And they're performing as sort of analytics or qualitative analytics on it. And coming out with, well, I have an S&P 500 benchmark, but do I really need to own all 500 shares? Right? Do I want to own the ones that in essence, I anticipate going down, then obviously, everybody has made a slice against the 500 in the smart beta world and some of the other large major indexes. If I think about the value to investors, it's really helping the [RIA and the FFC] focus on the slice of performance as opposed to just focus on the selection of the benchmark.

And if you look, I mean, I believe that the Smart Beta ETS will continue to expand because they're giving a little bit of an enhanced [indiscernible] and I guess, if you think about one of their most recent ones, these buffer ones, where it has embedded in it a – as I call them, a collar, which is a derivative, but embedded in them a way to give investors a portion of the upside, but in return receive, not all of the downside of the market, they are, in essence, stuck within a bandwidth of both performance on the upside and downside. So, those sort of things, I think, are valuable to investors. And, and I, you know, I believe that you're going to see more innovations in the ETF world.

First of all, I think one of the other things too that I think investors should focus on is not just, you know, the ability to use ETFs, but to build real new asset allocation models that go far beyond cash equities and debt. I believe, you know, when I was working on an asset allocation model with Schiller, we came up with eight different asset categories that really weren't recognized in the early 2000s as being acceptable asset allocations, but have since proven themselves.

JL: Nice. I'm curious what are some of the other ones? I mean, commodities, they seem to send their real estate…

RT: When you think about – obviously you’ve got commodities, but you have currency allocations, right? In essence, do you want to have a currency portfolio where in essence, the dollar doesn't become your majority of exposure, because when you have it as an ETF, most ETFs not, obviously pay out foreign currency to the investors they converted on the dividend side or they convert the exposure to $1 base. Well, when you do that, you actually sometimes neutralize some of the performance that you can capture if you just do a currency compare of your portfolio.

So having that available now with these currency ETFs, where they are in essence, there's almost no currency conversion to the actual dividend distribution [indiscernible]. So, that exposure helps investors. It's not in essence dollar normalized. And then quite frankly, there's obviously real estate components that I think investors should have exposure to, whether it's commercial, in the form of apartment buildings, you know, corporate offices, those are asset classes, again, that have a certain level of performance, which is different and unique from debt and equities in cash.

JL: Yeah.

RT: So, I think that's really important that you can do that with EPS today, you couldn't do, if you will, in 2005.

JL: Sure. So, where do you feel that future of the ETF space is? I mean, you've obviously seen it since its infancy. Where do you think the next frontier is?

RT: 20 years ago, believe it or not, I thought of ETF tools that are not in the market yet. You have people trying to sort of scratch the surface of those tools, such as the, you know, the analytics areas of Invesco and iShares, etc, which is really, unfortunately, probably not used by the retail investor, but more by the institutional investor, but the analytics models are something that I think are going to be very important. And I think the employment of AI, in portfolio selections is going to be important for investors, you have ticker ETFs, out there that claim to be artificial intelligence, but when you think about it, they're just using machines to do something that a person could do.

It's not vast amounts of data being analyzed. It's a limited amount of data being, if you will digest it, but it's already got preconceived investment bias in it. One of the things again, that I think are important is you have investment teams and I said they are lead by a group of small people, that's a small group of people. The bottom line is, is inevitably that process develops a human biased against the analytic side. And it's always this dynamic fight between, you know, quantitative and qualitative analytics, if you will.

Getting rid of that human biased in the selection process is something that I think, is very important because people at the end of the day, what returns on their money, they don't necessarily care if they get returns on your idea. Right? They have their own idea that they want to exploit, giving them the tools that I think is really important.

JL: Yes, definitely. And then what message would you like to leave our listeners with before we go here?

RT: Yeah, I truly believe and still have a tremendous amount of confidence in ETFs as both the solution and the tool for their preservation and acquisition of wealth. There was a couple of papers that said people gain wealth by making concentrated bets, and they preserved wealth by using index or, if you will, investment wrappers. That's probably true, even today, but I don't think the guy, the person who has to get up every day and go to work and deal with the family issues and stuff, has the time to dedicate to that sort of process.

And I think, you know, ETFs, sort of solve that for him [indiscernible], it's the fastest growing asset rapper in the world. And a lot of its [indiscernible] is transparency. And I think investors knowing what's going on, if you will, about the holdings and their difference between closing price of the NAV and all that is actually fairly important that I hope [indiscernible] that ETFs are if you will, the tool for the blind man and the elephant right? The way you grab it, it's going to have an entirely different feel.

JL: Totally. So, where's the best place for listeners that want to find you online or find ProcureAM online?

RT: We have a website called procureetfs.com and if you looked at it, there's a place for people to contact and reach out to me through our info, email address. So, certainly I'd be happy to do that. And anybody in the industry and stuff like that, if you have any desire to contact me, I'm more than happy to talk [indiscernible]. We have a phone number on our Procure line and make the call. And I’d be happy to speak with you.

JL: Nice, that's great. Anyway, Bob, I want to thank you for being so gracious today and so generous with your time and hope we can do it again soon. For disclosures Robert Tull doesn't have positions in any of the funds we discussed in today's show. I am long QQQ and VOO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Robert Tull doesn't have positions in any of the funds discussed in today's show.



Jonathan Liss is long QQQ and VOO.