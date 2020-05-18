The Play On Aimmune Therapeutics

"I refuse to answer that question on the grounds that I don't know the answer." - Douglas Adams

The market is starting the new trading week on the right foot today. Investors are encouraged by more economies restarting, progress on the Covid-19 containment front and the latest vaccine news. Today, we look at a small biotech play that recently garnered its first FDA approval, but commercial launch has been put on "pause" by the Covid-19 outbreak. An investment analysis on this concern and how we would initiate a position in this name on the next down day in the market follow in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) is a Brisbane, California-based biopharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 2015. The firm is developing therapeutics for people with food allergies. The company's drug development platform is called CODIT, which stands for characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy. In less than 10 years after the founding of the company, Aimmune Therapeutics has scientifically validated its approach to treating food allergies, and the company is the first to develop an FDA-approved treatment for peanut allergy. The approved drug is called Palforzia.

Additionally, the company, though still in the early innings, is pursuing treatments for tree nut and egg allergies. Aimmune is not required to conduct Phase 1 clinical trials because its treatment product candidates are based on foods that have not shown toxicology issues besides their functions as allergens. In August of 2019, the company enrolled the first patient in a phase 2 clinical trial of AR201 in patients with egg allergy. The trial is expected to wrap up in the first half of 2021. Aimmune Therapeutics has a market capitalization of roughly $1.1 billion and trades for around $16.75 a share.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

Palforzia

Palforzia is an oral immunotherapy intended to mitigate allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that may occur with accidental exposure to peanuts. High levels of desensitization are achieved through the use of the once-daily, oral therapy. The goal of the therapeutic is to minimize the body's reaction to peanuts. The drug was approved in the U.S. by the FDA in January of 2020. The drug is approved for use in patients with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy. Initial dose escalation is administered to patients aged 4 through 17 years in conjunction with a peanut-avoidant diet. Up-dosing and maintenance may be continued in patients four years of age and older. In December of 2018, Aimmune initiated its POSEIDON phase 3 clinical trial to explore the efficacy and safety of PALFORZIA in young peanut-allergic children ages one to less than four years. Completion of enrollment is expected sometime in the second half of 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

The U.S. commercial launch was put on pause by the Covid-19 outbreak but should be underway soon. Practice account managers had been meeting with allergists and their staff to discuss the product and make sure that they understand how to administer AR101 in their clinics efficiently. The market access team has been conducting meetings with payers to discuss formulary status to ensure all patients have access to the treatment. Payers balking at reimbursement has been a long-talked about potential obstacle. Also, the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy website is live so allergists and their practices can enroll and become certified to prescribe Palforzia.

Source: Company Presentation

In October, Piper Jaffray shared a proprietary allergist survey showing that, despite some high-profile critics, there is a real appetite amongst professionals to use the treatment in their practices. Two thirds of caregivers surveyed expressed interested in Palforzia. The majority of people suffering from peanut allergies are seen by just 1,300 allergists in 800 clinics. The 1,300 allergists, when surveyed, stated that they are ready or near-ready to administer Palforzia. Of the 4,400-allergist profiled, the 1,300 that show an interest in administering Palforzia see 70%, roughly 870 thousand patients, of the total patients treated.

Source: Company Presentation

As far as expansion overseas, the European Medicines Agency and Swissmedic reviews of Palforzia are ongoing. In June 2019, the company submitted a MAA to the EMA and expects to experience the standard review period of 12 to 15 months, which means the potential for approval in the fourth quarter of 2020. In September 2019, the company submitted an application to Swissmedic and anticipates approval to commercialize Palforzia in Switzerland in mid-2021.

AIMab7195

In February of 2020, the company announced that it licensed worldwide rights to Xencor's AIMab7195. The drug was originally developed to treat allergic asthma. The drug is an anti-IgE monoclonal antibody with enhanced binding to the Fc gamma receptor IIb. IgE recognizes and interacts with allergens that spur an allergic response in patients. The drug works to clear IgE rapidly form circulation. Aimmune seeks to develop the drug as an adjunctive treatment with select CODIT programs, including Palforzia. Aimmune paid $5 million in cash and $5 million in equity for the opportunity, and Xencor will be eligible to receive up to $385 million based on the achievement of certain milestones.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The company's balance sheet has been supported by the $200 million investment from Nestlé Health Science and the draw of the $85 million second loan tranche from KKR announced in February 2020. It ended the first quarter with approximately $370 million in cash and marketable securities. Research and development expenses for the first quarter were $36.5 million compared to $30.1 million in Q4 of 2010. The increase in these expenses in the quarter was primarily due to the $10 million equity and cash upfront payments in February 2020 made to Xencor in the deal described above.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter were $49.1 million compared to $23.7 million for the comparable period in 2019. The big increase was for the ramp up for the commercialization of Palforzia.

Aimmune is definitely a "battleground stock" among analysts currently. Since early April, the company has garnered three Hold ratings and three Buy ratings from analyst firms. However, the median analyst price target on AIMT currently is north of $35.00 a share. Piper Sandler reiterated its Buy rating and $60 price target on Aimmune on April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus ($20 price target), H.C. Wainwright ($15 price target) and Credit Suisse ($19 price target) reiterated Hold ratings last week. Meanwhile, RBC Capital ($52 price target) and Wedbush ($66 price target) maintain Buy ratings on AIMT last week.

Verdict

The shares appeared to have bottomed and stabilized in the past two months, and the stock is up nicely off its lows. I am going to outline a covered call strategy that would work in today's market. However, I continue to recommend to initiate new covered calls when the S&P is down substantially during the trading day. You will get lower entry prices and slightly higher option premiums. Given we are not out the woods either on the containment or economic restart front, I think we will have plenty of down days (and also plenty of up days as well) before normalcy and lower volatility returns to the market.

Option Strategy

To establish a small buy-write position in AIMT, an option strategy like the one below seems prudent at today's levels. Using the January $20 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $13.00 to $13.50 range (net stock price - option premium). Liquidity is okay at this strike price and much better than the December option chain right now for some reason. This strategy has decent downside risk and also a potential of approximately 45% over the next eight months. The January $17.50 call strikes offer a bit more downside protection, but significantly less capital appreciation and also have higher bid/ask spreads.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a small position in AIMT established via a similar covered call strategy as outlined in the article.