CytomX Slumps On Data, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

CytomX Stock Slumps on Disappointing Probody Data

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) slumped as the company provided updates about its two lead drug candidates CX-072 and CX-2009. The company had also recently reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 and offered business updates. CytomX has decided to terminate PROCLAIM-CX-072-002 study in melanoma.

For Cx-2009, the company reported data from Phase 1/2 study showed "evidence" of clinical activity at doses at least 4 mg/kg 3x/week. The study was designed to assess antibody-drug conjugate CX-2009 in patients with solid tumors. This bifurcated design study consisted of Module A and Module B. The former sought to characterize safety, dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs), and maximum tolerated/administered dose (MTD/MAD) for MGC018 as monotherapy while the latter involved testing MGC018 in combination with MGA012. The primary endpoints consisted of incidence of Adverse Events of MGC018 and MGC018 + MGA012 as assessed by CTCAE v4.03 and Maximum tolerated or maximum administered dose of MGC018 and MGC018 + MGA012.

Phase 2 study PROCLAIM was designed to assess the potential of inhibitor CX-072 in patients with solid tumors. The data showed the response rate of 8.8 percent with n= 10/114, all partials, with 37 patients with stable cancer. The data translates to a disease control rate of 41.2 percent where n = 47/114 in subjects which were administered only CX-072. For the arm which used the drug candidate in conjunction with Bristol Myers Squibb’s Yervoy, the response rate was measured at 18.5 percent that is n = 5/27 with once complete and four partials. The disease control rate was observed at 37 percent with n = 10/27. Cancer progression was found to be the most common reason for discontinuation.

CytomX reported its first quarter revenue at $49.6 million, while it had earned $29.5 million in revenue for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its Research and development expenses jumped by $6.4 million on year over year basis. Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX Therapeutics said, “The first quarter of 2020 presented unique challenges as we navigated the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but through a strategic pipeline reprioritization and excellent progress with new and existing research and development partnerships, we entered the second quarter well positioned for the remainder of the year and beyond.” The company also provided updates about its collaborations with Amgen and Bristol Myers Squibb.

CytomX uses its Probody technology platform for developing treatments for cancer. Probody therapeutics remain inactive until they are tweaked by proteases in the tumor microenvironment. These therapeutics work by binding selectively to tumors and decrease binding to healthy tissue. This mechanism helps in reducing toxicity and creating safer therapies. The company has a robust development pipeline including a CD166-targeting Probody drug conjugate, which is wholly owned by CytomX (CX-2009) and a CD71-targeting Probody drug conjugate, which the company is developing in partnership with AbbVie (CX-2029).

Blueprint Medicines Slapped with FDA Rejection for GIST Treatment

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) reported that it has received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its avapritinib in fourth-line gastrointestinal tumor. The drug candidate is a kinase inhibitor approved by the FDA for the treating adults suffering from unresectable or metastatic GIST with a PDGFRA exon 18 mutation. It was the first FDA approved precision therapy for treating a genomically defined population of patients with GIST. It is also the only highly active treatment for PDGFRA exon 18 mutant GIST.

The company’s New Drug Application for the drug candidate was earlier split by the FDA into separate submissions for PDGFRA Exon 18 Mutant GIST and Fourth-Line GIST. The FDA had stated that the decision was taken after noticing the acceleration of the ongoing Phase 3 VOYAGER clinical trial of avapritinib in patients with third- and fourth-line GIST. The regulators had asked the company to furnish topline data from the trial. eff Albers, Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Medicines had said "We plan to continue to work closely with the FDA during its review of the separate NDAs for PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and fourth-line GIST, and we plan to submit the requested VOYAGER trial data as expeditiously as possible."

Blueprint Medicines was given the FDA approval for the drug candidate to be used for treating the adult patients suffering from unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) harboring a platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA) exon 18 mutation earlier this year. However, later the company reported mixed results from Phase 3 VOYAGER trial. The trial failed to meet the primary endpoint of improvement in progression free survival for the drug candidate in comparison to regorafenib in patients with third- or fourth-line GIST. The company decided to discontinue further development of avapritinib in GIST beyond PDGFRA exon 18 mutant GIST.

Blueprint is collaborating with CStone Pharmaceuticals for developing and commercializing of avapritinib and certain other drug candidates in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Akers Biosciences SpruceS Up on COVID 19 Vaccine Progress

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) reported that it has successfully completed its vaccine prototype. The company is collaborating with Premas Biotech for developing this vaccine. It is based on three COVID 19 proteins which are Membrane, Envelope and Spike. The companies are working on the premise that the combination of these proteins is unique and the drug candidate is differentiated from other therapies under development.

The information provided by Akers states that the Premas Biotech is one of the first labs to obtain microscopic images of the COVID like particles assembled in yeast. These particles have been found to be non pathogenic and non replicating. They also bear a resemblance to native virions immunologically. It has been observed that Virus Like Particles may play crucial part in finding vaccine for COVID 19. Christopher Schreiber, Executive Chairman of Akers, said, “We are encouraged by the recent progress made with Premas. As our next step, we will present our findings to regulatory authorities with the intent of initiating pre-clinical trials this summer. We will keep shareholders informed as we proceed through our milestones.” The companies are now planning to proceed towards pre-clinical trials.

Akers Biosciences is focusing on developing a newly acquired license for a coronavirus vaccine candidate. The company is also working on developing screening and testing products. Premas Biotech, on the other hand, collaborates with pharma companies to develop novel biotherapeutic & vaccine candidates. The company mainly focuses on developing treatments for infectious diseases, cancer, metabolic disorders and inflammation. Some of the most prominent technologies in its portfolio are Axtex-4D™: an ex-vivo tissueoid generation platform, D-CryptTM the difficult to express proteins expression platform and C-Qwence™: a fully human naive scFv antibody library.

