KBWY: A REIT ETF Full Of Dividend Cuts

I was recently looking at REITs that have cut or suspended their dividends and I was wondering how that would affect REIT ETFs. After doing some research, one ETF that is popular among high-income investors is likely to see a decline in the yield because a majority of the holdings have either cut or suspended their dividends. The ETF I am referring to is the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY). KBWY focuses on high yielding small and midcap REITs with the fund allocating the majority of its holdings to retail, office, healthcare, hospitality, REITs, which have been the hardest hit during the current crisis. KBWY pays a monthly dividend and based on total dividends paid over the last year, KBWY is yielding 13.49%. I believe the yield is set to fall given a large amount of constituents have cut or suspended their dividend.

KBWY Holdings

The following table shows KBWY has 30 holdings and amazingly out of those, 19 have cut or suspended their dividend. Those 19 companies account for 61.86% of the weight of the fund. When I was starting to look at the holdings, and I was seeing, cut, cut, cut, I thought to myself, I hope I don't own any REITs in this fund. Going down the list, I did in fact own one REIT that KBWY holds and that is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT). I am confident the ILPT dividend is safe given their largest Tenant is Amazon (AMZN) and ILPT is in a much more appealing sector that has been far less impacted during this crisis than Retail, Hospitality, Office and Health Care.

Index Rebalance/Reconstitution

KBWY has a quarterly rebalance that will occur in June, so I went to the index provider website to see the criteria for the index, and thus KBWY. During the June rebalance, there are three qualifications for a company has to make to stay inside the index and thus KBWY. The first two are a given, the third qualification is the interesting one, because it is relevant now that many companies have suspended their dividend. The quote below from the index methodology page shows that the 15th of May, so last Friday was the cutoff date for the data used to determine continued eligibility.

-Be listed on a major exchange

-Be classified as an equity REIT

-Pay a regular dividend

“The criteria for continued eligibility are applied quarterly using market data through the 15th day of each of February, May and August preceding the calendar quarter month of March, June, and September (in cases where the 15th of the month is a holiday or weekend, the prior day trading day is used instead).” ~KBWY Index Methodology

When looking at the above table, six REITs are at risk of being removed from the fund because they suspended their dividends, thus not paying a regular dividend. Those companies are Apple Hospitality (APLE), Tanger Outlets (SKT), CorePoint Lodging (CPLG), Chatham Lodging (CLDT), Hersha Hospitality (HT), and EPR Properties (EPR). Those 6 REITs account for 16.27% of the weight of the fund. With those companies possibly leaving the fund, that weight will be redistributed throughout the rest of the holdings, assuming, no new holdings are added. Companies that have been widely talked about for a dividend cut on Seeking Alpha, like GEO Group and CoreCivic are likely to see an increased weighting within the fund. Those two companies are already in the top five holdings and if their weight increases within the fund after the rebalance and a future dividend cut occurs in either or both that will have an impact on the yield of KBWY.

“The Index employs a modified dividend yield weighted methodology. At each quarter, the Index is rebalanced based on the indicated dividend yield of each security as compared to the dividend yield of all Index Securities as of the last trading day in February, May, August and November. At each quarter, the Index is rebalanced such that the maximum weight of any Index Security does not exceed 8% and no more than 5 securities are at that cap. The excess weight of any capped security is distributed proportionally across the remaining Index Securities.” ~KBWY Index Methodology

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I would be cautious when looking at KBWY because I believe the yield is set to decline because of all the cuts and suspensions that were announced. In addition, some of the remaining holdings that did not cut or suspend their dividend are potentially at risk of cutting their dividend in the future. If you are looking for exposure to small cap REITs, there is the IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF), which is a smaller fund, but the holdings are superior to KBWY. If you are looking for exposure to high yield REITs excluding mortgage REITs, the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR), is one fund worthy of consideration. I have also included a performance chart below, showing how KBWY, ROOF and RWR have performed in comparison to the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

*KBWY=Blue

*VNQ=Red

*ROOF=Orange

*RWR=Green

Trading View-Via Seeking Alpha

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I am/we are long ILPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.