United's current investors face dilution from additional stock offerings in the public market or to the Treasury.

The Treasury has been supportive of the airlines and may need to do another round of funding if United (and other airlines) have problems raising capital in the bond markets.

I am looking for an opportunity to buy airlines stocks, but I am currently on the sidelines because of the liquidity concerns. Bond prices are signalling caution, as I wrote about here: JETS: Airline Stocks Face Turbulence From Falling Bond Prices.

United Airlines (UAL) faced recent challenges in the bond market. In this article, I will look at United's bond market activity and the takeaways for current shareholders.

Coronavirus Crisis Offerings

United Airlines was the first major U.S. airline to raise equity on April 24, 2020 with its $1 billion offering at $26.50 per share. It was a good sign that United could raise equity capital in a difficult environment.

United also announced that it raised $3 billion from 3 Secured Term Loans and new aircraft financings as well as lease financing for 22 Boeing aircraft to be delivered through year-end.

United then tried to raise $2.25 billion in May to refinance a $2 billion loan. However, it pulled the offering on May 8, 2020.

According to Moody's, the bonds were to have the following collateral:

The new notes will be secured by 360 aircraft, 12 different models with an average age of just under 20 years, the youngest a 737-900ER of 9.7 years, the oldest a number of 25-year-old, 757-200s. The median age is almost 21 years. The aircraft in the collateral represent 46% of United's mainline fleet at December 31, 2019, many of which will remain parked into 2021, given the uncertain timeframe for the start, in earnest, and pace, of the recovery of air travel demand leading up to the eventual defeat of the coronavirus. Notwithstanding the large number of aircraft, values and market liquidity of the collateral aircraft are going to face pressure, immediately, and through the notes' five-year term because of their ages and the downsizing impact of the coronavirus on the global passenger aircraft fleet. The collateral includes 757, 767, 777-200, 737-700, 737-800, 737-900, 737-900ER, A319 and A320 models. (Source: Moody's)

Bloomberg reported that the bonds were offered at an 11% yield.

According to press reports, bond investors pushed back on the offering because the collateral represented relatively old aircraft.

United Airlines Bond Price Declines

United Airlines has a lot of tranches of debt outstanding. I focus on the 4.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 01/15/2025 (CUSIP: 910047AK5).

These bonds traded on May 15, 2020 at $52.60, or 21.46% yield.

The bond prices have been dropping throughout the coronavirus crisis, but took another leg lower after cancelling its bond offering. Prior to the news on May 8, 2020, the bonds were trading at $60.52, or 17.61% yield.

(Source: Finra bond prices)

Liquidity Situation

On the 1Q 2020 earnings conference call on May 1, 2020, United gave the following update about its liquidity (and further color in the 10-Q):

Cash Burn: $40-$45 million per day in 2Q (down from $50 million per day entering 2Q).

Liquidity: $9.6 billion at the start of May (expect the same at the end of 2Q). This includes $2 billion available on the revolver at the start of May.

Unencumbered assets: $10 billion, consisting of $8 billion aircraft and $2 billion routes (excluding $10 billion Mileage Plus asset).

Payroll Support Program Agreement ("PSP Agreement"): $5.0 billion of funding consisting of $3.5 billion direct grant and $1.5 billion Senior Unsecured Note. United also issued warrants to the Treasury as part of this agreement.

CARES Act Loan Program: United expected to borrow up to $4.5 billion through September 30.

Projected 2020 CapEx: $4.5 billion ($2.5 billion lower than originally expected).

Scenario Analysis

United said on the conference call that it expects to have $10 billion of liquidity "heading into the fall" if it draws on the $4.5 billion CARES Act loan.

The following is a liquidity analysis through the end of 2021:

Optimistic Case: Cash burn of $40 million per day in 3Q 2020 (or $3.6 billion per quarter). Each subsequent quarter the cash burn is $10 million per day less. This assumes cash flow break-even in 3Q 2021.

Run Rate: Cash burn of $40 million per day throughout this time frame.

This is a wide range of outcomes. Bond investors are worried about a scenario closer to the Run Rate case, which will require United to raise a significant amount of capital in the next 1-2 years.

Operational Issues

CNBC recently reported, "Bill Miller on airlines: If you don’t own them, ‘you’re making a bet against the vaccine’." Obviously, a vaccine would help United return to pre-crisis levels and shore up its liquidity.

Until then, United and all the airlines are going to face challenges. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said, "Air travel won’t return to pre-crisis levels until 2023."

Load factors are going to be under pressure with the calls to block the middle seat.

In addition to the challenges that all the airlines face, United has to deal with the challenge of having more international flights. Fitch reported:

"United is also the most international-focused US network carrier, with only 62.3% of its 2019 revenue coming from domestic service. International travel bears the risk of a prolonged drop in demand should certain countries or regions continue to restrict travel in the face of continued outbreaks. 17.1% of United's 2019 passenger revenue was derived from trans-Atlantic travel and 11.8% from the Pacific region, both of which are being severely restricted in the current environment." (Source: Fitch).

Stock Price Performance

United's stock is down significantly this year. It is trading below $26.50, which was the level of the $1 billion equity offering on April 24, 2020.

United is under-performing its peers: Delta (DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and Southwest (LUV). It is also under-performing the JETS airline ETF (JETS).

Conclusions

All airlines face challenges in this environment. United, Delta, American, Southwest and other airlines are all burning cash and have liquidity concerns.

United's pulled bond offering on May 8, 2020 is a cautionary signal for equity investors. United needs to shore up its balance sheet to have enough liquidity to get through the coronavirus crisis. Bond investors are signalling their concerns with the Senior Unsecured Bonds trading at 21% yields.

United received funding from the Treasury under the CARES Act and Payroll Support Program. It is holding off on actions to right-size its workforce until the deadlines under these programs pass. However, it has signaled that job losses are coming, which is not a surprise.

Nobody expected that the airlines would resume pre-crisis operating levels by the September 30, 2020 CARES Act deadline. A lot of funding for the airlines through the CARES Act was just unemployment insurance for employees funneled through the airlines. It allowed the airlines to take time to make better decisions about right-sizing the workforce. Otherwise, management teams would have had to act quickly and may have overshot the cost cuts.

The odds are increasing that United (and maybe the other airlines) will need another significant round of funding from the Treasury. I doubt that the Treasury will require maintaining payroll levels after September 30, 2020. The airlines need to restructure their operations for the current environment. The faster they do so, the better for all.

The key question is what kind of stake the Treasury will demand if it extends another round of support for United and the other airlines. United already issued warrants as part of the Payroll Support Program and the CARES Act. However, another round of funding may result in the Treasury owning a more significant equity stake and diluting existing investors.

