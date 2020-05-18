Square: Valuation On A Tear

There is a lot to like about the long-term Square (SQ) investment thesis, namely a long runway for growth, backed by a large untapped addressable market, as well as a uniquely charismatic CEO. However, I believe the company will be among the slowest to recover from COVID-19 headwinds, given its exposure to small and medium-sized businesses. Thus, though Square is well-capitalized, the significantly weaker April gross payment volume (GPV) trends, along with Cash App's growing dependence on volatile Bitcoin volumes, warrant caution. At c. 6x next year's sales, the stock may still be pricing in too much optimism; as such, I think investors should be cautious about buying in at current levels.

Heightened Provisioning Weighs On Earnings

Top-line results were roughly in-line with consensus as total net revenue reached $1.4 billion (+44% YoY), though this was primarily attributable to higher Bitcoin revenue. Specifically, acting as Bitcoin broker boosted Square's revenue by $306m in Q1, though only $7m fell to the gross profit line. Higher subscription and services revenue, along with Cash App resilience, also offset weaker-than-expected GPV growth.

As expected, COVID-19 headwinds have disproportionately impacted the Seller side of the business, as card-present GPV fell 60% YoY in the last two weeks of March. Meanwhile, the Cash App business has been the bright spot, rising 98% YoY (ex-Bitcoin revenue). As a result, overall gross profit at $539 million (+36% YoY) was resilient.

Source: Q1 Shareholder Letter

However, the adjusted EBITDA of $9 million was well below consensus on increased transaction and loan loss reserves at $109 million (+35% YoY). I do acknowledge the case that these reserves should be excluded when evaluating the underlying Q1 results; however, I see the provisioning as a cost of doing business and, thus, have opted not to adjust for the change.

Source: Q1 Shareholder Letter

As a payment processor, chargebacks serve as a leading indicator for potential losses in the seller business, and with current levels at "less than" 2x normal levels (as noted by management on the quarterly call), the severity of COVID-19 has clearly had a major impact. I also like that management is being conservative by provisioning at 4x normal levels, though this has certainly weighed on EPS at -$0.02 (vs. consensus estimates of $0.23).

To give you a sense of what we're tracking, we watch chargebacks on the Seller side related to nondelivery of goods as one leading indicator of losses. And what we've seen so far on chargebacks is actually less than 2x normal levels. However, we know that what we see here is very much dependent on what happens in terms of the duration and severity of the COVID impact and that we could see additional losses. Hence, we set a provision and reserve that's 4x the typical level.

Cost Cuts To Offset Q2 Weakness

SQ also withdrew its financial outlook for 2020 but indicated that it expects to lower non-GAAP opex by $75mn to $125mn across product development, sales & marketing. G&A expenses will also fall short of its previous outlook for 2020 (which included $75mn in seller sales & marketing and a one-time step-up of $50mn in opex related to office expansion). With plenty of room to lower the cost base, I think Square should come out of the current situation profitably; the balance sheet is also robust with over $3 billion of balance sheet liquidity.

Source: Square 10-Q

The cost cuts should offset negative trends in Square's GPV, which was already down 39% YoY in the last two weeks of March. The decline would have been worse, but for improvements in card not present transactions (50% of GPV in April vs. 33% pre-COVID-19), which benefited revenue and margins. I would also highlight that seller GPV declines have continued into April at -39% YoY, driving an overall 45% YoY decline from end-March to mid-April.

Cash App Gains Traction Though Growing Bitcoin Contribution Presents Downside

Amid COVID-19 headwinds, I would single out the Cash App outperformance, with total revenue reaching $528 million (+197% YoY). However, I would highlight the significant Bitcoin contribution in Q1 (58% of revenue) as a downside risk in upcoming quarters, as Bitcoin transaction activity tends to be volatile. In late-April, for instance, Bitcoin transaction fees surged 50% in anticipation of the "halving" event, though I see volumes subsiding now that the event has passed.

Source: Q1 Shareholder Letter

Nonetheless, gross profit growth of 112% YoY in March (relative to double-digit seller GPV declines) was impressive. Thus far, April trends are signaling that the March performance was not a one-off, with new highs set across net new active accounts, Cash Card spending, and new direct deposit transactions. Encouragingly, management seems to agree, guiding toward an over 100% in YoY gross profit growth in April, though I think May trends will be a better indicator of the underlying (ex-Bitcoin/stimulus) momentum.

Turning to Cash App performance in April, where we expect gross profit growth of over 100% year-over-year. Cash App's strong performance was broad-based as we achieved our highest monthly totals for net new transacting actives, peer-to-peer volumes, Cash Card spend, new direct deposit transacting actives, Bitcoin, and stock brokerage volumes and stored funds.

Nonetheless, the traction shown by Cash App highlights the potential for it to serve as an "alternative bank" for Cash App users. Additionally, the low-interest-rate environment should continue to drive adoption in the coming quarters as the opportunity cost of holding funds on the platform decreases.

Plenty Of Growth Potential But The Valuation Is Still Very Demanding

Though Square currently trades at a discount to historical multiples at c. 6x revenue, I think Square's exposure to small and medium businesses, as well as the increasing dependence on volatile Bitcoin revenues, deserves to be discounted in the valuation. As such, I find the current multiple far too lofty to pay in a recessionary environment. In addition to Cash App-related growth disappointments, I think macro-related risks related to small business health and competitive pressures, especially in payments are also worth monitoring.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.