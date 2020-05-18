The Fed Is The Be All And End All

The Fed Balance

It seems that the Japanification of the US is proceeding apace. The debt to GDP ratio is already 118% and due to rise further since the pandemic lockdown will have caused up to a 20% fall in GDP in Q2. Hopes of a V-shaped recovery are fading as unemployment reaches percentages more typical of a depression than a recession.

In fact unemployment figures are rather depressing. Recent numbers top 30 million.

The full extent of unemployment can be understood from examining the figures in the US debt clock.

The US workforce in 2000 was 157.8 million while now it is 124.3 million. Those not in the labor force in 2000 were 80.6 million while now this number has grown to 115.7 million The actual number of unemployed is 42.2 million. These figures are the result of a combination of COVID-19 lockdowns and an already slowing economy in Q1.

The federal budget already had a large deficit, and the pandemic emergency measures have made things worse. Of course the debt will be financed by the Treasury that will sell paper to the primary dealers that then pass it on to the Fed with the result that the Fed balance continues to increase. Monetization of the debt fully conforms to MMT, and the Fed balance in 2020 may well top $10 trillion, far above the current $6.8 trillion. There is also the question of financing all the Treasury SPVs. It is not clear presently how much this is going to add to the Fed balance. In any case the Fed will want to stabilize the bond market should there be any danger of widespread defaults or a liquidity crunch.

The Debt

Given that at the present time the annual deficit is likely to surpass $3 trillion due to the aid packages and possibly another $3 billion if another aid package is passed by Congress, the debt may top $30 trillion before the end of 2020. This is extremely likely since tax revenue will lessen due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Buyer and Lender of Last Resort

Given the enormous sums of the debt and the deficits, it is clear that the Fed is going to have to do its share to avoid the Treasury coming out of auctions empty-handed. As the debt to GDP ratio increases over 120%, the US is going to find itself in the company of the likes of Italy with 135%. Of course Japan is the leader of the pack with a stunning 234% followed by Greece at 182%. Each case is of course different. Japan has a strong economy and is the developed nation that has so far had its central bank push experimental economics to the limit with the purpose of stimulating the economy. So far the BoJ has eliminated price discovery from the bond market, but the currency has held up during the period of central bank balance expansion.

Dollar Yen Exchange Rate (USD JPY) - Historical Chart

The reason for noting the resilience of the JPY in face of central bank balance expansion is that from 2010 to 2020 the Japanese currency did not suffer depreciation in relation to the US dollar. It is not clear to what point the Japanese example will be analogous to what will happen to the US dollar if the Fed’s balance increases significantly. After the GFC the increase in the Fed’s balance did not apparently affect the strength of the US dollar to any great extent.

The conclusion to be reached from these charts is that even with the Fed balance at $4 trillion, the dollar index strengthened after 2015. What will happen to the strength of the US dollar when the Fed balance reaches $10 trillion cannot be predicted with certainty, but it would seem that it should not suffer grave consequences. There are, however, two factors that differentiate the US dollar from the Japanese yen, and they are the petrodollar system and the $800 billion annual trade deficit. One could also add the point that the US dollar plays a much more important role as a central bank reserve currency than the yen (USD – 60%, JPY – 8%). The case of the ECB could also be considered, but the ECB has not gone as far as the BoJ in experimenting with QE. In fact the euro makes up about 20% of global central bank reserves. This question could be the subject of a separate article.

With the Fed acting as the buyer and lender of last resort for the US Treasury, it is likely that the Fed balance is going to increase far beyond $10 trillion if the federal debt surges far over $30 trillion. It is probable that the debt may reach $30 trillion by the end of 2020 at the current rate of deficit budget expenditure. After 2020 the debt might go up to $40 trillion by 2025 with the Fed balance expanding in tandem.

Assuming that the Coronavirus black swan is going to leave its mark on the US economy despite the optimistic view of President Trump, the prospects of the government following a prudent and responsible fiscal policy are rather dim. Budget deficits have become the norm rather than the exception.

What can be expected once the pandemic fades away and the lockdowns end is that the supply of goods and services is not going to increase exponentially in order to keep pace with the large amounts of money injected into the economy. The logical result in this case would be strong inflation. On the other hand, if unemployment continues at a fairly high level, the consumer economy will not quickly recover and return to former levels with the result that deflation may be the consequence.

Whatever happens, investors should closely follow the evolution of the Fed balance and the amount of federal debt in order to be aware of possible causes of the first signs of US dollar weakness in the Forex markets. Hopefully the system will prove to be resistant, and all the federal funds provided for the Coronavirus emergency and for the financial crisis will serve their purpose without endangering the economy and weakening the US dollar. Hope was the last thing left in Pandora’s box.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



