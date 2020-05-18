BlackBerry: The Glass Half Empty

While markets may not be near their all-time highs at the moment, they are still well above where they were back in November 2013. I bring that month up because it is when BlackBerry (BB) named John Chen as its interim CEO as it looked for a major turnaround. Nearly seven years later, the stock is well below where it stood back then, dramatically underperforming the Nasdaq Index as seen below. Recently, things reached a critical point when it comes to ownership of the stock.

It was almost three years ago when I first started watching institutional ownership of BlackBerry shares. At that time, I mentioned how a number of the top holders had recently sold, which coincided with a major rally after the company received a windfall from Qualcomm (QCOM). That ownership number, which was based on data from the end of June 2017, showed total institutional holdings of more than 338 million shares, or about 63.7% of BlackBerry shares outstanding at that time.

Fast forward nearly three years, and the situation has changed quite a bit. In the graphic below, you can see the current data on this situation, with a key level having recently been crossed. With almost all of the end of March 2020 data in, institutions now own less than 50% of outstanding BlackBerry shares. Total holdings are down nearly 10 million more shares since my last update on this situation nearly a year ago.

The number of shares sold was quite large, but the average sell per firm was also much larger than the average buy. Top holder Primecap sold about 4.9 million shares, almost 7% of its holdings during the period. Iridian Asset Management has now reduced its position to less than 7.2 million shares, down more than two-thirds from the 22.75 million shares the firm owned when I first analyzed this data.

So why are so many firms reducing their positions? Well, it has to do with BlackBerry continuing to struggle in this space. The company's most recent earnings report was unimpressive again, and analyst estimates have been coming down ever since. Going into that report, the Street was expecting non-GAAP revenues of $1.15 billion during this fiscal year, nearly 5% growth. The current average is down to $986 million, or a 10% decline. The Cylance acquisition has not done well, while major competitor CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) continues to grow its top line by a significant amount.

I've been saying for years that CEO John Chen needs to be replaced. That idea might gain even more traction if the company continues to disappoint with its results. Investors have been pointing to his success at Sybase for a reason to be optimistic, but they've been using that argument for years now and BlackBerry continues to struggle. With a major debt payment due in less than 6 months, BlackBerry's net cash balance of around $300 million doesn't give it a lot of financial flexibility to make another major move. However, skeptics will say that Chen's major purchases have all been flops, so it's hard to support him doing anything big right now.

In the end, BlackBerry hit an inflection point recently. Institutional ownership of the stock dipped below 50% at the end of March as large investors continue to flee the stock. CEO John Chen has not inspired much confidence, and shares continue to dramatically underperform. If the current selling trend continues in the next few quarters, you have to wonder if the company will finally make a leadership change.

