The Economic Recovery: Radical Uncertainty

Things are not going to go back to the way they were and this means that investors are going to have to understand the evolving structure and the new environment.

The thing that seems certain is that a lot of adjustments are going to take place including the restructuring of many industries and organizations and the reallocation of labor.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated that the economic recovery may take a long time because the economy is not going to return to the way it was.

How fast is the US economy going to recover from the Covid-19 downturn that is expected to reach a trough in the second quarter of 2020?

Well, I jut posted an article that argued don't expect a fast recovery.

Forget a V-shaped recovery…or even a U-shaped recovery. What kind of recovery comes next?

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System appeared on TV Sunday evening, the third time he has appeared on CBS’s 60-Minutes show, and indicated that the recovery would be slow.

How slow?

Mr. Powell stated “It may take a while…. It could stretch through the end of next year.”

He thinks that unemployment will continue to rise through June but then will begin to decrease after that.

And this is all just major guesswork, however, because there is so much uncertainty surrounding the whole situation, what people might do, and what other factors might intrude.

The primary thing that Mr. Powell is worried about right now is that the economic collapse does not get out-of-hand and result in a cumulative decline that could just make everything even worse than we are experiencing right now.

Federal Reserve Needs Help

One thing Mr. Powell does make clear in his narrative is that the federal government is going to have to step in and provide the Federal Reserve more help.

Although the US Congress has appropriated nearly $2.9 trillion so far he has warned that “additional spending will be needed to prevent long-term damage from a wave of business bankruptcies and extended periods of high unemployment.”

The Federal Reserve can do only so much in the current situation, and so far has basically been focused upon mitigating damage to the banking system and the financial markets and not stimulating the economy.

Protecting the downside may stop things from eroding more and help to return things closer to where we were, but these actions will not provide the incentive for generating further growth.

But, this is not the only thing going on at this time.

Can We Return To The Way Things Were?

The push for a V-shaped recovery, or, even a U-shaped recovery is connected with getting things back to the way they were as fast as possible.

Achieving this would mean that most of the people that lost their job or were laid-off in recent months would return back to the same positions, doing the same things, that they had been doing before the rise of the pandemic.

This, of course, is one of the main things the Trump administration would like to achieve because of the upcoming presidential election, taking place in November. A V-shaped recovery would be their best hope.

Many things that are happening point to the reality that such a rapid return to “the way things were” is not going to take place.

The research I reported on yesterday coming out of the Becker Friedman Institute at the University of Chicago, if correct, would indicate that the recovery is going to take quite a while and will be deeper for longer than many have hoped for. The research indicated that 42 percent of the new unemployment claims of the past few months will not be returning to their former jobs.

This report discusses the fact that the looming recovery may be titled a “Reallocation Recovery.” That is, the recovery will include process of reallocating these workers to new jobs. This will take time because it could involve re-training as well as re-locating.

Restructuring The Economy

This reallocating will be coinciding with another restructuring of the economy, one that I have been writing a lot about recently.

Massive changes have taken place within the economy due to the lock-outs that have taken place, the stay-at-home limitations, and the health care demands.

Not many people had heard of Zoom four months ago, but this is a commonplace term now in many conversations. People are working at home now. Students are taking classes on-line. Medical visits are being done via the Internet. And, this is just the surface of what has occurred over the past four or five months.

The bottom line is that people are working differently, studying differently, banking differently, and accepting a lot of other changes into their daily lives.

Major adjustments are being made to how things are done, and if businesses and people and non-profits and other organizations are not thinking about changing how they conduct their daily lives then they are going to be behind all the others that are in the process of how they do things.

The world was in transition before the arrival of the pandemic. People who have been reading my blog for the past ten years or so, can relate to all my writing about how the growth and spread of information and the cutting edge advancements in information technology are changing the world.

And, I am not just reading about this, I am seeing this in the young innovators and entrepreneurs that I work with.

Now, we are experiencing one of the once-in-a-century (or more) time, when the economy experiences such a dislocation that a “new normal” is constructed.

How Fast Will This Happen?

The economic recovery, I believe, will take until next year or so, to really feel like the economy is getting back on its feet. But, the changes that are evolving out of this recovery will produce the “new” normal, something that will help to define the next era.

Investment will be different in this new environment, something investors are going to have to adjust to. This is something that we will have to examine more and more as we go along.

