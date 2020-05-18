If you are shopping for a good dividend company for your portfolio, I suggest Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU). I looked at four criteria: consecutive years of dividend growth, coverage, value, and total return, and PRU came out the best.

Analysis Overview

I started by screening for stocks on the NYSE, ASE and the Nasdaq that had a dividend yield between 3% and 10%. Why that range? Given where we are right now, a yield of less than 3% seemed too low and not very interesting and greater than 10% seemed too risky.

This netted a group of several hundred securities. I weeded this down by excluding any company that had not grown its dividend every single year for at least the past eight years - 69 companies remained.

From this group, I examined dividend coverage, relative value and total return.

Dividend Coverage

This is a simple model - dividends per share over free cash flow per share. This should be pretty clear, it shows me what percentage of free cash flows the dividends are.

I started by looking for companies with a coverage ratio between 0 and 75%. This brought the group down to 25.

Dividend Value

There are different ways to look at value - for a commodity producer such as a gold miner I might look at market cap divided by reserves and/or production. For a dividend analysis, since I want to buy dividends, it makes sense to look for a company whose dividends are well priced and my method is to compare current dividend yield to the average dividend yield over the past five years. I'm looking for the quotient to be greater than one, or in other words, the company is relatively cheaper than it has been for the past five years.

Here are the results (unfortunately, I can't insert an i-frame which would allow you to page through the results, I have to use three jpegs):

If you are able to make it out, you'll see that ALL the companies are currently cheaper than their five-year average. In fact the average ratio is 2.18, so we could also say that these companies are less than half as expensive as they were on average over the past five years. The downside, from an analysis point of view, is that the criteria did not eliminate any companies.

Total Return

I calculate the total return as the sum of the forward dividend rate and five-year average growth rate multiplied by one minus the standard deviation of the five-year growth rates. The last piece - 1 minus the standard deviation of the growth rates is my method of rewarding companies that grow their dividends in a steady, predictable manner and punish those that don't.

Here are the results, broken out into the two return components:

The total return for these companies ranges from over 40% to under 10%. I'd like something in the range of 20%, give or take four points.

There are about eight companies that fall within that range, but I think there's a more important criteria to look at first.

Modifying Dividend Coverage

The situation for many companies is very challenging right now, and if I'm looking for a dividend investment, I want to make sure I pick a company with a good chance of sticking to their program of consistent dividend growth.

I decided to modify my dividend coverage criteria to 0<dividend coverage<=25%. Said another way, dividends are no more than 25% of the company's free cash flow.

There were four candidates and I'm listing them below along with their dividend coverage, the number of years they've grown their dividend year over year, value and their total return.

Coverage # of Years Value TR PRU 9.14% 12 2.26 20.84% PFG 12.88% 12 1.87 17.86% UNM 16.8% 11 3.3 20.11% IX 24.83% 8 2.25 31.05%

Conclusion

It's fairly tight between these four, but I like PRU - it's got the history, the coverage, the value and the total return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PRU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.