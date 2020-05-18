United Airlines: Uninvestable At This Point

If the company manages to get through all of this alive, it'll not be able to reward its shareholders anytime soon since all the value will go to creditors.

United Airlines (UAL) does everything it can to survive. The management fully understands its dire situation and does everything it can to save the airline. However, there are too many things that are outside of the company's control. This makes it hard to justify investing in the airline even after a 75% decline in its stock. We do not share the optimism of many authors, who have a bullish outlook on the company. While it's true that air traffic slowly starts to increase, we are not anywhere close to the pre-COVID-19 levels. The cash burn of $40 million a day is enormous even if we take into account countless cash preservation measures. The inability of United to raise $2.5 billion at 9% pretty much shows how bad the situation is. As the company's balance sheet injects more and more debt, it will take a long time before shareholders get any returns from the company, if ever. We believe that it's better to avoid United and the overall airline industry for the time being and wait for things to settle down before making any major investment decisions in this sector.

A Long Road Ahead

The 15% to 17% dilution that occurred in late April was a sign of desperation. By issuing more shares and later raising even more debt in an open market and under the CARES Act, United still cannot guarantee that it will be able to stay afloat for long. In its latest conference call, the company's management stated that it's looking for a zero revenue environment for the rest of the year and it will continue to implement measures that will help it to preserve cash. However, by burning $40 million to $45 million per day, United will run out of cash and will not be able to meet its obligations, if the demand for air travel remains weak.

Q1 results clearly showed how bad the situation is. By having the biggest loss since the financial crisis, investors should not rush to buy the airline's stock even at the current level. With an adjusted net loss of $639 million, United is uninvestable at this point. It's almost a certainty that Q2 earnings will be even worse and the airline business will not be able to return to its pre-COVID-19 levels anytime soon.

While on a P/E, EV/Revenue, and EV/EBITDA basis United trades relatively close to its airline peers, we still do not view its stock as a good investment. It has one of the lowest operating and net margins among its competitors and its high debt burden will not let it create shareholder value in the months to come.

Source: Capital IQ

The biggest downside of United is the inability to control things that are outside of its control. The company can execute countless cash preservation measures to stay solvent longer. However, if governments around the world are unable to deal quickly with the pandemic and stop the spread of COVID-19, then eventually United will face a liquidity crisis.

At the end of April, United had roughly ~$9.6 billion in cash, while its total debt is way above $20 billion. Earlier last week, the airline was unable to raise another $2.5 billion in debt at 9% and was forced to increase the yield to 11% to inject the much-needed cash to its balance sheet. At the same time, United will probably be able to decrease its cash burn in September by laying off its staff, which is currently protected from a job loss under the CARES Act. Right now, United spends roughly $2.95 billion per quarter on salaries and other expenses, which accounts for more than one-third of the overall operating expenses.

However, even if United manages to preserve enough cash and get through all of this alive, its future still looks bleak in a post-pandemic world. In years to come, its main goal would be to pay off its existing debt in order to decrease its debt burden. This means that shareholders should forget about any buybacks or dividends in years to come, as the airline will be busy meeting its obligations first. The airline could also issue additional stock to deleverage its books, which will once again lead to the dilution of all of the existing shareholders.

In addition, United is heavily exposed to the international market. Around 40% of its revenues in 2019 came from its international routes. Since every country has strict travel restrictions at the moment, it's unlikely that that part of the business will recover sometime soon.

While it's most likely that the demand for air travel will return to the pre-COVID-19 levels in two to three years after we find a cure and a vaccine against the virus, United's balance sheet will not look the same as it did before. We hold a bullish view regarding air travel in the long run, but we cannot justify purchasing United even after its stock depreciated by more than 75% since March. Without any proper guidance, it's impossible to find a fair value for the company. Since nobody knows how bad the Q2 results will be, we also cannot say that the downside is now fully priced in. The only thing that we know for sure is that any value that United will be able to create will go to the creditors and not the shareholders. At the same time, shorting the stock is too late. United already lost more than half of its value in the last couple of months and its stock will likely trade sidelines before the Q2 numbers will be announced in July. For those reasons, it's better to avoid the company's stock, since the market currently offers better short and long opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.