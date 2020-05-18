It's not been a great year so far for US markets, thanks to the coronavirus. The Dow 30 and S&P 500 are both down double digits, percentage-wise, while the NASDAQ was up less than one half of one percent through Friday. That small gain wouldn't even be the case if it wasn't for Amazon (AMZN), whose large gain seen below has kept the tech-heavy index out of the red. There are a number of reasons why Amazon shares have rallied, and they are likely to push the stock to a new all-time high before long.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Amazon shares dropped after the most recent earnings report, but it wasn't due to a lack of sales. Revenues beat by more than a billion dollars, and top line guidance for Q2 was decent when considering rising expectations. The issue that investors had in the short term was the added costs from the coronavirus, which caused a Q1 EPS miss and are expected to hurt the name by $4 billion in Q2.

It remains to be seen how much of those costs are short term, but one thing is clear: the coronavirus is taking out more brick-and-mortar retailers, moving more consumer spending online. Some analysts think Amazon could top $1 trillion in revenues by the end of this decade, and you have to figure at least some of that will flow to the bottom line. Even if Amazon isn't the most profitable name, it still should be in great position to generate substantial cash flow, allowing for more investments back into the business for future revenue growth.

The other side of this is more businesses reliant on the cloud, which is driving Amazon's Web Services segment. I previously detailed how this may be the biggest winner thanks to the coronavirus, and Q1 results were solid. AWS topped $10 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, with its impressive growth seen below, and the segment delivered over $3 billion in operating income. By this time next year, we could see this part of the business delivering quarterly revenues that are at a $50 billion per year run rate.

(Data sourced from Amazon quarterly results, seen here)

Amazon closed Friday just under $2,410 per share, putting it about $65 away from its all-time high. The company is the third-largest US tech giant by market cap, only trailing Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL). Even with its more than $1.2 trillion valuation, the Street still sees this stock going higher. The current average price target is $2,678.60, implying more than 11% upside from Friday's close. Should the stock continue to soar, some investors will start to wonder if a stock split will eventually come.

One thing that should continue to benefit Amazon in the short term is the rebound in consumer spending. A lot of this has to do with the major stimulus being poured into global economies. Whether it be checks to individuals, or central banks buying all sorts of assets, equity prices have been propped up. Just take a look at the chart below, showing how quickly the US Federal Reserve has taken its balance sheet holdings up by more than $2.5 trillion. There are those out there that believe markets could see new highs in a matter of weeks if the rebound continues at its recent pace.

(Assets in millions of dollars. Source: Federal Reserve page, seen here)

In the end, it only seems like a matter of time before shares of Amazon hit a new all-time high. While US markets have not done well this year, the tech giant has rallied more than 30% so far. The company's revenue growth continues to be quite strong, which has taken investors' focus off the large amount of expenses added due to the coronavirus. With more traditional retailers going away and cloud computing powering AWS revenue growth, Amazon's revenues could approach half a trillion in the next few years. That's likely the main reason why the Street thinks this name is going a bit higher. With global stimulus helping as economies reopen, it likely is just a matter of when, not if, Amazon hits a new high and then cracks the $2,500 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.