Occidental Petroleum: A Tricky Financial Situation

Occidental has withdrawn its 2020 guidance due to the market disruption caused by the spread of COVID-19. The Quarterly dividend is cut by 86% to $0.11 per share.

Occidental's total revenues for the first quarter were $6,451 million, which topped analysts' expectations.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (OXY) released its first-quarter 2020 results on May 6, 2020. No real surprise here, and they were similar to most other oil and gas companies who were affected by a drop in oil prices and a brutal drop in demand.

However, crude oil hedges shielded the company amid the recent rout in commodity prices. Below are the 2020 Oil hedges:

The investment thesis is quite tricky with OXY, and I do not think it is prudent to invest in the company at the moment. The debt issue is a massive negative for shareholders, and depending on the commodity prices, it could hurt the company financially, as I will explain later. Hence, the best solution is to trade short term the stock and take advantage of the volatility. I would eventually initiate a long term position only if the stock trades below $10.

Occidental Petroleum - 1Q'20 Quarterly Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Occidental Petroleum 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 4.80 4.09 4.48 5.87 6.80 6.45 Net Income in $ Million 706 628 632 -912 -1,339 -2,232 EBITDA $ Million 1,788 1,854 2,028 1,466 1,715 499 EPS diluted in $/share 0.93 0.84 0.84 -1.08 -1.50 -2.49 Operating cash flow in $ Million 2,500 948 2,013 2,405 2,009 1,339 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,304 1,310 1,268 1,766 2,293 1,728 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,196 -362 745 639 -284 -389 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 3.03 1.75 1.75 4.84 3.03 2,021 Long-term debt in $ Billion 10.32 10.32 10.27 47.61 38.24 38.52 Dividend per share in $ 0.78 0.78 0.79 0.79 0.79 0.79/0.11 next quarter Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 755.4 750.5 749.5 847.7 894.7 896.7 Oil Production 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 700 719 741 1,155 1,402 1,416 Global liquid price ($/b) 56.11 52.62 58.91 56.26 56.21 47.08 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 1.33 1.36 0.23 1.25 1.63 1.18

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net debt and Oil & Gas Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and others were $6.45 billion in 1Q'20 (including Interest, dividends, and other income/gains on the sale of assets and equity investments, net.)

Occidental Petroleum's 1Q'20 total revenues and others were $6.45 billion, up 57.7% from a year ago, and down 5.1% sequentially.

Warning: Occidental Petroleum completed the acquisition of Anadarko on August 8, 2019. A comparison with preceding quarters should be adjusted.

The company's loss was $2,232 million or $2.49 per share in 1Q'20, compared to a gain of $632 million, or $0.84 per share, a year earlier. The quarterly loss was due to impairment and other charges. The adjusted loss attributable to common stockholders is $467 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.

Note: Net sales revenues were $6,410 million in Q1'20.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $389 million in 1Q'20

Free cash flow was a loss of $389 million in 1Q'20, compared to a loss of $362 million in 1Q'19. The yearly free cash flow ("ttm") is $711 million. The free cash flow of $711 million yearly will quickly turn into negative territory as soon as the next quarter when the full impact of the oil prices crash will be seen in the balance sheet. I expect revenues to drop by about 40% and free cash flow reaching probably $

3 - Quarterly Production was 1,416K Boep/d in 1Q'20

The total output was 1,416K Boep/d in 1Q'20. The US operations accounted for about 72.3% of the company's total production. OXY's output was up sequentially or 21.4%. Below are presented the details:

Oil NGL NG Gulf of Mexico 136 12 15 US Onshore Permian Resources 273 101 100 Permian EOR 115 30 6 DJ Basin 121 79 126 Other domestic 17 8 36 Latin America 33 0 1 Middle East Al Hosh 13 25 39 Dolphin 6 8 26 Oman 67 - 23 TOTAL in K Boep/d 781 263 372

Realized oil prices in 1Q'20 were $47.08 per barrel compared to $52.62 per barrel in 1Q'19. Natural gas was $1.18 per Mcf, down sequentially from $1.61 per Mcf. Oil and Gas price history:

Total production in the Permian Basin includes two separate outputs for Occidental Petroleum.

We have the Permian Resources (includes Anadarko Permian assets in part this quarter). And, the Permian EOR. The EOR process "harnesses the carbon dioxide produced during the extraction of oil, from power plants or natural sources, and forces it back into aging oil fields. That boosts the pressure underground and drives more oil to the surface."

Note: The total production in the USA is 1,175k Boep/d. It includes South Texas and now the Gulf of Mexico, the DJ Basin in Colorado, and others, please see table).

1 - Permian Resources output increased to 474k Boep/d

2 - Permian EOR output was stable at 151K Boep/d.

Note: OXY is the first producer in the Permian basin, with a total of about 625K Boep/d in 1Q'20, which represents 44.1% of the total output for the first quarter of 2020.

Below is the total production in the USA, including also oil, NGLs, and NG.

Ms. Vicki Hollub said in the conference call:

To survive in this environment, we must continuously deliver best-in-class operational results and be a low-cost operator. In the first quarter, our core business did just that, delivering industry-leading results with lower capital spending and faster time to market.

Guidance 2Q' 2020

Occidental Petroleum expects to spend $3.3 billion to $3.7 billion in 2020, well below the $6.36 billion it spent in 2019. However, Vicki Hollub said that she is willing to cut spending further if necessary, due to the collapse of the oil prices.

4 - Net debt is $36.5 billion at the end of March 2020.

The debt is a thorny issue for Occidental Petroleum owing to the falling oil prices that reduced the assets values considerably for sale.

Occidental encountered some severe obstacles in Africa. Another thorn, we have learned today from Upstreamonline that:

French giant walks away from non-operated Ghana assets as Oxy is unable to complete Algerian sale

However, the company was able to close a few deals last year. For instance, the Anadarko's Mozambique gas business to Total SA for $3.9 billion and repaid about $7 billion of debt last year. Unfortunately, it is a far cry from the $15 billion initially forecasted by the company, and it is concerning.

Vicki Hollub said in the conference call:

We did not disclose any additional material transactions in the first quarter as travel restrictions and the falling commodity prices have severely disrupted the market for asset sales. While we remain committed to closing divestitures over time, we will not sacrifice value to close transactions quickly. Given the market condition, we are no longer confident in raising sufficient funds from just divestitures to address all of our near-term debt maturities but have numerous options available,

Below are the near-term debt maturities.

Occidental Petroleum has no debt maturing this year. However, the company may be forced to redeem some notes in October for about $992 million.

The issue is that the company has about $11.1 billion of notes maturing between 2021 and 2022. With total cash at $2 billion now, the company needs to address the financing quickly and raise some money as soon as possible while reducing costs.

The company indicated in March that the dividend would be cut by 86% and 2020 CapEx by about $1.7 billion.

Occidental Petroleum slashed its quarterly dividend by 86% on Tuesday, becoming one of the biggest casualties of the recent plunge in oil prices. The company also said that it would be cutting its 2020 capital spending to between $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion, from $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion. The dividend cut, to 11 cents a share.

Furthermore, the company elected to pay the dividend on the preferred shares owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in stock instead of cash, which is another $800 million in "saving" in 2020.

Finally, with about $2 billion in potential assets sale soon indicated by the CFO Rob Peterson in the conference call, this issue will be a tough one these coming quarters.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

The Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (OXY) will probably be the best example that many analysts will use in the future to describe why expanding from a significant asset acquisition is a very hazardous activity and should be evaluated with extreme caution.

All started on April 13, 2019, with the announcement by Chevron (CVX) that it "has entered into a definitive agreement with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Anadarko in a stock and cash transaction valued at $33 billion, or $65 per share. You know what happened next, and if not, I recommend reading my precedent article here.

The fundamental problem resulted from a combination of extreme bad luck and incredibly poor judgment from management.

I have absolutely nothing against CEO Vicki Hollub. Still, I do not get how all those catastrophic tactical mistakes and bad financial decisions did not cost her, her leading position at the company. Incredibly, she is still running the show as nothing happened?

However, it is the past, and a good investor/trader should be motivated only by the next move.

Technical Analysis (short term)

OXY is forming an ascending wedge pattern since early March after breaking out of its descending wedge pattern.

The new pattern that I have indicated above is generally bearish, especially if it is entered from the resistance, which is the case here. It means that the support at $13 may likely be crossed (breakout) sooner or later.

With the recent relaxing of the COVID-19 rules and the subsequent rise of the oil prices, OXY may test resistance first at $16.50-$16.85 before retracing and eventually retest $13 and potentially as low as $8.50, in my opinion.

The trading strategy here is to sell a good part of your position gradually starting at $16 and buy back at $13 and accumulate if the stock trades lower. It is essential to pay attention to the financial situation of the company and its debt struggle that I have explained above. The second quarter of 2020 may turn to be a brutal wake-up call. Caution is required.

However, if oil prices can turn bullish and get a strong momentum, OXY could eventually retest the old upper resistance at $26.25, but I believe it is a remote scenario. In this case, I recommend selling OXY and wait for a retracement.

