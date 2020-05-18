Given the very high probability of being wiped out, equityholders should sell existing positions and move on.

If successful, the restructured Pacific Drilling could become part of a potential new super-driller arising from the ashes of much larger peers Valaris and Noble Corporation.

On the conference call, management disclosed the evaluation of strategic options and "working to best position the company for industry consolidation".

Out of the company's fleet of seven modern drillships, only one rig remains in active service. As of the end of April, backlog was a paltry $172 million.

I have previously covered Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Earlier this month junior offshore driller Pacific Drilling reported Q1/2020 results and provided an updated fleet status report both of which have already been discussed by fellow contributor Vladimir Zernov.

In short, the company continues to bleed material amounts of cash with negative free cash flow of $52.7 million for the quarter.

After drawing down the entire $50 million available under its recently signed revolving credit facility, the company recorded remaining cash of $274 million versus long-term debt of $1.13 billion at quarter end.

Photo: Modern ultra-deepwater drillships Pacific Meltem and Pacific Khamsin berthed at Las Palmas in May 2018 - Source: Flickr

During the quarter, Pacific Drilling received a force majeure notice for the drillship Pacific Santa Ana from customer Petronas with the rig now being placed on standby at a rate of 35% of the contractual dayrate until March 31, 2021 at the latest date.

In addition, drillships Pacific Bora and Pacific Sharav are currently in the process of being smart-stacked after finishing their respective contracts, joining fellow idle drillships Pacific Mistral, Pacific Scirocco and Pacific Meltem.

This leaves only the drillship Pacific Khamsin in operations but the rig is currently scheduled to finish its contract with customer Equinor (EQNR) in October 2020.

With Pacific Sharav soon to be smart-stacked, the rig's two-well contract with Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) offshore Mexico currently scheduled to start in Q4/2020 might very well end up being transferred to sister rig Pacific Khamsin.

Without the force majeure being lifted on the Pacific Santa Ana, Pacific Drilling might see its entire fleet being stacked after Q1/2021.

While the company's remaining liquidity would likely be sufficient for another couple of quarters, management appears to be well aware of the company's hopeless condition as evidenced by statements made on the conference call (emphasis added by author):

While we were confidently on a path towards achieving positive free cash flow by mid-2021 as recently as 2 months ago, current events have pushed that horizon out at least 2 years. And although we have significant liquidity runway in front of us, we are considering strategic options and working to best position the company for industry consolidation that we believe is inevitable.

In layman's terms: The company is facing another comprehensive debt restructuring after having emerged from bankruptcy just 18 months ago.

With a paltry backlog of just $171.8 million as of April 30 and no expectation for material new awards over the next couple of quarters, Pacific Drilling will likely seek to eliminate its debt in bankruptcy and explore merger opportunities with leading industry players like Valaris (VAL) or Noble Corporation (NE) which are also expected to undergo restructuring proceedings in the near future or Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCPK:DOFSQ) which has already filed for bankruptcy.

With the company's first lien secured notes trading at just 19% of face value and both the above discussed revolving credit facility and the second lien PIK notes also ranking well ahead of equityholders in the company's capital structure, shareholders will likely end up being wiped-out.

On the conference call, management also provided some color on the industry impact of recently announced major capex reductions of key customers like Equinor, Petrobras (PBR), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), Total (TOT), BP (BP), ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX):

On our last call, we stated that there was a significant amount of uncertainty regarding the impact that COVID-19 and the resulting international financial turmoil would have on the oil prices and the offshore drilling market. Now 8 weeks later, I can confidently say that there has been a severe impact on the commodity price and the drilling market. Though our business continued to strengthen early in the first quarter with several positive trends developing for the high-specification drillship space, we saw a quick response by operators by mid-April as they announced deep capital investment cuts to their plan to upstream budgets on the order of 25% to 30%. Approximately 1/3 of these reductions were directly related to the offshore drilling segment. We have subsequently seen 2020 exploration wells canceled and numerous deepwater projects delayed into 2021 and 2022. However, early indications are that most development programs previously sanctioned through FID will go forward. Of the 24 visible opportunities in early March, 14 have been delayed and 6 canceled. We don't expect to see new opportunities emerge for 2020 start dates with most programs being delayed into the first quarter of 2021 at the earliest.

Management further elaborated on the rig supply picture (emphasis added by author):

The sixth- and seventh-generation drillship segment is currently at an effective marketed utilization of 86%, down from 91% at the time of our last call and expected to fall further throughout the remainder of the year as rigs roll off current contracts. To date, due to COVID-19 and the oil price decline, we have seen 12 early terminations or cancellations on the floating side of the business, including 5 high-spec drillships specifically. There have been an additional 3 drillships at lease that have been put on an extended standby rate until further notice. There are currently 60 high-specification drillships on contracts with expectations that it will dip to a demand level of 50 rigs working by the end of 2020 or early 2021. Though on the last call we saw only 6 to 8 high-spec units available for work this year, that number has since jumped to 18, and we expect it to increase. Now of the additional near-term supply, we have seen 5 drillship retirements and an additional 4 drillships identified for cold stacking since the beginning of 2020. These measures, plus similar actions from other contractors that are likely to materialize over the balance of the year, represent the first stages of a market reacting to the balance -- to balance the supply considering the significant reduction in demand. Looking at the demand since our last call in early March, we have received no new tenders compared to the previous period when we received 11 new tenders, representing 8.4 rig years of firm work with 6.8 years of associated options. We currently have 16 high-spec drillship opportunities in the prepared stage compared to 24 on the last call and with 1 scheduled for a 2020 start and 15 planned for a '21 start.

The company also provided more color on anticipated cash outflows for the remainder of the year. Remaining cash at year-end will likely be in the range of $150-$175 million.

With Pacific Drilling facing a $31.4 million cash interest payment on October 1, I would expect the company to negotiate a restructuring support agreement with creditors over the next couple of months and file for bankruptcy in mid-October at the latest point.

The conference call actually provided a hint to this outcome as CFO James Harris stressed the exclusion of interest payments in his liquidity forecast (emphasis added by author):

Through the end of the year, our burn rate on a steady-state basis or outflow of cash, excluding interest, is about $25 million per quarter. I'd say on average, that can fluctuate based on working capital movements. And -- but by the end of the year, as some cost saving measures have been implemented, there's some transition period, we think the cash balance that we have will be somewhere between $75 million and $100 million lower than what we have today.

Bottom Line:

There's basically no hope left for the company's equityholders with almost the entire fleet already sitting idle and industry conditions anticipated to worsen even further.

With secured debtholders currently expecting a 80%+ haircut, shareholders will almost certainly end up with nothing.

On the conference call, management provided some interesting insights on the severe impact of recently announced capex cuts by key industry customers which should help refuting the common misconception that capex cuts in the shale space would benefit offshore drilling which is clearly not the case.

My expectation is for Pacific Drilling to negotiate a restructuring support agreement over the next couple of months and file for bankruptcy protection by mid-October at the latest point.

Just like peers Valaris and Noble Corporation, the company would likely need to secure substantial exit financing to successfully emerge from bankruptcy which could prove difficult under current industry conditions thus management's stated intent "to best position the company for industry consolidation".

If successful, Pacific Drilling might end up as a part of a potential new super-driller formed by restructured peers Valaris and Noble Corporation.

Given the very high probability of another wipe-out, equityholders should sell remaining positions and move on.

