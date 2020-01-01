An investment in knowledge pays the best interest. - Benjamin Franklin
The iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) was an underperformer in the past year. With returns of -24%, the fund has been trailing its peers. The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (IDQE) and Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDAW) have done better in this environment, as IDV had a steeper fall than its peers, and the rally hasn't been as strong as the other two funds. However, IDV makes a compelling investment to buy low here.
The underlying portfolio of IDV comprises of international companies that are of high quality and have a history of significant dividend yields. Looking at the country breakdown, the UK makes up 24.49% of the holdings followed by Australia (14.97%), Italy (9.56%), Sweden (6.91%), and Germany (5.75%). It is heavily invested in the Financials sector (37.57%) with exposures to leading financial institutions like the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) (3.70%), Azimut Holding (OTCPK:AZIHF) - Italy (3.59%), and Nordea Bank (OTCPK:NRBAY) - Sweden (2.57%). International financials have been one of the hardest hit sectors as the economy goes through mayhem, but will also benefit the most during a recovery.
|
Weight
|
P/E (TTM)
|
Forward Dividend Yield
|
British American Tobacco Plc
|
5.47%
|
11.96
|
7.07%
|
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
|
3.70%
|
13.02
|
-
|
Azimut Holding
|
3.59%
|
5.73
|
6.61%
|
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
|
3.37%
|
31.84
|
2.89%
|
SSE plc
|
2.76%
|
10.05
|
7.46%
|
Nordea Bank
|
2.57%
|
14.53
|
-
|
Wesfarmers Limited
|
2.55%
|
19.41
|
4.09%
|
GlaxoSmithKline plc
|
2.45%
|
15.65
|
4.54%
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
2.24%
|
12.65
|
3.82%
|
Swisscom AG
|
2.23%
|
15.4
|
4.40%
|
Weighted Average
|
14.78
|
5.38%
The top 10 constituents have a weighted average P/E of only 14.78 and considering the command these companies have over their respective markets, this is a reasonable valuation. The dividend yield of the top 10 holdings (excluding Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Nordea Bank) of 5.38% should also be considered for income investors, which further establishes the robust nature of the fund. However, the overall dividend yield of the fund is extremely attractive at 9.05%. There is some susceptibility for dividend cuts during the pandemic, but that is a healthy starting point. Having looked at the underlying stocks, a comparison of their competitor ETFs in terms of valuations and potential growth in the share price is below.
|
IDV
|
IQDE
|
HDAW
|
P/E
|
10.31
|
10.26
|
10.72
|
P/B
|
1.15
|
1.43
|
1.19
|
P/Sales
|
1.01
|
0.87
|
0.83
|
Yield
|
9.05%
|
6.12%
|
4.77%
|
YTD Daily Total Return
|
-27.00%
|
-20.56%
|
-22.58%
As referenced in the first chart, we have observed that iShares International Select Dividend ETF pulled back the most this year. In terms of P/B, the fund is available at the cheapest valuation whereas P/Sales seem to indicate otherwise. One reason could be the relative sensitivity of sales for the other two funds. HDAW, for example, has significant exposure to Chinese companies along with 10.53% of its holdings in the Energy sector, in comparison to only 5.85% for IDV. IQDE has 8.36% of its exposure in the Energy sector. Oil prices, especially WTI Crude, are certainly going to have a bigger impact on HDAW and IQDE based on their positioning. The steeper fall in price for IDV has also given investors an opportunity to reap the benefits of higher dividend yield. If you think longer term, that high dividend yield will help bring the total return of the three funds to more comparable.
The iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) may not have been a star performer this year, but this can also be seen as a potential opportunity. Comprising of high dividend-paying stocks which are recognized names worldwide, the fund is a potential hidden gem waiting to realize its potential. IDV is a potential big winner during a rebound in the global economy, and if you're starting to turn bullish, looking for upside, and want a strong dividend yield, this might be a good fit.
