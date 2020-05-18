NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT: Time To Buy Now

Its dividend payout ratio still remains high but management is actively reducing its debt obligations which in time will lower this ratio.

There is a platform for more growth and the REIT has ~$4.7 billion to spend.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (OTC:NWHUF) is a Canadian-based real estate investment trust with properties located across the globe. Currently, it has 183 properties and 15.1 million square feet of gross leaseable area (GLA) located in Canada, Australia, Europe, and Brazil.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NorthWest Healthcare for short) is a good defensive stock for dividend investors looking for a steady cash flow.

Risk Is Mitigated On Multiple Fronts

NorthWest Healthcare has the characteristics of a truly defensive stock. Its assets are diversified across the globe in North America, Europe, Brazil and Australia (bottom left). The make up of the NOI is well spread out across the 4 continents. No one continent makes up more than 30% of the NOI:

(Source: NorthWest Healthcare Q1-2020 Financials)

In looking at the asset mix (top right), NorthWest Healthcare has an equal mix of medical office buildings (MOB) and Hospitals/Healthcare facilities:

Hospitals and healthcare facilities are generally safer with a longer lease term, and indexed to inflation. Rents from hospitals may not be high but there is more certainty here, and hospital tenants are generally publicly funded by the government (this means no bankruptcy risk). For MOB, there may be higher tenant rollovers but the rents are generally higher than hospitals/healthcare facilities.

A 51%/49% mix of hospitals to MOB is a good balance between the two types of assets.

On tenant mixes, its rents are well-diversified across various tenants:

(Source: NorthWest Healthcare Q1-2020 Financials)

NorthWest Healthcare does not need to over-rely on any one tenant for its bottom line.

The lease maturities across its portfolio is also well-balanced for the next 8 years:

(Source: NorthWest Healthcare Q1-2020 Financials)

Generally, healthcare-related tenants are likely to renew their leases when their lease term ends. These tenants have built up its client or patient base so to uproot and move means inconveniencing its clients/patients.

Having a lease maturity profile that is spread out is still important for any REIT. On average, less than 14.2% of its overall leases come up for renewal on any given year. This means the risk of any one tenant deciding to leave upon maturity and disrupting the REIT's cash flow is low.

NorthWest Healthcare's Stock Price Is Less Volatile Than The Market

NorthWest Healthcare is less volatile than the overall stock market. The beta for NorthWest Healthcare is 0.78:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Since the beta is below 1, this means the stock price of NorthWest Healthcare is not correlated with the stock market.

In comparison, Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) has a beta of above 2:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

This means that whatever direction the market moves, the stock price at Air Canada is likely to move at double the stock market's magnitude.

In a volatile market like today, it's a good thing NorthWest Healthcare has a low beta because there is less downside risk in its stock price.

NorthWest Healthcare Has Built Its Platform For International Growth

Prior to COVID-19, the REIT had sold some of its non-strategic assets, and was steadily raising capital to invest. As of March 31, 2020 reporting, there is ~$4.7 billion available for acquisitions:

(Source: NorthWest Healthcare Q1-2020 Financials)

In a post-COVID-19 environment, a lot of assets are going to fall in price. This is an excellent opportunity for companies with cash to start acquiring properties.

As the world is making tweaks to increase spending on healthcare and research, there is going to be a large infusion of resources going into this area. From a real estate perspective, while retail and office may go through life cycles, I believe healthcare real estate is going to be where the money is.

With ~$4.7 billion in spending money, NorthWest Healthcare is in a good position to start buying either in late 2020 or early 2021 when the business returns to normal.

Risk: Dividend Payout Is Close To 100%

Every quarter, the REIT pays out about $0.20/ share a quarter. In its last 8 quarters, there were 4 quarters when it paid out more than it took in:

(Source: NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT Financials)

Management is actively working to reduce its leverage and in 2019, the debt to equity ratio did come down:

(Source: NorthWest Healthcare Financials)

Its current ratio also increased substantially from its equity raise in 2019. So the risk of bankruptcy is low:

(Source: NorthWest Healthcare Financials)

Although I do see the high dividend payout as an issue, I do like management's approach to reducing its debt and the risk of running out of cash is low at this point.

There is one caveat and it is these figures reflect pre-COVID-19, so some of these numbers may have changed substantially.

Conclusion: Bullish On NorthWest Healthcare

Naturally, this REIT has taken huge steps to diversify its risk:

Its NOI is diversified across geography.

Its asset mix between hospitals/healthcare facilities to MOB is 51% to 49%.

Its tenant mix is diversified (the largest tenant only makes up almost 12% of the total revenue).

Its lease expiry profile is spread out (less than 15% of its leases expire in any given year).

NorthWest Healthcare invests in the healthcare real estate sector that is drawing a lot of attention and resource dollars. This means these tenants are less likely to file for bankruptcy and less likely to move because it needs to serve its client base.

Dividend investors can rest assured this stock is still safe with very few downside risks.

On the growth end, the REIT has $4.7 billion in spending money. There should be potential accretive opportunities to buy assets in the near future.

I'm bullish on NorthWest Healthcare.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.