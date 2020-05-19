As we move into the next phase of this pandemic as more and more states are re-opening, we are beginning to see some uptick in the number of cases of coronavirus. Texas was one of the first and the largest state to re-open, which opened back up on May 1. Last week the state saw their largest number of cases in a day.

This is a common fear among Americans, but we may not truly understand the impact of states re-opening until sometime next month. The rising number of cases could partly be related to a higher number of testing availability than prior.

To say the least, we are living through uncertain times with this global pandemic. Not only have we been faced with a pandemic like no other, we are seeing businesses pushed to the brink and a second wave of US-China tensions.

In terms of businesses under pressure, this past weekend, JC Penney (JCP) filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. In fact, the company is looking to roll its real estate assets into a REIT and re-organize under a new "JCP" retailer.

The department store had already been pushed to the brink, but the coronavirus pandemic was the last straw for the retailer. Rising debts combined with a shift in retail has brought an end to the one celebrated department store.

Due to all the uncertainty surrounding investors, it is important to maintain a sizable portion of your portfolio in "safe investments." With that being said, I wanted to discuss three of the safest REITs you could own during this pandemic.

3 Of The Safest REITs You Could Own During This Pandemic

Safe REIT #1 - Realty Income Corporation (O) - To begin, I figured it would be best to start with one of the most obvious choices with a strong track record, Realty Income, also known as "The Monthly Dividend Company." Realty Income is the gold standard for triple-net lease REITs that has seen downward pressure during this pandemic due to their involvement with retail tenants.

The company has plenty of risks with their exposure to movie theaters, restaurants, and gyms, but even through the most recent recession the company has found a way to come out of it stronger. O maintains a fortress balance sheet with a low cost of capital to survive this pandemic even if we see near term pressure.

Realty Income has long been a popular name for income investors due to their 50 years of consistent dividend payments. The stock is currently yielding a dividend of 5.60%.

Shares of O currently trade at a P/FFO of 15.5x, with a forward P/FFO of 14.2x, which is well below the company's five-year average of 19.8x. Shares are trading at a long-term attractive value and buying in tranches could be seen as a sound investment long-term.

Safe REIT #2 - Public Storage (PSA) - The next safest name I will discuss is the leader in the self-storage space, Public Storage. The company has seen increased competition over the years as the self-storage space has exploded 50% over the last decade to nearly $40 billion, according to IBISWorld.

PSA is a recession-proof stock that is of the highest quality and maintains a stable balance sheet. Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, people still need places to store their belongings. Also, the hardships millions of American are seeing during this time could see a boom of millennials moving back in with their parents, which could be a boost to PSA.

Same-store occupancy for Q1 was 92.7%, which improved from prior year. The company will see near term pressure from lower move-in volumes in Q2 combined with rising operating costs the company will see from temporary wage increases.

Regardless, the company's strong balance sheet will see them through this and this should only be a bump in the road. PSA is rare in the fact that they carry an A rating.

Shares of PSA currently trade at a P/FFO of 16.3x compared to a five-year average of 21.6x. The company yields a dividend of 4.55% compared to a five-year average of 3.43%.

Safe REIT #3 - American Tower Corporation (AMT) - The last name I will look at with you today happens to be the largest REIT on the market. The company currently sports a market cap above $100 billion.

AMT is a company that operates cell towers across the country and work with the largest telecommunication companies in the world like Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), and T-Mobile (TMUS). Instead of these companies building their own cell towers in similar locations, they are able to lease space directly from AMT and preserve more capital for other things. The advantage of AMT to lease out space on the same tower to multiple companies is a tremendous advantage.

In a day in age when wireless is becoming even more popular than even before, cell tower REITs, and especially AMT have been looked to as a safe haven. During the market-wide sell-off in March, shares of AMT fell 30%, but quickly regained all those loses in about two weeks. Year-to-date the stock is flat.

The future is bright for the segment due to the potential of 5G. 5G will not only bring on added tenants, but the need for additional equipment will allow AMT to increase rent. Also, with the work-from-home model looking to be a way of the future for more and more American workers, we could see a boom in the suburbs, thus a need for additional cell towers across the country.

The stock currently trades at a P/FFO of 28.9x, which is much higher than their fiver-year average of 20.5x. This is due to many investors flocking to large-cap stocks during this pandemic, and with the combination of size and strength, AMT was a popular add in the last few months.

The stock currently yields a dividend of 1.9%, which is roughly in-line with their five-year average of 1.8%. However, due to the rush of investors into safety, I am not looking to initiate a position in AMT right now, but if you currently hold the stock, you have a great safety net on your hands.

Investor Takeaway

Due to the uncertainty around this pandemic, we have seen investors flood to safe large-cap names, especially in the technology sector. Not knowing what the future holds, such as a second wave of the virus possibly leading to another shutdown or businesses continuing to be hampered by the pandemic, it is important to have positions in some of the safest names that will pull through this once it all passes.

The three names listed above are exactly that, safe. They have gone through the tough times and have come out of it stronger. I do not expect anything different this time around.

I wish you the best of luck and hope you and your families remain safe and healthy during these uncertain times. I look forward to hearing your feedback in the comments below.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author's Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.