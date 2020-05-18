Aussie Dollar: Proving More Resilient Than Expected

I reverse my prior bearish view on the Aussie dollar and expect the currency will prove more resilient going forward.

At the beginning of this month, I made the argument that the AUD/USD looks set to decline from here. My primary reason for making this argument was that the currency has seen excessive gains as a result of COVID-19 having a lesser impact on Australia than Europe or the United States, and the currency would eventually consolidate towards a lower level.

So far, the Aussie dollar has largely hung on to its gains. We see that while the AUD/USD has dropped slightly, the currency has still been gaining against the euro and British pound:

This is particularly surprising given that Europe and the United States appear to be taking the first steps towards lifting restrictions – in spite of a continued concern over a second wave of COVID-19.

One would expect that as Europe and Great Britain start to reopen, this would be reflected by a strengthening euro and British pound, with a decline in the AUD accordingly.

However, this does not appear to be happening and there is a possibility that the Aussie dollar could prove more resilient than expected going forward.

Additionally, it is worth bearing in mind that the EUR and GBP have been plagued by problems of their own. While Brexit negotiations have taken a back seat during the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to finalize an agreement on Brexit has not simply disappeared. Very little progress has reportedly been made between the UK and EU in finalizing an agreement, due to disagreements over the extent to which the UK should continue to be subject to EU law after Brexit and over the Common Fisheries Policy and the degree of access that the EU should have to UK waters after Brexit.

Moreover, a German court ruling has “thrown a spanner in the works” for EU purchasing of debt from peripheral countries – which ultimately allowed the EU to survive the 2009 financial crisis and has increasingly been called for by peripheral nations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the implications of this justify a separate article in its own right – the implication is that the Aussie dollar actually looks a more stable currency than the EUR or GBP right now – even given previous concerns that the AUD might be overvalued.

As far as Australia’s economy itself is concerned, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is still expected to be quite severe. However, what is encouraging is that consumer sentiment in the country has rebounded quite significantly this month by a record 16.4% after having slumped by 17.7% in April.

Moreover, housing market sentiment also showed positive growth – with an index gauging appetite for house purchasing up by 31.8%, fully reversing the 26.6% decline seen last month. In this regard, while the fallout from COVID-19 has been severe – there is also a good chance that the economy will recover faster than expected.

While my initial sentiment was that the AUD was overvalued against major currencies including the USD, EUR, and GBP – I take the view that the Aussie dollar may actually turn out to be more resilient than previously expected – particularly against the euro and British pound which are both coming under significant pressure at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.