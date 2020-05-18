ETFs And Mutual Funds For Fed Bond Buying

Here are three corporate bond ETFs and three corporate bond mutual funds to balance your portfolio.

Even equity investors can use some corner of the bond market to balance their portfolios for volatility and risk without limiting performance.

They are focusing on investment grade bonds at the BBB level, however, drifting into the "fallen angel" junk market.

I have very little use for government bonds because we know governments are going to continue to devalue. And, someday, there will be a "helicopter money" bailout of the Fed (which is bailing everybody else out) and the retirement system. Those bailouts will run around $10 trillion and $30 trillion.

Once the "big bailouts" happen, there will be an almost immediate "normalization" of interest rates. Just as I said over the past few years that we'll wake up to "limit down" by 2020 and the stock market would lose 20%-40% in a few weeks, the same sort of rapid change will happen in bonds someday. When it happens, people holding government debt will be instant losers.

Corporate bonds are another story suddenly because the Federal Reserve is buying corporate bonds with a focus on BBB-rated bonds. Many of those bonds are trading at a discount to par that will be close soon. Here are several corporate bond mutual funds and ETFs that you can use for your bond allocation in the short to intermediate term due to Fed largess.

Understanding The Corporate Bond Trade

The Federal Reserve has become the marginal buyer of bonds in the bond markets, essentially using its "infinite" resources to print money. The program to buy corporate bonds, which was announced on March 23 and coincided with the stock market bottom, went into effect last week.

Using $37.5 billion provided by the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve is leveraging that money at up to 10:1 to buy over $350 billion worth of debt. This is compared to about $8 trillion in total value of the corporate bond market or 4.4% of the bond market.

Investors who buy bond funds are not betting on that intervention to do the job of propping up the bond market. Rather, investors are making the investment on the notion that either there will be a quicker than expected resolution to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic or that the Fed will intervene more in the future.

They will buy corporate debt with a focus on BBB-rated investment grade debt. The Fed also is buying "fallen angels" which are bonds that recently or will soon fall from investment grade into junk (high yield) status.

My expectation is that in the intermediate term of the next six months to two years is that the corporate bond market will benefit from Federal Reserve support. I believe that at least one more intervention is coming from funds being "held back" by the U.S. Treasury. There's likely to be more if the wave of bankruptcies I believe is coming around year-end occurs.

While the Fed is buying corporate bonds, what's left of the discounts on those bonds will gradually disappear. There's about 10% upside for capital gains in the space. The yields also are over 4% generally speaking.

Investors should not want to speculate on buying corporate bonds in general (though you might be able to sift for individual issues). Rather, corporate bonds, BBB and fallen angels in particular are a way to add an asset allocation component to a portfolio. The risk to corporate bonds is lower than the stock market, but upside orders of magnitude lower.

I consider buying corporate bonds via mutual funds or ETFs as an intermediate term trade. If my analysis is correct, you will not hold the funds I list below longer than six months to two years (my functional definition of an intermediate term time frame).

3 Bond Mutual Funds For Fed Corporate Bond Buying

I screened for taxable bond mutual funds with more than 25% exposure to corporate BBB grade bonds, long-term track record and low expenses. I then reviewed each prospectus.

I stuck with a few of the larger corporate bond mutual funds as I know many people hold these. Also, the larger bond funds often get slightly better deals on bond issuance. Further, unlike equity funds which might benefit from having few assets under management, the same benefit seems to not appear to be true for bond funds.

There are clearly several more viable candidates. This is a primer to help you look for funds that might benefit from the Federal Reserve buying corporate bonds.

These seven corporate bond mutual funds could appeal to nearly retired or retired investors, including for use within a 401k plan as these sponsors are widely available within retirement plans:

Fund & Symbol Expense Ratio Dividend Yield % BBB Exposure % High Yield Vanguard Intermediate Term Corp Bond (VICSX) .07 3.26 56.19 0 T. Rowe Price Corporate Income (PRPIX) .61 3.55 64.44 5.6 American Funds Corporate Bond (BFCGX) .56 2.47 32.86 1.2 Fidelity Corporate Bond (FCBFX) .45 3.12 44.07 2.43 Lord Abbett Income F3 (LOGVX) .49 4.28 59.93 18.65 Thornburg Strategic Income (TSRRX) .6 3.78 29.74 35.9 MainStay MacKay High Yield (MHYSX) .59 6.67 7.48 92.36

Data by YCharts

The Vanguard Intermediate Term Corporate Bond fund is one of the largest available and widely held in retirement plans. It's a fine choice for investment grade with a large BBB slug.

The T.Rowe Price fund also is widely found in 401k plans and is another solid investment grade corporate bond fund with a high level of BBB exposure.

The American Funds selection is the most conservative and lowest yielding of the funds listed. For those who are more conservative, this fund has done well over time. It's also in a good deal of employer based retirement plans.

Fidelity's Corporate Bond fund is another fund held widely in retirement plan. It has a solid amount of BBB rated debt and very little junk.

Lord Abbett, also found in retirement plans, is another solid choice for BBB exposure but also adds select high yield.

Thornburg is an interesting option as it has a large percentage of BB rated debt at 24.56%. This is where many fallen angels reside.

The Mainstay fund is my sole pick for high yield owing to its successful track record. It has 50.54% of its assets under management devoted to BB rated debt where many fallen angles are.

Comparatively, here's how each fund has done in recent years:

As you can see, American Funds Corporate Bond is the steady eddy of the group. However, given the Fed bond buying program, I would stray toward being heavy either or both Thornburg and/or Mainstay along with one of the more investment grade funds.

3 Bond ETFs For Fed Corporate Bond Buying

I screened for taxable bond mutual funds with more than 25% exposure to corporate BBB grade bonds, long-term track record and low expenses. I then reviewed each prospectus.

While there are several more viable candidates, including those from Vanguard, I'm focusing on these three as they fit nicely together. The following are the three I'm using for clients and investment letter members.

In general, ETFs are for those of you willing to do some of the management yourself. If you prefer to let a manager handle your bond exposure, then stick to the mutual funds above.

Fund & Symbol Expense Ratio Dividend Yield % % BBB Exposure % High Yield iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corp Debt (LQD) .14 3.19 46.16 .85 iShares IBOXX High Yield (HYG) .49 5.56 .36 96.9 Van Eck Fallen Angels Hi Yield (ANGL) .35 5.69 .45 67.5

Data by YCharts

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate debt has the least risk of the three ETFs, but also pays the lowest yield and has less of a discount to close.

The iShares High Yield is the largest junk ETF by double its nearest competitor.

The Van Eck Fallen Angels Hi Yield is the most interesting of these funds. The Fed is diving into the fallen angels high yield space. This fund focuses on those bonds.

There appears to be significant upside to the fallen angels fund with the Fed focusing there. The iShares High Yield also holds many fallen angels, so if you are looking for more diversification, focus there. I also can see completely skipping the high yield fund and splitting assets between LQD and ANGL.

The fallen angels fund has done the best since inception of the three:

In general, I can see allocating about one third of your corporate bond fund allocations to each ETF. If you are willing to take more risk, cut the Investment Grade position. If you want less risk, increase the investment grade position. Also, as I said above, you could use ANGL for your junk allocation and skip HYG completely.

Asset Allocation With Bond Funds

Historically, a portfolio of about 80% equities and 20% bonds has performed about as well as a portfolio with 100% equities. The 80/20 portfolio would have had less volatility though, giving it a better "sleep at night" ratio. For these portfolios, I believe an investor can allocate about 15% to corporate debt intermediate term.

Many people, especially retired, gravitate toward a 60/40 split of equities to fixed income. I'm not fond of that approach, however, I know people do it. For these portfolios I would not recommend any more than about 30% in corporate debt.

Given the massive amount of deficit spending by governments and monetary stimulus, I have a general recommendation for soon to be retired or already retired investors: Add gold to your portfolio as the diversification is similar to investment grade corporate bonds, but offers more upside. My suggestion is that your gold allocation should be about the same as your bond allocation if you are nearly retired or retired.

If you more than five years from retirement, skip the bonds altogether and use gold and gold stocks in their place for about 15% of your portfolio. I covered the gold argument much more in depth here in February:

As you will also see, junk bonds are fairly highly correlated to the stock market. So, unless there's a discount to close, in general, you are typically better off with equities over junk debt. With the Fed buying bonds, this is one of those rare occasions where I would buy junk debt.

Not included in the chart is the Van Eck Fallen Angel ETF. The data was not available. However, in reviewing the portfolio, it would seem to fall relatively close to the iShares iBoxx Hi Yield ETF. So, I would apply the same criteria to how to use: temporarily while there is a discount to close.

For now, you can buy any of the funds listed here. Make sure that you consider how each or any would fit into your overall asset allocation strategy.

I hope this primer was helpful. I plan to do some deeper dives into individual ETFs in coming months. Follow me to get notice of those pieces.

