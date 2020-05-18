The company's product line extends beyond its Lithium unit, with important roles for Catalysts and Bromine business units.

Projections for lithium demand increase are slightly delayed - also because of the impact of the COVID-19 virus.

The demand for lithium battery products to power Electric Vehicles and solar applications suits Albemarle well.

Introduction

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), a public company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is an industry leader in lithium and lithium derivates. It leverages its unique natural resources to create key lithium products for rapidly growing markets such as Electronic Vehicles (EV). The company complements these with catalysts and bromine product lines.

Albemarle's business has evolved from technical expertise in chemistry and metallurgy. It has a record of continuous research and development of leading-edge technologies, provision of custom packages to its clients, and support through high-quality technical service and support.

Albemarle has locations on five continents and in about 100 nations. The company has over 5400 employees. Its net sales for 2019 totalled just under 3.6 billion dollars.

Note: The company has undergone a recent leadership change. Chief Executive Officer Luke Kissam stepped down because of health concerns. Kissam remains as an advisor and Director. J. Kent Masters has taken over the CEO role.

Albemarle's Business Model: Lithium & More

Albemarle is organised into Lithium, Cata,lysts and Bromine business units. The Lithium unit is the face of the company and its best hope for explosive growth into the future. This statement is predicated on the growing demand for lithium battery products in the Electric Vehicle and solar markets. Five-year analyst growth estimates are as high as four times today's market.

Despite Albemarle's lithium focus, the Catalysts and Bromine units are quite important to company revenues, contributing well over 60% of the total.

Business Unit: Lithium

Lithium (LI) is a chemical element with characteristics enabling many applications. A soft, silvery-white alkali metal, it is found in igneous minerals such as pegmatites, and in brine. Lithium's advantages derive from an organic composition driven by a light and unstable nucleus. This structure lets the nucleus store large amounts of energy - ideal for powering batteries.

Albemarle is the industry leader in lithium and lithium derivatives, a large growth market in the specialty chemicals industry. Albemarle's battery products include lithium metal as ingots, foil, rods, or anodes in hundreds of sizes and thicknesses for both primary and secondary lithium batteries. The company is also engaged in high-energy density battery research and development focused on lithium metal anodes. Use of metal anodes enhances the utility of rechargeable battery applications.

Additional lithium derivative applications include butyllithium for the production of derivative rubber and plastic products. Butyllithium is an initiator that supports the manufacture of copolymers - substances essential to rubber and plastics products manufacturing. Butyllithium is also used in the organic synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), agrochemicals, and electronic materials.

Albemarle operates or controls some of the largest lithium mining facilities in the world, including the biggest at Greenbushes, Western Australia. An expansion program began at Greenbushes in 2017, and will more than double the current LCE capacity and increase production rates to nearly 160,000 metric tons per year. Albemarle also has lithium production operations in North America and in Latin America, EMEA (Europe/Middle East/Africa), and Asia.

Business Unit: Catalysts

Albemarle supplies top performance catalysts, technologies, and related services to the petroleum refining and chemical industries. The portfolio includes polyolefin catalysts, catalyst components, and synthesis tools for polymers, electronics, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and other specialty markets. It also offers a line of curative chain extenders and cure promoters.

Albemarle's global network of industry professionals and company partners use a variety of applications to deliver value to customers through two Catalyst divisions - Heavy Oil Upgrading (FCC catalysts) and Clean Fuel Technologies (HPC catalysts).

Five different Catalyst categories exist in all:

Clean Fuels Technologies that remove sulphur, nitrogen, and other impurities.

Fluid Catalytic Cracking develops, manufactures, and optimizes a robust portfolio of catalysts and additives for the conversion of a wide range of feedstocks and to improve performance to numerous refineries around the world.

Organometallics refers to the production of commonplace daily items such as polyethylene packaging and toys, pharmaceuticals, and electronic devices.

Curatives solutions are expressed in diamine chain extenders/cross-linkers used to cure polyurethanes, epoxies, and polyureas. These products work with spray coatings, hot and cold cast elastomers, injection mouldings, adhesives, and epoxy filament-wound pipe.

Catalyst Courier refers to Fluid Catalytic Cracking products, also called FCC.

Business Unit: Bromine

Albemarle's bromine chemistry plays a leading role in providing performance products for fire safety, oilfield drilling, pharmaceutical manufacturing, high-tech cleaning, water treatment, and food safety. Innovation and speed-to-market help deliver custom chemistry solutions to the world's leading producers of pharmaceuticals, agricultural products and electronic chemicals.

Bromine technologies also improve the environment by reducing mercury emissions. The portfolio includes brominated fire safety solutions used in consumer electronics, construction, and automotive applications.

Bromine categories include Bromine and Derivatives and Fire Safety Solutions.

Note: First quarter results for each unit are presented in Appendix 1 at the end of the article.

The Albemarle Bullish Thesis

A reasonable bullish thesis exists for Albemarle that assumes:

A continued leadership role in key lithium product areas, primarily batteries for EV and solar applications; Ongoing and increasing revenues that derive from state-of-the-art products for these core lithium products and many derivative products; The efficiency of a model predicated on horizontal diversity across three business units.

Albemarle's own description of its attributes is a good starting point to review this bullish thesis.

"Our business emerged historically from the combination of expertise in chemistry and metallurgy. We mainly sell customized packages of products and services. The product portfolio of our company is based on continuous research and the development of leading-edge technologies. High-performance products combined with our dedication to providing our customers with the best technical service and support possible has allowed Albemarle to establish excellent market positions in our fields of activity."

Let's break these attributes into bullet points:

A technical grounding based on practical expertise;

High-level technical service and support as part of a customer-oriented approach;

A commitment to research and development of leading-edge technologies;

A deep understanding of mining and manufacturing processes;

The exploitation of the combined knowledge and skill set in maintaining and expanding market positions.

These will help achieve the following objectives:

Focusing on the expanding lithium market, with its projections of rapid market growth in the near and medium terms; Developing the Catalysts and Bromine segments, whose contribution to revenues and profits is greater than analysts and investors may realize.

Growth Projections

Much of Albemarle's story is based on expected demand for lithium - especially lithium batteries used in Electric Vehicles and solar applications. Many projections for lithium demand by 2025 are quite optimistic, given the 'Green' turn among consumers and governments and the specific emphasis on EV and solar.

By some estimates, demand for lithium products will quadruple over the next five years. Sources or drivers for such a rapid are laid out in this chart produced by Sophie Lu (Head of Metals Mining) and James Frith (Energy Storage Senior Analyst) for BloombergNEF.

Note that Lu and Frith take a slightly more skeptical view of lithium projections. They point out that 2018 demand estimates for lithium chemicals based on lithium battery growth are probably too optimistic. Predictions were that this demand would reach a million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) by 2025. They also reference the number of enthusiastic competitors in the space and the corresponding expansion of battery production capacity.

BloombergNEF forecasts battery demand for lithium chemicals will reach nearly 700,000 metric tons LCE by 2025. Adding in another 300,000 metric tons LCE of non-battery lithium demand means might achieve the million metric tons prediction.

Despite the more cautious forecasts, lithium remains an area of tremendous growth. EV and Solar are consumer-facing product areas reliant on the best producers and suppliers of technologically advanced lithium products. Albemarle's strengths should translate into healthy revenues and profits even if forecasters err on the side of optimism.

Different market analysts offer views of Albemarle's growth projects. In an article describing where he believes ALB will be in five years, Reuben Brewer refers to lithium as the company's main driver:

Albemarle is projecting demand for lithium to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 18% between 2017 and 2025. Electric vehicles are expected to be the biggest contributor to that increase, with an incredible 35% compound annual growth rate in demand over that period. Simply put, it takes a lot of batteries to power a car, and more lithium will be needed to meet that demand - a lot more."

The article, from April 2019, states that Albemarle intends to keep its position as the top lithium producer worldwide and that it might even jettison the Catalysts and Bromine units to achieve this goal. While I see no evidence that Albemarle is headed that direction, Brewer's point reinforces a bullish, lithium-based thesis.

In short, Albemarle's top and bottom lines will increasingly be driven by lithium over the next five years…the one thing that is clear is that in 2024, Albemarle will be an even bigger force in the lithium sector than it is today, and that story will be a key factor driving the stock price. In fact, Albemarle could be an interesting way to play the electric vehicle space if you don't want to bet on an automaker."

He quotes the company's lithium growth projections:

Albemarle's Lithium Demand Projections Applications 2017 Demand (Kilotons LCE) 2017 to 2025 CAGR 2025 Demand (Kilotons LCE) Transportation 50 35% 550 Consumer electronics 60 8% 110 Other/industrial 110 3% to 4% 140 Total 220 Approximately 18% 800

Albemarle as a leader in lithium, functioning as the dominant producer with strong vertical integration and product quality, is well-positioned to reap large profits in the space over the next several years.

Risks

Several risk areas exist for Albemarle, including a delay in expected demand for lithium and the impact of COVID-19 on Q1 customer orders.

Here is a very recent Goldman Sachs downgrade of ALB.

"Albemarle ((ALB -1.8%)) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $61 price target, trimmed from $67, at Goldman Sachs, which cites reduced demand from makers of electric vehicles as the coronavirus crisis slows sales.

"The anticipated ascension of the lithium cycle will be further delayed," Goldman's Robert Koort says as he lowers his full-year lithium demand forecast by 15% and notes the firm's autos team anticipates a 17% decline in global auto builds.

The downgrade also is fuelled by virus-related earnings challenges in the remaining 60% of Albemarle's business, largely from bromine and refinery catalysts…"

Note: The 'hit' to Bromine unit revenues was less than those to the Lithium and Catalysts units.

How will COVID-19 impact Albemarle going forward? This is a question many companies are struggling to answer. The pandemic, policy responses and related deep economic closures certainly affect Albemarle's short-term horizon. Depending on the course of the crisis, those effects may leak into the medium term.

EV & Lithium Market Risks

Albemarle is thought of as a lithium company. Though this is an incomplete perception, it is fair to project Albemarle's future as bright in terms of the demand for lithium products in EV and solar applications.

Projections of the demand itself vary, as outlined above. The summary from BloombergNEF analysts Lu and Frith actually presents some of the risks involved in banking on consumer demand. The risk is fairly straightforward: demand may be less than the optimists anticipated.

I believe that this risk is moderate, though expectations may need to be tempered in the short run. Slightly too optimistic past lithium demand projections and COVID-19 will cut into the most optimistic projections.

Competition

Albemarle has its share of motivated and skilled competitors. These five competitors are presented in order of size. Each ticker is hyper-linked to the Seeking Alpha Summary page, a point of departure to study each company and its prospects.

Note: Market caps for each company, in billions, appear next to its ticker. Albemarle's market cap is 6.52 billion dollars.

Valuation & Return Potential

Albemarle presents the profile of a solid company with bright growth prospects and stable valuation parameters. In other words, Albemarle is intelligently managed, does not take huge risks yet manages to grow its business. It does so while setting itself up to enjoy the expected benefits of positive lithium market projections.

Key Valuation Parameters

Note: Some results, particularly those focused on Q1, were skewed by the effects of COVID-19 on orders and sales:

• Albemarle free cash flow for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, was -59.48, year over year.

• Debt/equity 0.82 (As of Mar. 2020)

• Debt/EBITDA 4.25 As of Mar. 2020

• Interest coverage 7.35 (As of Mar. 2020)

• BBB- credit rating stable from S&P

• Dividend growth streak: Albemarle has a 21-year dividend growth streak.

• Piotroski F-Score : 4 - short-term insolvency risk rated as stable.

• Z-score 2.0 = low long-term insolvency risk

• Beneish M-score: -2.87, or low accounting fraud risk

Morningstar Valuation Results

Morningstar's Albemarle metrics are:

ALB Price/Book: 1.75

ALB Price/Cash Flow Ratio: 9.56

ALB Price/Sales Ratio: 1.92

ALB Price/Earnings Ratio: 12.89

Financial Health

ALB Quick Ratio: 0.97

ALB Current Ratio: 1.58

ALB IC Ratio: 10.76

ALB D/E Ratio 0.81

Growth

ALB Revenue %: 10.27

ALB Operating Income %: 7.51

ALB Net income %: -6.08

ALB Earnings per share: -4.03

Profitability

ALB Return on Assets: 6.11

ALB Return on Equity: 14.19

ALB Return on Invested Capital: 9.38

ALB Net Margin: 14.86

Income Statement (Full Year, 2019)

Revenue (BIL) 3.59

Operating Income (BIL) 0.67

Net Income (BIL) 0.53

Diluted EPS 5.02

Balance Sheet

Total Assets (BIL) 9.86

Total Liabilities (BIL) 5.77

Total Debt (BIL) 3.19

Total Equity (BIL) 4.09

Cash Flow

Operating (BIL) 0.72

Investing (BIL) -1.66

Financing (BIL) 1.04

Free Cash Flow (BIL) -0.13

Dividend History

Albemarle has grown its dividend consistently since 1999 and began paying a dividend in 1995. What began as a 0.028 dividend in that first year (1995), reached .385 (38.5 cents) in March 2020. The company increased the quarterly dividend despite the health crisis.

Current yield is 2.51%.

Summary

The future for Albemarle is bright. It is a company that is at once focused and primed to exploit that market and yet possessing business unit diversity that acts as a buffer for the Lithium segment.

Albemarle has a robust and relevant product line. It owns proven technological strengths, deep in-house knowledge, strong research and development and a practical focus on achieving solutions for customers. Once the COVID-19 crisis passes, the company's growth in revenues and profits should be renewed.

Long-term investors are likely to be rewarded by opening a full position in Albemarle. Those looking at buying for shorter terms might want to wait.

I am invested in the company and plan to hold my current position for years to come.

Appendix 1: Q1 Results per Business Unit

First Quarter Results

In millions, except per share amounts Q1 2020 Q1 2019 $ Change % Change Net sales $ 738.8 $ 832.1 $ (93.2) (11.2) % Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 107.2 $ 133.6 $ (26.4) (19.7) % Adjusted EBITDA (A) $ 196.4 $ 225.9 $ (29.5) (13.1) % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 1.26 $ (0.25) (19.8) % Non-operating pension and OPEB items (A) (0.02) (0.01) Non-recurring and other unusual items (A) 0.01 (0.02) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (B) $ 1.00 $ 1.23 $ (0.23) (18.7) %

(A) See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details.

(B) Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net sales of $738.8 million decreased by $93.2 million compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by the Lithium and Catalysts business segments. Adjusted EBITDA of $196.4 million decreased by $29.5 million from the prior-year quarter. A lower cost of goods sold partially offset lower net sales, mitigating the decrease.

Net income attributable to Albemarle of $107.2 million decreased by $26.4 million from the previous year. Corporate costs including SG&A, R&D, and interest and financing expenses were broadly in line with the prior year period.

First Quarter Lithium Results

In the first quarter of 2020, the Lithium unit suffered a significant decline in revenues. Lithium net sales of $236.8 million reflect a decline of $55.1 million year-over-year.

Albemarle explains the drop in terms of lower last quarter2019 contract pricing and reduction in volume for Q1 2020 as customers worked off excess inventory.

In millions Q1 2020 Q1 2019 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 236.8 $ 291.9 $ (55.1) (18.9) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 78.6 $ 115.6 $ (37.0) (32.0) %

Between COVID-19 lower purchase volumes and Q4 contract pricing reductions, a 20% decline in unit net sales year-over-year took place.

The company claims only minimal current order reductions for its primary lithium products, and cites solid battery grade orders on backlog before the virus struck. It does predict an impact from automotive production shutdowns in Q2 and likely cancellations of orders for lithium specialty and technical grade products. Reading between the clines, the company expects a major hit to Lithium revenues when second quarter results are reported.

Albemarle updated the current operational statuses of its lithium production facilities Chengdu and Xinyu in China, which operated at a reduced rate from COVID-19 operating restrictions, but are now operating 'at plan.'

Q1 Catalyst Results

In millions Q1 2020 Q1 2019 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 207.2 $ 251.6 $ (44.4) (17.7) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 47.5 $ 60.1 $ (12.6) (21.0) %

Catalysts net sales of $207.2 million declined $44.4 million because of lower volumes. Adjusted EBITDA of $47.5 million declined $12.6 million, though Albemarle says that lower raw materials costs and an improved product mix partially offset reduced net sales.

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) volume was down primarily from lower transportation fuel consumption as a result of stay-at-home restrictions. FCC consumption is expected to weaken into Q2 2020, putting further downward pressure on volumes.

Clean Fuel Technology (Hydroprocessing Catalysts or HPC) business was relatively unaffected, but HPC too is expected to decline starting in Q2 as refiners defer spending into 2021.

Q1 Bromine Results

In millions Q1 2020 Q1 2019 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 231.6 $ 249.1 $ (17.5) (7.0) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 83.3 $ 78.6 $ 4.7 5.9 %

Bromine net sales of $231.6 million declined $17.5 million. Lower volumes due to logistics challenges were partially offset by higher average selling prices. Adjusted EBITDA of $83.3 million was up slightly in the wake of cost savings initiatives and reduced minority interest expense that offset lower net sales.

Bromine demand has remained relatively strong, in part thanks to Albemarle's position in the supply chain. Q2 demand is expected to decline; the company expects a rebound when economic activity returns to more normal levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.