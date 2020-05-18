Green Thumb: Hitting It Out Of The Park
Summary
Green Thumb reported very strong Q1 2020 results that saw revenue surging 35% to surpass $100 million.
Solid growth was driven by new store openings, 50%+ comparable sales growth, and expanding distribution of its branded products.
We think GTI remains one of the best growth stories in the sector due to its excellent track record and solid financial profile.
Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.
Introduction
Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) delivered another solid quarter with quarterly