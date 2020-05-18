If we apply an EV/Sales multiple of 0.33x, we get a per share value for Culp of $7.6.

Shares in Culp Inc. (CULP) have taken a beating for the last two years and things are not looking great either. The company, which is one of the biggest manufacturers of fabrics for mattresses, as well as a large marketer of upholstery fabrics, is facing cyclical headwinds. The COVID-19 impact on discretionary items such as mattresses and furniture only cloud the outlook for the company in the foreseeable future.

The decline in the stock price is pricing in the worst-case scenario. That could be an advantage to investors willing to sustain some short-term pain. Results would need to go from bad to “not so great” to beat expectations currently embedded in the stock price. Slightly better results could boost Culp’s valuation, which we believe is undervalued.

Culp was already facing some headwinds even before COVID-19 appeared

Culp’s operating performance started deteriorating beginning 2018:

Source: Company filings

The company reports operating results under two segments: Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The numbers paint an interesting picture. We can clearly see that operations started feeling some pressure beginning in 2018. Although revenues for both segments in 2018 saw a slight increase in growth, COGS started to increase at a faster rate, as implied by the decreasing gross margins. Management’s decrease in SG&A was not enough to offset the higher costs of goods sold, which impacted operating margins.

The impact on their Mattress Fabrics segment has been the most severe. For their FY 2019, revenues declined 24.7%. In a two-year period, operating margins have been cut in half. If seen from the 10-year trend analysis, operating income growth has been destroyed by the last two years. In 2010, the segment generated $15.5M in operating income from $115M in sales. Today, they generate $11.6M in operating income from $145M in sales.

The sudden decrease in revenues and profitability for the Mattresses Fabrics segments was attributed to the increasing volume of imports of low-priced mattresses coming in from China. There was some relief coming in from anti-dumping measures from the U.S. Department of Commerce against Chinese-made mattresses. However, that caused an increase in imports in anticipation of such duties, which led to an inventory build-up, affecting the company’s sales.

Their business model is very unpredictable

Still, Culp’s business model is highly cyclical. Revenue growth is very unpredictable, and costs of goods sold can be very volatile:

Source: Company filings

Looking at the trends from the consolidated operations, it is noticeable the highly cyclical nature of their business model. It is hard to contain COGS at a steady level. From the table above, we noticed that COGS growth outpaced revenue growth from 2010 to 2015, which was followed by a reversal of those trends from 2016 to 2018. From a common-size analysis we get the following:

Source: Company filings

Again, gross profit margins are all over the place due to the volatility of COGS. That has a direct impact on operating margins as well.

Adapting To COVID-19

In April, the company sent out a press release highlighting the steps taken in response to COVID-19. Their actions are not far from what the majority of other public companies have done to weather the storm. Culp has done the following to raise cash and reduce costs:

Implemented salary reductions to the company’s CEO and Chairman of 50%.

Furloughing employees to align cost structures to demand. They will not pay salaries to furloughed employees but will provide healthcare benefits to qualified employees.

Suspended their share repurchase program.

Amended their revolver credit facility to increase the borrowing amount and extended the maturity to 2022. Withdrew 20M from their revolver to boost liquidity.

Announced the sale of their majority stake in eLuxury.

Interestingly enough, the company didn’t cut its dividend policy, which currently yields 7%. However, it would come as no surprise if the company suspends the dividend payment, like so many other companies, have done so. At such a high dividend yield, the market might be pricing-in the dividend cut.

The good news comes from their balance sheet

Culp has a solid balance sheet that could act as a safety net to the company’s valuation. The company ended its third quarter with $32.4M in cash and short-term investments. If we subtract the $20M from their recent revolver withdrawal, the company has a net cash position of $10.4M against a market cap of $69M, Culp has total current assets of $210M, compared total liabilities of $70.2M (including the revolver). They also generate healthy amounts of operating cash flows. For 2019, they generated $14M. We believe they can generate cash flows even in tough conditions by adjusting their working capital needs. However, a prolonged downturn would deplete that source of cash inflows.

If compared to peers, Culp is severely undervalued

Source: seekingalpha.com

There are not many pure-play public companies in their industry. However, the few public companies there are give us a good idea about what the market is willing to pay for a fabric manufacturer.

From the table above, we can note the big gap between valuation multiples for Culp compared to their group of peers. Even if compared to Unifi (UFI), the market is discounting Culp by a wide margin, even if Culp has better operating margins and return measures. That discrepancy does not seem logical.

For us, we are willing to pay an EV/Sales multiple for Culp of 0.35x. We base our valuation multiple on the following factors: We think Culp can achieve normalized EBITDA margins in the 10% range. In fact, over a ten-year period, EBITDA margins have been 10%. That seems a highly probable normalized margin, which is below the 12.1% achieved in 2016, when gross profit growth was accelerating, and above the depressed margins of 2019. Remember that the U.S Department of Commerce already implemented anti-dumping measures on Chinese mattress imports. It could take a while for the market to clear out low-priced inventories, but in the long run, margins should show some improvement.

Margin pressures have also affected Culp’s return on tangible capital. In good times, tangible returns on capital can reach the high to mid double-digit percentages (15% to 20%). In the mid-cycle, we believe Culp can sustain returns of 10%. They have also reinvested on average around 30% of operating profits back into the business. If Culp can sustain those levels on reinvestment and achieve a 10% return, then they can grow intrinsically at a minimum 2.5% rate. Since the company is highly cyclical, we believe the cost of capital of 14% seems reasonable.

Currently, analysts expect sales for 2021 of $243M. If we apply an EV/Sales multiple of 0.33x, we get a per share value for Culp of $7.6. With price trading at $5.6, shares are undervalued and there is a possible 35% upside potential.

Takeaway

At this point, Culp is a deep value play. There is a lot of pessimism already reflected in their shares. A slightly improved outlook from the company could be the catalyst to subside some of that pressure and align price with intrinsic value.

That said, there are a lot of uncertainties right now. Mattresses are discretionary items. Demand for mattresses during a recession disappears, as customers have more things to worry about than replacing their old mattresses.

Position sizing is key in these kinds of investments. Shares could continue their downward trend, so investors should start with a small position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.