SPE: Offering A Unique Portfolio

The allocations make this fund a bit of an "oddball" compared to most other CEFs, making the fund to not really have a peer.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) is a position we hold in our more aggressive Tactical Income-100 Portfolio. Within this portfolio, we try to take advantage of more aggressive investment strategies to potentially generate alpha. SPE fits this portfolio very well based on its unique positions in SPACs and BDCs. This can provide for a different risk/reward profile that isn't found in the typical CEF due to this unique composition.

About The Fund

For a quick refresher SPE defines what a SPAC is:

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies: The Fund may invest in stock, warrants, and other securities of special purpose acquisition companies or similar special purpose entities that pool funds to seek potential acquisition opportunities ("SPACs"). Unless and until an acquisition meeting the SPAC's requirements is completed, a SPAC generally invests its assets (less a portion retained to cover expenses) in U.S. Government securities, money market securities and cash. If an acquisition that meets the requirements for the SPAC is not completed within a pre-established period of time, the invested funds are returned to the entity's shareholders. Because SPACs and similar entities have no operating history or ongoing business other than seeking acquisitions, the value of their securities is particularly dependent on the ability of the entity's management to identify and complete a profitable acquisition. Some SPACs may pursue acquisitions only within certain industries or regions, which may increase the volatility of their prices. In addition, these securities, which are typically traded in the over-the-counter market, may be considered illiquid and/or be subject to restrictions on resale.

The last time they reported their holdings in their Annual Report, they listed SPACs in a percentage allocation of 29.76%. This means if you are interested in SPE, it is quite important that you understand what a SPAC is.

A SPAC is mainly invested in highly liquid and safer investments, as they state "U.S. Government securities, money market securities and cash." This is to provide the fund with liquidity in the event they acquire a private company. These can be used to provide a way for a company to become public without having to go through the traditional process. The unique type of position does provide a unique risk too, in this case, you are more reliant on management making the right decision on finding a worthy acquisition. The other thing to note is that shareholders do get a vote on the merger with the targeted company.

SPE was formerly known as the Insured Municipal Income Fund Inc. That was before its dramatic shift in investment policy and name. This happened when Bulldog Investors LLC took control of the fund in December 21st, 2009. The investment strategy is "employing an opportunistic investment philosophy with a particular emphasis on investing in discounted closed-end funds, undervalued operating companies, and other attractive special situations including risk arbitrage and distressed securities."

The fund is on the smaller size at just $150 million in total managed assets. The fund utilizes leverage through convertible preferred stock. They utilize this leverage to "maintain a diversified portfolio of low-risk SPACs that we expect to generate an annualized rate of return in the mid to high single digits." Essentially, they are utilizing leverage to gamble on one of these SPACs paying off. Ultimately, their leverage is invested quite safely if the SPAC is still just owning government securities and cash. The downside for common holders is paying 3.5% to preferred holders. In this low rate environment, it is unlikely that the underlying safe positions within SPACs can generate a return above this amount.

There hasn't been an update on the SEC's proposed 3% rule change. That is where the fund can only acquire up to 3% of another fund. If the fund could acquire a higher percentage of outstanding shares, they would be able to control more of the outcomes on said funds. This hasn't limited them too much as they have other means of getting this done. They had "formed a group with Ancora Advisors to invest in Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO)." This 'group' allows a bit more control, last reported at 8.17% of outstanding shares.

Performance

On a YTD basis, the fund has suffered along with the rest of the market. That's quite clear to see.

One thing to note is that the fund's discount last posted at 14.42%. The NAV is updated weekly. The last time the NAV was marked was May 15, 2020.

Besides the overall market tanking in 2020, the fund has to deal with what most CEF investors are aware of - the widening discounts on funds. This can cause portfolio losses to become exaggerated relative to their actual NAV declines on the underlying portfolios. This also happens with BDCs since they are a form of CEF. Leverage on the fund can also play a role too in downward pressure.

Distribution

The fund currently pays a monthly distribution amount of $0.0940. This works out to a distribution rate at the moment of 11.48%, with a NAV rate of 9.82%. They have implemented a 7% managed policy based on the fund's NAV at the end of 2019. They had originally had a managed 6% distribution policy. Thus, we anticipated an increase in 2020 of their distribution based on market performance anyway. Then, the increase in the targeted rate was just an added kicker. If shares remained flat throughout the rest of 2020, we would anticipate the opposite and get a decrease. However, if they are switching the fund's target from year to year, then we really can't estimate one way or another.

I do suspect the current rate of $0.094 will remain in place throughout the rest of 2020 though. In fact, just earlier in April, they announced that same rate for this next quarter.

The bulk of the fund's distribution is covered by capital appreciation and return of capital. As the fund invests quite heavily in equity investments, this isn't out of the ordinary.

The fund's NII coverage was at 33% for 2019. Those total distributions paid out to shareholders does also include a year-end dividend of $0.25169 per share. That was good for $2,139,608 of that almost $8 million paid out. Thus, the coverage would have been significantly higher around 45%. Again, as an investment that holds a significant portion of equity investments, this isn't out of the ordinary.

For those holding this fund in a taxable account, this can be beneficial as well. The larger allocation to long-term capital gains helps decrease an investor's tax liability.

Holdings

Since the last update on the fund, the allocations haven't changed very much.

Previously, investment companies comprised 84.96% of their portfolio. SPACs were right around the same at 29.30%. The money market funds were increased from 12.13% to 14.82% reported above. Beyond that, it appears the other changes in allocations were negligible.

In fact, their top three holdings are still the CEFs; Central Securities (CET), General American Investors (GAM) and Boulder Growth & Income (BIF). All three funds provide equity exposure as mentioned in the distribution discussion above. These are relatively diversified funds that invest in a broad mix of sectors.

Data by YCharts

Similar to SPE itself, and the broader market, these funds are down quite significantly for the year. Interesting to note though that CET seems to be having quite a decent year, relatively speaking. GAM has been the lagging performer here. A quick look at the fund's portfolio composition though and we see the highest allocation to financials. As we know, financials have taken it on the chin in 2020. They have been hit with the Fed cutting rates to 0% and the weaker outlook for the economy as a whole on the back of COVID-19.

Several of their larger holdings in BDC are; Alcentra Capital Corp., Garrison Capital, Inc. (GARS) and MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC).

Data by YCharts

Again, their larger holdings in BDCs were down. GARS was down significantly. Alcentra isn't listed as they completed a merger in January with Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP). However, similar to the majority of investments in 2020, we have seen a weak performance.

Data by YCharts

BDCs can trade at discounts just like their traditional CEF counterparts. GARS is sitting at a discount of 76.50%, MVC is good for a discount of 49.77% and CCAP is a discount of 49.38%. However, before getting too excited, these discounts are quite misleading. The NAVs of the funds aren't updated daily or weekly like most traditional CEFs. They are announced quarterly with their earning releases. For example, GARS reported a Q4 2019 NAV of $8.51 per share. That NAV is from almost 5 months ago, meaning that none of 2020's coronavirus crisis has been reflected yet. We should get an update in a couple of weeks. That would give investors a better idea of where these BDCs are really trading at relative to their NAVs.

With that being said, I don't see why we wouldn't see at least some discount widening in the BDC world as we did with regular CEFs. This can be a deep discount on a discount type of environment during these selloffs.

Conclusion

The fund is trading at a relatively attractive 14.42% discount. Being able to buy shares at these levels also can allow an investor to collect an elevated distribution at the moment. At the same time, the fund's underlying NAV doesn't have to earn that equivalent amount. It is a lesser amount as the distribution rate on NAV is lower. That is one of the big benefits of a discounted CEF. That attractive rate will likely change as we head into 2021 though unless there is a significant rebound in the fund's NAV. However, I believe the current rate will be maintained through 2020. This is because the fund has a managed distribution rate based on the NAV at the end of the year. Of course, this was a 6% managed rate, then changed to 7% so they may alter this going forward as they have previously.

The fund is an interesting one and probably is not one for every investor due to its 'quirks.' SPE offers investors a unique mixture of assets for investing in. If an investor wants something a little differentiated from what else is available out there, then I believe this fund could be it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published on April 29th to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.