Alteryx: Pioneering The APA Market
About: Alteryx, Inc. (AYX)
by: Tech and Growth
Summary
The launching of the unified APA platform solidifies Alteryx's market pioneering and leadership status in the market.
We remain bullish on the stock despite the near-term slowdown in Q2.
Alteryx has exceptional growth and profitability due to its strong moat in the enterprise segment.
The business has a strong pricing power. Q1 customers still grew 30% YoY despite the recent increase in pricing.
Overview
Our long-term thesis on Alteryx (AYX) is intact despite the potential near-term slowdown in Q2, where the company provides lower revenue guidance than the expectation. The overall business remains rock solid as