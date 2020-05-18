Financial Advisor | Long Ideas | Tech 

Alteryx: Pioneering The APA Market

About: Alteryx, Inc. (AYX)
by: Tech and Growth
Summary

The launching of the unified APA platform solidifies Alteryx's market pioneering and leadership status in the market.

We remain bullish on the stock despite the near-term slowdown in Q2.

Alteryx has exceptional growth and profitability due to its strong moat in the enterprise segment.

The business has a strong pricing power. Q1 customers still grew 30% YoY despite the recent increase in pricing.

Overview

Our long-term thesis on Alteryx (AYX) is intact despite the potential near-term slowdown in Q2, where the company provides lower revenue guidance than the expectation. The overall business remains rock solid as