Alteryx: Pioneering The APA Market

Overview

Our long-term thesis on Alteryx (AYX) is intact despite the potential near-term slowdown in Q2, where the company provides lower revenue guidance than the expectation. The overall business remains rock solid as revenue grew by 43% YoY in Q1. Having never announced its ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) since Q2 2018, the company also disclosed that it reached another milestone as it achieved a $400 million of ARR in Q1, twice as much as that of Q2 2018. The company’s announcement to launch a unified APA (Analytic Process Automation) platform in recent times has also solidified its status as a pioneer in the APA industry.

Catalyst

In recent times, data analysis has become a giant trend where we see growing demand in each part of the ecosystem, ranging from preparation, analytics, automation, BI, and data science. Considering that Alteryx is tapping into all these segments, the long-term catalyst on the stock is very clear.

(source: Q1 earnings call slide)

Alteryx’s disruptive enterprise-grade data analytics offering has allowed it to pioneer the APA market. In that sense, it is done in a similar manner to which Uber (UBER), Salesforce (CRM), and ServiceNow (NOW) pioneered the ride-sharing, CRM, and ITSM automation markets. The fact that it is a market pioneer and a leader at the same time will put it in the best position to get the most out of the massive ~$40.6 billion TAM opportunity.

(source: Q1 earnings call slide)

It also already has both a disruptive track record and enough scale to do so. Revenue has grown over 10x to ~$417 million in only five years, while the business already turned profitable in the last two. The pricing power, which eventually is a result of the moat’s strength, is also there. Even before the price of the Alteryx Server offering was raised by ~35% in Q1, it already was an expensive tool. Alteryx’s offerings are priced between +$5,000 per user/year and +78,000/year, and there is even a more expensive version of the product not listed on the marketing page. Yet, the number of users has more than doubled in just over two years, wherein over 10% of them belong to the Global 2000. As a result, the already excellent +90% gross margin even has expanded a little bit within the same period.

Furthermore, what Alteryx is doing to fill in every gap in its ecosystem is in line with what we believe a market pioneer should be doing. It solves the industry problem with not only software but also people. Recently, it launched a program to provide free data analytics training and certification, ADAPT. This is a strategic move, given the increasingly strong demand for data workers in recent times. Likewise, we have also seen strong demand from students and tech workers to gain new skills across data science, analytics, AI, machine learning, and automation. As a result, Alteryx can potentially leverage ADAPT to make its tool the de-facto industry standard while gaining new promoters for the product.

Risk

The lower-than-expected $95 million in revenue guidance for the Q2 means that the company shall expect a slowdown in terms of landing new customers. While the Q1 churn rates in Europe increased due to the impact of COVID-19, it remains uncertain if the expected slowdown in Q2 will be COVID-19 related as well. As expected, industries such as travel and hospitality and SMBs are severely impacted by COVID-19. Though only 6% of the ARR is driven by SMBs, much-impacted industries still make up 25% of ARR.

Valuation

We have a bullish long-term view on Alteryx. Since our first coverage in Q4 last year, the stock has appreciated by ~17% to-date, though currently down ~18% from the YTD-high in mid-February. On the side note, the stock has also been quite volatile in recent times.

(source: Seeking Alpha)

Alteryx’s exceptional growth and scale, which reflect its market pioneering, has put it in the same bracket as The Trade Desk (TTD) and ServiceNow in terms of valuation. Both companies have become giants in their respective industries, though still consistently maintaining +30% growth.

(NOW vs. TTD vs. AYX vs. ZEN. Source: Stockrow)

Along with Alteryx, they all trade at ~19x P/S. The valuation seems fair, given that another category leader Zendesk (ZEN), which is of similar size to Alteryx, is punished with a P/S of ~9.7x as it has a slower growth rate. Zendesk’s customer experience market is also a competitive industry where we sometimes see some overlaps even among players outside the core industry, such as ServiceNow. Given the lower expectation for the year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Alteryx can also use the opportunity to deliver some earnings surprises, which historically has correlated very strongly with its P/S. Throughout 2019 where Alteryx beat all of its guidance, P/S was on a sharp upward trend. It even consistently maintained an over 25x P/S in the second half of 2019. This is why at ~19x P/S, there is an upside opportunity in the near-term despite the potential slowdown, though our thesis mostly concerns the long-term prospects of the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.