Carrier: Cyclical, Low-Growth Business With High Debt

At $16.71, Carrier is a business we intrinsically do not like, and hopes for investor returns are too speculative. Don't buy the stock.

With COVID-19, Carrier is facing a substantial near-term profit decline that experience shows that it will be slow to recover from.

Carrier is a cyclical business with a low percentage of recurring revenues, is mostly in mature markets, and has a mediocre growth record.

Introduction

Carrier Global (CARR) is one of the three companies that were formed in April from the separation of United Technologies. Since they started trading, Carrier shares have risen by more than 30% in under 2 months.

The company has three divisions - HVAC (Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning), Refrigeration, and Fire & Security, with the majority (56%) of its EBIT from HVAC:

Carrier Net Sales & EBIT by Segment (2019) Source: Carrier Form 10 (Feb-20).

Each division further consists of a number of different segments. HVAC is split approx. 60/40 between Commercial HVAC and Residential HVAC. Refrigeration is roughly two-thirds transport refrigeration and one-third commercial refrigeration. Fire & Security provides fire and security offerings and is 60/40 split between products and "field" (i.e. services), though it "primarily" serves commercial buildings and applications.

Carrier competes with a variety of companies in each segment; key competitors include Lennox (LII), Trane (TT), Johnson Controls (JCI), and Daikin (OTCPK:DKILF).

A breakdown of Carrier's net sales by geography and end market is below:

Carrier Net Sales by Geography & End Market (2019) Source: Carrier Form 10 (Feb-20).

By geography, Carrier is mostly a Developed Markets business, with 85% of its net sales from the U.S. and Europe, both relatively mature markets; only 15% of net sales are from the growing APAC region.

Carrier is dependent on Emerging Markets for its production, with 75% of its manufacturing hours in "low cost" countries. As a result, it has been involved in controversies around the offshoring of U.S. manufacturing jobs. Approx. 8% of Carrier's sales are from production in China that is subsequently exported to other countries, while China itself is approx. 8% of Carrier's sales.

By end market, Carrier's sales are split 72/28 between New Equipment and Service & Aftermarket. Carrier's service attachment rates are relatively low, for example approx. 25% in Commercial HVAC compared to peers' 50%. The high proportion of New Equipment sales, together with long replacement cycles (e.g. 18 years for residential HVAC), means that much of Carrier's sales depend on discretionary purchases and are highly cyclical. This is a characteristic that we intrinsically do not like.

Carrier's business model relies on partners for distribution, particularly for HVAC, and it has 58 joint ventures, with "about half" of these having Carrier as a minority shareholder. One partner of note is Watsco (NYSE:WSO), the 80% partner in the Carrier Enterprise Northeast JV, formed in 2009 when Carrier contributed much of its distribution infrastructure in the Americas.

Mediocre Growth Record

Carrier has a mediocre growth record, with its operational sales growth having been stubbornly low-single-digit in most years, only once exceeding 5% in 2018; operational EBIT growth has likewise been poor, on a downward trend apart from a bounce in 2018, which was followed by a decline the year after:

Carrier Operational Net Sales & EBIT Growth Y/Y (2014-19A) NB. 2019 drivers not disclosed but included "productivity". Source: UTX company filings.

Looking closer at historic profit drivers, the low growth in 2019 was the norm.

2018 was an exceptional year, with demand benefiting from the boom following the U.S. tax cut. (HVAC sale grew 7% and Refrigeration sales grew 9% that year, but Fire & Security sales only grew 2%.) Operational EBIT growth of 6% in 2018 benefited from a 6% contribution from volume and a 2% contribution from price (net of commodity costs) and was quickly followed by a 3% headwind from volume/mix in 2019.

The higher EBIT growth in 2013-16 benefited from substantial restructuring, which may well have gone too far, and United Technologies management subsequently admitted to having under-invested in Carrier products; the remedial actions taken in recent years had been a drag on profit growth. EBIT growth in 2013-16 also benefited from lower commodity costs, which were a 2% benefit in each of 2014 and 2015, and a 5% benefit in 2016.

Ambitious Targets Before COVID-19

Before COVID-19, management were targeting a high-single-digit EPS growth, with Free Cash Flow ("FCF") growing faster based on higher cash conversion:

One part of the management plan was sales growth accelerating to mid-single-digits, from its historic low-single-digit average and faster than the industry. This would supposedly be achieved through investments in R&D and sales, new products, new geographies, more services, etc. While management believed their efforts would be helped by trends such as urbanisation and regulation, we find this departure from its track record speculative in nature.

The other part of the management plan was cost cuts, the "Carrier 600" program that was originally set to reduce costs by $600m over 3 years and would help expand EBIT margin by 50 bps annually (from 13.7% in 2019). Cost cuts were expected to be approx. 60% from suppliers, 25% from manufacturing operations, and 15% from its General & Administrative costs:

Carrier 600 Cost Savings Expectations (Cumulative) Source: Carrier investor presentation (Feb-20).

We are cautious about Carrier's ability to cut costs. As discussed above, Carrier has already undergone substantial and repeated restructurings in the past, so internal cost savings may now be more limited. Sourcing savings from external suppliers would include negotiations, standardisation of parts, etc. - less under Carrier's control, and again more speculative in nature.

Significant Profit Decline After COVID-19

As a result of the COVID-19, Carrier is now expecting a significant profit decline in 2020, with the impact already visible in 20Q1 results, in which net sales fell 9% year-on-year organically (down 9% in HVAC, down 14% in Refrigeration, and down 5% in Fire & Security) and EBIT fell 12% on an organic and comparable basis.

Management has responded by accelerating 2020 cost cuts from $175m to $225m, reducing investment, and also deferring $300m in other costs:

However, the cost cuts would only partially offset the expected revenue decline. Current management scenarios for 2020 foresee sales of $15-17bn (2019: $18.6bn), adjusted EBIT of $1.7-2.0bn (2019: $2.5bn), and FCF >$1bn (2019: $1.5bn; mgmt. had expected to deliver $1.3-1.4bn in 2020):

Carrier 2020 Scenario Ranges (Post COVID-19) Source: Carrier results presentation (20Q1).

The significant declines of up to 20% in sales, up to 30% in EBIT, and up to 33% in FCF show negative operational leverage that is inherent in Carrier's business mode, the result of its relatively low margins, and high fixed costs. Profit declines would be even larger if revenue declines were to end up larger.

2008 Example Indicates Slow Recovery

Carrier's recovery from its profit decline this year will likely be slow, based on its experience from the 2008 crisis.

In 2009, Carrier operations excluding Fire & Security (75% of Carrier's current EBIT) saw their EBIT declined by 34%, and EBIT was still 8% below the 2008 level in 2010. Fire & Security EBIT managed a low-single-digit growth in 2009 and 2010 but actually ended 2011 lower than 2008:

Carrier Operational Sales & EBIT Growth Y/Y (2008-11A) Source: UTX 10-K filings.

COVID-19 has introduced an additional element of uncertainty, given it remains unclear how the outbreak would change the use of commercial buildings, the main customers for Carrier's HVAC and Fire & Security products.

Valuation

At $16.71, relative to pro forma 2019 financials, shares are on an 8.3x P/E and a 10.3% FCF Yield (however, 2020 earnings are likely to be much lower):

Carrier Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2017-19A) NB. Pro forma adjustments include $406m of interest expense, less various one-time separation-related costs, all taxed at 26%. Source: Carrier Form 10 (Feb-20).

Carrier may not pay a dividend this year. While dividends were guided to be $550m (which would imply a 3.8% Dividend Yield), they are now under review given the profit impact from COVID-19.

Capital Expenditure will likely be higher than the $243m figure in 2019. Before COVID-19, CapEx was guided to be $350-400m in 2020 and $300m in a normal year; the 2020 figure has since been reduced to $318m.

FCF is currently guided to be >$1bn in 2020, which implies a 6.9% FCF Yield. However, with Carrier's high operational leverage, FCF is volatile. Only part of the high FCF Yield would benefit shareholders initially, as management had intended to use the FCF to pay down debt.

Carrier has a high net debt of $11.1bn, compared to its market capitalisation of $14.5bn and giving a 3.8x Net Debt/EBITDA ratio on 2019 financials (EBITDA was $3.0bn). The covenant on its debt is for a maximum 4x Net Debt/EBITDA and will first be tested in 20Q3, though management has stated that Carrier currently expects to remain in compliance. Carrier's gross cash was at $1.3bn in early April and it has another $2bn available from a revolving credit facility, but its ability to draw this may be limited by the Net Debt/EBITDA covenant. While there is no debt maturity until 2023, some analysts have speculated on Carrier potentially selling assets or raising new equity to reduce its debt.

Carrier's high debt means that the outcome for its equity is even more volatile than its earnings - for example, on same EV/EBIT multiple, a 10% change in EBIT could lead to an 18% move in its equity value.

Conclusion

Carrier is a cyclical business with a low percentage of recurring revenues, is mostly in mature markets, and has a mediocre growth record.

Before COVID-19, management has an ambitious growth plan with growth assumptions that we consider speculative. With COVID-19, Carrier is facing a substantial near-term profit decline that experience shows it may be slow to recover from.

Valuation, while superficially attractive on 2019 financials, reflects its high net debt and near-term profit decline. The high net debt also makes the outcome for the equity even more volatile than the earnings.

At $16.71, Carrier is a business we intrinsically do not like and its future is too hard to predict. We assign it a Neutral rating and would stay away from the stock.

