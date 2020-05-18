Charlotte's Web: A Double Whammy Of Declining Sales And Higher Expenses
About: Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF), Includes: HRVSF
by: Cornerstone Investments
Summary
CWEB reported 2020 Q1 results that showed sales declined for the second quarter in a row which is a concerning trend.
Heavy recent investments in its operations and management talent contributed to deepening losses and negative cash flows.
The recent double whammy of declining sales and higher expenses has led to heavy losses, cash burn; it could eventually lead to cutbacks in spending and recent growth initiatives.
Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.
Introduction
Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) reported disappointed 2020 Q1 results that showed