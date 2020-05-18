Tenaris Prepares For The U.S. Energy Market Crisis By Adjusting Cost Structure

It has closed some of its US facilities and recorded $622 million of goodwill and asset impairment charges in Q1 in view of a lack of demand in the market.

Tenaris's Bottom Line Was Hit Hard in Q1

In Q2, Tenaris SA's (TS) top-line in North America will reduce due to the low energy price and the drop in energy activity. In the short term, the margin, too, will remain depressed. However, the company expects the international market to remain resilient, due primarily to the buoyancy in the Middle East energy market. Plus, the company has suspended operations in some of its key facilities to reduce costs.

Tenaris has negative net debt and a consistently positive free cash flow, which can prove to be critical in navigating through the current difficult times. I think the stock price may move sideways before the growth catalysts kick in. Investors should, in my view, take cognizance of the company's balance sheet strength and its bold measures to reduce costs that can protect the margin-level loss.

Strategies And Value Drivers

In January 2020, TS acquired IPSCO Tubulars, a US manufacturer of steel pipe for $1.06 billion from PAO TMK. However, as it happened at the end of 2019, many operators switched their pipe purchase away from IPSCO after the market deteriorated, especially during the coronavirus led lockdown. The situation has left the company with a high inventory as many production facilities shut down. Of late, the environment has started to brighten up. Barring IPSCO, TS's China facilities have returned to full operational capacity in early May. In Italy and Argentina, where production stopped due to the pandemic, the company is gradually starting up production again.

TS's management sees the current lower-than-earlier activity as the new normal and is re-adjusting its operations accordingly. It is rapidly reducing production levels and planning to downsize the fixed cost structure. It will reduce salaries for the top management by 20% and reduce capex and R&D investment by $150 million or over 35% in FY2020. It aims to reduce fixed costs by 25%, which would save the company $220 million annually.

On top of that, it will also field more local deployment capabilities, in line with the changing health and safety norms around the world. The company's long-term investment plan also involves digital integration initiatives aimed at reducing costs to realize financial stability in an uncertain environment.

Steel Price Falls Again

A fall in the steel and iron ore price is beneficial to TS because it uses iron ore as input for manufacturing seamless steel pipe products. From December 2019 until March 2020, the US iron and steel price index has decreased by 3.4%, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data. In the short term, the company's management expects hot roll coils prices to fall, which would reduce the pricing for the company's products.

Raw material and metal pricings are difficult to forecast in the current environment. The cost reduction will not help improve the margin immediately because the company carries a significant inventory, and the inventory cost accounts for a high proportion of the variable costs. So, in the near term, the company's margin will remain depressed, although, over the medium term, it can benefit from lower costs.

Investors should also note that typically during summer, demand for iron ore becomes modest. The price, however, rallies ahead of winter as steel mills build inventories for the start of the spring construction season.

What's The Outlook?

In Q2, TS's management expects revenues to decline by 35% compared to Q1 as the energy market environment deteriorates further in North and Latin America. Outside these regions, it expects a steady performance in Q2. It also expects the EBITDA margin to fall from ~16% in Q1 to a single digit in Q2. Beyond Q2, the management does not see much visibility, and therefore, declined to issue any forecast in the Q1 earnings call. Also, in Q1, it recorded $622 million of goodwill and asset impairment charges, which reflected the deterioration in the business conditions in the US following the energy demand and price drop and the impact on drilling activity and OCTG demand.

In North America, the company's revenues increased by 12.7% in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019. However, the growth is attributable to the added revenues from the IPSCO acquisition. As the energy price crashes and energy activity declines sharply in the US and Canada, the company's top-line will see significant reductions coming from these regions in Q2. In April, TS restructured its US operations in response to lower demand following COVID-19. It closed a couple of its facilities in Ohio as well as the Baytown, Texas facility. The Bay City facility is currently down to an annual maintenance job, but it will continue to operate for the rest of the year. Plus, the company is investing in the Koppel steel shop and plans to supply the full range of products starting Q1 2021. Although the company is incurring some costs in the facilities that have been shut to curtail production, it does not anticipate any significant increase in costs when the facilities start operations again. It has moved on to electrical furnaces and rolling mills that could get back to service relatively quickly.

Analyzing International Market Performance And Outlook

In Latin America, energy activities are suffering from operation drops, project deferrals, and reduction of domestic demand, particularly in Argentina, Ecuador, and Colombia. The effect will be lesser, where the company operates on a Rig Direct basis. Read more on Rig Direct services other premium technologies and how these contracts benefit Tenaris in my previous article here. In Brazil, Petrobras (PBR) will curtail investment, which can affect the company adversely. During Q1, the company's revenues from South America decreased by 15.5% sequentially as sales declined in Argentina and Colombia. In Asia/Pacific-Oceania, TS's Q1 revenues increased by ~10% compared to a quarter earlier due primarily to an increase in sales in China and Australia.

In the Middle East, the environment was challenging in Q1 as revenues dropped by 6% compared to a quarter earlier. However, TS's management is particularly optimistic about a solid performance in the Middle East in the near term. Although the OPEC has decided to trim output to protect the energy price from the relentless fall over the past few months, there has not been any significant change in the nationalized oil companies' drilling programs so far. In the past, we did see some decline in shipment from Saudi Arabia due to the destocking cycle. However, this was more than offset by higher purchasing activity in the premium segment.

In one of my earlier articles, I discussed a $1.9 billion five-year OCTG contract with ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company). In the UAE, the core drilling program has remained unchanged despite the crude oil price crash. TS expects shipment from the UAE to continue to increase during FY2020. As a result, TS's backlog in this market has increased, which leads to higher revenue visibility.

Dividend

In November 2019, TS paid an annual dividend of $0.26 per share, which amounts to a 6.5% dividend yield. United States Steel Corporation's (X) forward dividend yield (0.55%) is significantly lower compared to Tenaris's.

Recently, TS's board of directors has proposed to limit the FY2019 dividend to the interim payment made in November last year. In November 2019, the company paid $153 million in interim dividends.

Cash Flows And Net Debt

TS's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $516 million in Q1 2020, which was 6% lower compared to a year ago. The decrease was led primarily by the revenue fall during this period. Capex, too, declined in Q1 2020, leading to moderately lower free cash flow (3% down).

TS's net debt was negative $316 million as of March 31 as a result of cash & cash equivalents balance exceeding total debt. A negative net debt will be a definite advantage when the financial risks in the energy industry are rising. In Q2 and the coming quarters in FY2020, the company expects its working capital needs to lessen, which can improve its cash flows. Also, in FY2020, it plans to reduce capex and R&D expenses by $150 million, which again will boost FCF. In the current scenario, when energy prices have nose-dived and earnings are dipping, Tenaris has taken the prudent decision to survive the downturn through better cost and working capital management.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

TS is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.3x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is higher, which implies lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. The stock is currently trading at a steep discount to its average (12.9x) between FY2015 and now. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, eight sell-side analysts rated TS a "buy" in May (includes "very bullish"), while nine of them rated it a "hold." One of the sell-side analysts rated a "sell." The consensus target price is $16.87, which at the current price, yields a 35% return.

What's The Take On TS?

In Q1, TS's top-line in North America was boosted by additional revenues from the IPSCO acquisition. However, the low energy price and the drop in energy activity will reduce revenues in Q2. Although lower steel prices can benefit the company's operating margin in the medium term, in the short term, the margin will remain depressed. The company expects the Middle East energy market's resilience to affect its international revenues favorably, although, in the Latin American market, some of the regional weaknesses will continue. Plus, the offshore market can hold better despite the deferral of some of the project awards.

The company has taken significant steps in reducing its cost structure. It has also suspended operations in some of its key facilities to align production and costs with the demand in the market. Also, the operational and cost synergies from the IPSCO acquisition will start flowing in the second half of the year. Tenaris has negative net debt, which is a big plus for a company of this size. I think the stock price does not have enough momentum in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.