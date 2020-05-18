This article was originally published for ROTY subscribers on April 8th, but has been updated where necessary. Despite the recent rebound, the story remains in early innings with substantial upside potential ahead as we await 2H 2020 catalysts including updated OTX-TKI data (most likely at American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting in November).

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) have risen by 110% since my initial recommendation, but have increased by just 35% since my January update. At the time of my initial article, I stated my expectation of a pivotal year for the company with multiple milestones possessing potential for outsized value creation.

However, it was the company's Q4 report combined with updated data for OTX-TKI that convinced me that this platform technology story merited revisiting in the near term. Consider the current sub $400 million market capitalization as contrasted to the size of the wet-AMD market ($6.9 billion in 2018 sales; expected to grow to over $10 billion by 2024). If OTX-TKI could carve out even a small niche in this space (six-month duration of activity is no small feat), we are looking at significant upside with this one asset alone. As with most platform technology stories, risk and upside are spread across a variety of programs.

Let's take a look at the chart and our original thesis.

Chart

Figure 1: OCUL daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can observe shares bouncing around in the $2.50 to $5 range for much of the past year. The stock briefly broke above $7 on a positive quarterly update and OTX-TKI data, but failed to hold its gains and fell back to prior support around $5. The recent uptrend appears to have staying power and I wouldn't be surprised to see new 52-week highs shortly.

Overview

In my last update, I touched on the following keys to our bullish thesis:

I stated that the company's principal focus was the commercial launch of its first drug (Dextenza). Its intention and value proposition are to make drop therapy obsolete , using a hydrogel-based platform to eventually cover all indications for which drops are currently prescribed . The same goes for conditions that call for an injection to the back of the eye (i.e. current VEGF therapies). Ocular essentially invented a new route of administration (intracanalicular inserts and intracameral injections) - the procedure of insertion of Dextenza shows it's very rapid and easily accomplished.

, using a hydrogel-based platform to eventually . The same goes for conditions that call for an injection to the back of the eye (i.e. current VEGF therapies). Ocular essentially invented a new route of administration (intracanalicular inserts and intracameral injections) - the procedure of insertion of Dextenza shows it's very rapid and easily accomplished. Sizing up just the initial market opportunity, management had stated that there are around 8 to 9 million total prescriptions of steroids and 6 million surgical prescriptions for topical steroids (for the latter, Dextenza is indicated for all of those). In total, 4 million of those scripts are for cataract surgery and half fall under Medicare part B. While Ocular Therapeutix is a small company, keep in mind that 60% of the annual 2 million Medicare Part B surgeries take place in around 900 surgical centers (top doctors do between 2,000 and 3,500 surgeries per year). Management stated that if the company gets the product of these high-performing doctors' protocols, that could mean $2 million to $3 million income per year for one doctor. Ultimately, it appeared that peak sales potential of Dextenza in the post-cataract setting could fall anywhere between $150 million and $250 million.

As for back of the eye programs, I noted that the OTX-TKI phase 1 study continues (dose escalation) and would give us an early read on efficacy. Animal data showed action of the drug up to 12 months with continued effect (if replicated in humans, would be a significant catalyst in my opinion). I pointed out that Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was valued at nearly $3 billion based in part on lead candidate KSI-301 (objective in DAZZLE pivotal study is to bring nearly all wet AMD patients to an every 3-month durability interval).

OTX-TIC (intracameral injection) represented another source of potential upside, with the phase 1 study in a third therapeutic dose cohort with goal of providing six months sustained release of travoprost. A fourth cohort was planned as well with a slightly smaller implant. Interim data showed clinically meaningful lowering of IOP with duration of therapy out to 13 months (implant biodegraded by seven months).

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: Corporate presentation)

Let's take a look at the recent quarterly update and how it's affected our thesis.

Quarterly Update and Other Information

The company reported Q1 results, with not much in the way of new surprises. Gross product revenue came in at $2.6 million, while research and development costs fell to $6.1 million. Selling and marketing expenses more than doubled to $7.1 million, while G&A came in about flat at $5.2 million. Net loss rose to $21.5 million, with the company reporting cash and equivalents of $48.2 million (not including $2.7 million sold via ATM). Management is guiding for cash runway into Q1 2021.

As for COVID-19 related impact, we are reminded that effects on clinical programs have been limited. However, Dextenza sales plummeted in late March due to restrictions on cataract surgeries (pandemic related), so we can expect a weak Q2 number before the rebound. It's worth noting that Dextenza is the subject of nine additional studies in cataract surgery and other potential indications (investigator sponsored).

For OTX-TKI, in April the company completed protocol amendment to enroll a third cohort of patients to be dosed at 600 µg (should commence midyear). Management says if larger trials continue to show durability benefit of four months+, the product could become the new standard of treatment for wet AMD.

As for OTX-TIC in glaucoma, enrollment in Cohort 3 has been completed and in Cohort 4 has been initiated (temporary delay due to COVID, but should pick back up toward end of Q2).

As for OTX-CSI in dry eye, first patients were dosed just a few days ago and again this addresses a blockbuster market opportunity as well (combines well-known efficacy of cyclosporine with the convenience of durability advantages of Ocular's tech). Management seems quite excited about this indication given large market opportunity and potential advantages over drop therapies (less irritating, faster acting, more convenient). In this US based open label trial, five patients will be enrolled, treated and followed for four months (to assess safety and tolerability as well as measure signs and symptoms of DED). If all goes well, by Q4 2020, it could initiate the phase 2 study to evaluate two different formulations of OTX-CSI with vehicle insert in 105 patients.

Moving onto the conference call, we are reminded of the sheer size of the wet AMD market (nearing $11 billion and growing 8% annually) and the fact that OTX-TKI has a shot at upstaging standard of care if we continue to see 4.5+ month durability. While early, I'm very interested in the even higher dose cohort that will be enrolled (if we see durable effect of five months+, it would be a grand slam). Management is stating that a meaningful update could come by the AAO annual meeting (American Academy of Ophthalmology) in mid-November.

Management seems quite optimistic on the large market opportunity with OTX-TIC in glaucoma, where it is targeting a product profile of six months of IOP lowering with a single insert (has potential to become standard of care for treatment of elevated IOP).

Regarding the blockbuster opportunity in dry eye disease, the company's two pronged approach is quite interesting (via expansion of Dextenza label and with new product OTX-CSI). Dextenza launch was just starting to ramp up pre-COVID (had hit run rate of $15 million in annual sales, nearly 1k billable units to ASCs/hospitals in first two weeks of March), and after a rough Q2, it has a shot at turning it around (state that product profile is even more compelling now as hands-free option replaces 70 steroid drops with a single physician visit).

Regarding Dextenza in allergic conjunctivitis, sNDA should be filed by the end of the year.

For OTX-TIC (travoprost implant for intracameral injection), data from the first two cohorts showed clinically meaningful reduction in mean IOP values in patients receiving the drug candidate. The data also showed that the mean IOP values remained decreased from the baseline values through the six-month study period and beyond and, in one patient, for up to 18 months. Implant biodegraded consistently in five to seven months with no serious adverse events and favorably safety profile observed. Third and fourth cohorts are enrolling patients while long-term evaluation continues in first two cohorts.

Figure 3: OTX-TIC data shows clinically meaningful drop in IOP and promising durability (Source: Corporate presentation)

For OTX-TKI (tyrosine kinase inhibitor intravitreal implant containing axitinib), the higher dose cohort (400 ug) showed a decrease in intraretinal and/or subretinal fluid in some subjects treated with OTX-TKI as a monotherapy. In both cohorts, initial data showed that in subjects previously treated with anti-VEGF, OTX-TKI may extend the durability of anti-VEGF injections with no increase or decrease in fluid noted. Again, favorable safety profile was observed. Long-term evaluation of first two cohorts continues, while the company is enrolling a third, higher dose cohort.

Figure 4: OTX-TKI durability data to date (Source: Corporate presentation)

As for conference call commentary of note, management highlights data for top cohorts of OTX-TIC (duration and magnitude of effect) to illustrate that this could lead to a product that becomes standard of care in the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma (a very large market where lack of compliance is the greatest unmet need). It states it could be a "fast follower" with the possibility for superior product profile over Allergan's recently approved bimatoprost SR implant with a targeted product profile of six to nine months of IOP lowering with a single insert (and current data showing efficacy beyond that). Keep in mind it is enrolling two additional cohorts and will evaluate data over time.

Likewise for OTX-TKI, it states that this program represents a "transformation opportunity" for the company (much greater durability than existing VEGF treatments). Again, the decrease in retinal fluid observed is an important development as well as the observation that some subjects in the first cohort who prior required frequent anti-VEGF dosing did not need rescue therapy for as long as 10 months.

As for needle moving catalysts in 2020, I most look forward to continued data from OTX-TKI and OTX-TIC programs given the large markets they address and significantly differentiated product profiles. Continued progress with Dextenza launch and phase 3 allergic conjunctivitis data in Q2 are also important value drivers.

In an 8-K filing on May 8th, the company also disclosed that it entered into an amendment of its existing option and license agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) (utilizing Ocular's sustained-release hydrogel technology in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds to address conditions of the eye). To date efforts focused on development of an extended-delivery, intravitreal implant formulation of the VEGF trap aflibercept. The new workplan is to transition joint efforts to research an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept to be delivered to the suprachoroidal space. Regeneron's option to enter into a global license is exclusive for 24 months following effective date. Keep in mind that this agreement does not cover small molecule drugs, including tyrosine kinase inhibitors, or large molecule drugs other than those that target certain specified VEGF proteins or their receptors. Agreement will also automatically terminate if Regeneron fails to conduct or complete certain preclinical activities within specified time frames.

An update is also disclosed for OTX-TKI, noting that the first two patients in the second (400 µg) cohort have now shown a clinically meaningful reduction in intraretinal and/or subretinal fluid out to SIX months with a single implant. Other patients in the second cohort are still being followed and have not yet reached this time point. Safety profile is still favorable with no serious adverse events.

As for institutional investors of note, Summer Road keeps adding to its position with over 11 million shares and Opaleye Management owns a large stake as well. Steady history of insider purchasing inspires confidence for me as well.

One final thought regarding valuation, I encourage members to check out the formation of the valuation gap between Kodiak Sciences and Ocular Therapeutix over the past year. Personally, I would think this gap could narrow significantly as data continues to be generated from the dose escalation study of OTX-TKI. Even garnering 5% to 10% of the anti-VEGF market would be a big deal for a company with a sub $400 million market capitalization. Keep in mind that Kodiak's value proposition is to get these patients injections to every few (3) months, whereas Ocular has the possibility of attaining an every six-month profile.

Data by YCharts

Playing devil's advocate, just as with other biotech companies, we could see certain aspects of operations (especially commercial efforts) hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic until the crisis abates.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, Ocular Therapeutix falls into the sweet spot of platform technology ideas we so appreciate in ROTY, with multiple programs providing upside potential and the low valuation relative to market opportunities targeted being particularly appealing to my eyes. Playing devil's advocate, we could still see a financing in the near term and the company's operations (both clinical and commercial) could suffer setbacks in timelines.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, OCUL is a Buy and I suggest accumulating dips in the near term.

Risks include dilution in the near term, setbacks in the clinic and commercial launch for Dextenza, substantial competition in all indications targeted (including from generic treatments) and changes to legislation affecting reimbursement. Consider that the company also will need to upgrade and expand existing manufacturing facility (or relocate) as launch progresses. Also, COVID-19 pandemic could hamper clinical and commercial operations.

As for elements of derisking and downside cushion, I believe that data generated to date for OTX-TIC and OTX-TKI alone more than justify the current market capitalization. Throw in additional applications of the hydro-gel based platform and peak sales potential of Dextenza and again this one looks decently conservative.

