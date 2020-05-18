In March, I doubled my position at an average of $41, as cheapness remains the main argument in a long transformation process with continued soft performance.

I am impressed with the margin performance, but disappointed that the company is not benefiting from the "hoarding" effect.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) has just seen a roller-coaster ride in its share price which is fairly similar to the rest of the market. The third-quarter results reveal that the company is feeling the impact of a cooling economy and the start of the Covid-19 crisis of course.

After shares nearly hit the $60 mark last summer, they retreated. Cisco could not live up to the expectation of sustained revenue growth, causing shares to retreat towards a range around $45-$50. Shares hit the low- to mid-thirties amidst the Covid-19 outbreak in March, before recovering to $44 currently.

Last February, I concluded that Cisco was not inspiring, but cheap with shares trading around $47. The company reported softer second-quarter results at the time. After it grew first-quarter sales by 2%, second-quarter revenues fell by 4%, and the company guided for a 2.5% decline in third-quarter results. Despite this softness, I noted that the business was still on track to earn about $3 per share in realistic earnings, and on top of that came a small net cash position equal to about $2.50 per share.

While the top-line results were not strong, I noted that Cisco is transforming towards a SAAS business model, with deferred revenue balances up 8% to $18.7 billion, or up $1.5 billion in actual dollar terms. That suggests that the change in the business model cuts reported sales by about 3 points given that annual revenues fluctuate around $50 billion, resulting in sales being flattish.

At $47, and accounting for net cash, an unleveraged business trading at 15 times sales is not a demanding multiple with realistic sales being flat. This resulted in me happily holding onto a position at $45, a position which I doubled in March at $37, for a dollar cost averaging position of $41.

The Latest Numbers

Cisco has seen weaker-than-anticipated third-quarter results with sales down 8% to $12.0 billion. Declines were driven by the main infrastructure platform which saw a 15% fall in sales to $6.4 billion, and more modest decline in application sales, offset by resilient growth in security and services.

With sales down a billion in absolute dollar terms, the company managed expenses quite well. Gross profits were down by about $400 million which is quite a strong achievement given the deleveraging and height of the gross margins. The company managed to cut operating expenses by about $300 million across the board, limiting the fall in EBIT to just a hundred million, with EBIT coming in around $3.4 billion.

This modest fall in operating profits and a slightly higher tax rate resulted in net earnings falling from $3.04 billion to $2.77 billion as buybacks limited the fall in reported earnings to just 4 cents, amounting to $0.65 per share based on GAAP accounting.

Adjusted earnings rose a penny to $0.79 per share. Most of the discrepancy stems from stock-based compensation (about $0.09 per share), making realistic earnings at $0.70 per share. This works down to $2.80 per share on an annual basis, as net cash balances have grown to about $3 per share.

At $44, this implies that with slightly reduced earnings power from $3.00 to $2.80 per share, operating assets still trade at a similar 14-15 times multiple as they did in February, although it should be said that we have seen some spectacular moves in the meantime from which shares have largely recovered.

In the near term to intermediate quarters, Cisco will see some pressure on its business. Fourth-quarter sales are seen down 10%, plus or minus 1.5% points, with adjusted earnings seen at $0.73 per share, plus or minus a penny.

Subtracting 9 cents in stock-based compensation makes for realistic earnings power just above $0.65 per share for an annualised run rate of around $2.60 per share. Disappointing is that deferred revenue obligations are up less than two hundred million over the past three quarters, suggesting that the transition to a SAAS model is not causing as much of a headwind on reported sales as was the case in the second quarter.

What Now?

With the S&P 500 rapidly advancing to nearly $3,000 at this point in time, I am left in doubt what to do with a position which I averaged at $41, resulting in some modest potential profits to be taken. I am not that impressed with the guidance, although it can be debated if 10% sales decline is really that bad in this environment, as I like the cost discipline displayed by the company.

As a cyclical play, it is not surprising to see Cisco guiding for 10% revenue declines in the current quarter, as this guidance probably includes far greater percentage declines in the more legacy parts of the business, as some other areas should see more growth. Multiple emerging and more targeted players have benefited handsomely these past weeks from exposure to making internet and communication have more capacity, more secure and more stable. It seems that Cisco is not able to benefit to the same extent from the one-time hoarding impact seen in recent months, as many businesses had to arrange last-minute solutions to allow their employees to work from home, not to mention a rapid transition in the educational systems as well.

Hence, I am a bit in doubt. Shares look cheap enough for me here at this point in time to maintain a long position, although I am far from impressed with the operational performance, making me susceptible to sell any further rallies to reinvest elsewhere. For now, I am happy to stick around at an average of $41, while collecting nice dividends, yet I continue to feel that this is a GDP growth play at best. At worst, this is a structural underperforming business which loses market share, with "fixes" provided by continued bolt-on M&A.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.