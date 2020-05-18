The Disparity Between The Economy And The Market Makes More Sense Than It Feels

The reason lies in the nature of the crisis, much different than the last global financial crisis, and in the significant change in the major indexes' composition over the years.

Introduction

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused what many describe as the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. Despite the grim economic outlook, the “market” is attempting a V-shaped recovery that is surprising to many. An analysis of the main indexes shows how, due to the nature of the crisis, this economy-market contrast makes more sense than what it feels.

A Grim Economic Outlook

The real damage on the economy is still unknown. A series of bankruptcies have already materialised, especially amongst retailers (e.g. ALDO Group, J.C. Penney (JCP) etc.) and airlines ( e.g. Virgin Australia (OTCPK:VBHLF), Avianca (NYSE:AVH)), while an even greater number of companies are scrambling to stay afloat (e.g. Hertz (NYSE:HTZ)).

The great lockdown is affecting economies of the whole world. The IMF April World Economic Outlook projects global growth in 2020 to fall to -3%. Saudi Arabia is experiencing its worst financial crisis in decades, Japan’s top banks forecast the largest bad-loan costs since the global financial crisis, and even the strongest Eurozone economy, Germany, has eventually plummeted into recession territory.

In the U.S., more than thirty million Americans have filed for unemployment since mid-March. McKinsey see an -8% GDP contraction even in a scenario where the virus is contained (A3), while should a virus resurgence occur, the economy could plunge even further to a 13% GDP contraction (Figure 1).

Figure 1 – Source: McKinsey

The Rebound

Despite the economic massacre, the markets rebounded incredibly quickly from their lowest point on March 23rd. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up 27%, the S&P 28% and the Nasdaq (COMP) an astonishing 30% (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Source: Author calculations

So why is the stock market rallying despite the economic disaster?

Crisis Of A Different Nature

The answer lies in the nature of the crisis, much different than the last global financial crisis. In 2008, there was a strong capital shock, a liquidity crunch that caught institutions over-leveraged and over-indebted. The crisis was of a financial type, and endogenous to the economic system. The current economic crisis is a health crisis first. It caused a forced interruption in consumer spending and a momentary disruption of supply chains. Nonetheless, both were, and remain, in principle fundamentally sound.

In January 2020, just before the pandemic, U.S. non-financial corporations were sitting on just over $4 trillion in cash, significantly up from $2.7 trillion a decade ago.

In this environment, the recovery depends entirely on consumers' attitude and behaviour, as their spending comprises 70% of the U.S. GDP. Consumers don't go out today as they are worried about catching the virus. Closed shops and restaurants make it impossible even for the “brave” ones to find ways to address their spending cravings. Either way, money not spent today will likely be saved and spent in the future, aiding to a faster recovery. Historically, virus outbreaks have shown to impact consumers' behaviour only temporarily (Figure 3).

Figure 3 – Source: IATA Economics

At this stage, we are already seeing signs of this trend. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) says U.S. consumer spending is starting to rebound, and even Visa’s (V) payments networks have shown signs of recovery in the recent weeks.

The Reason - A Change In Consumer Behaviour

As excepted, consumer spend has shifted to home-based, digital and low-touch solutions. McKinsey’s survey shows that 40 to 60 percent of surveyed consumers intend to continue using these kinds of products and services post-pandemic.

And A Never So Heavy Technology Sector

Technology companies are the obvious direct beneficiaries of this trend. Stock market indexes are rebounding so fast because the tech sector is as heavy as it has ever been. The S&P 500 Index (SPY) is one of the most commonly used indexes to indicate overall U.S. equity markets.

Figure 4 – Data as of May 14th. Source: Figure created by the Author

Here (Figure 5) you can see how the index composition has changed over the years:

Figure 5 - Source: Author calculations

The large technology and healthcare share is overcompensating for those sectors that have been significantly harmed by the shift in consumer behaviour, such as industrial, financial and energy.

Figure 5- 3M S&P performance by sector. Source: Fidelity

Even the Consumer Discretionary sector, which includes those industries that tend to be the most sensitive to economic cycles (such as hotels, restaurants and apparel), is starting outperform the overall index, showing growing confidence in the recovery.

Figure 6 - Source: Fidelity

The result is that the markets are very close to their pre-pandemic levels. The technology-focuses Nasdaq, in fact, is only 8.8% short of its all-time high.

Conclusion

Yes, “the stock market isn't the economy”. Yes, “the stock market is forward-looking”. And both these sayings have never been as true as today. The S&P 500, due to its composition change, is much less cyclical now than it was during the 2008 global financial crisis. The never so dominant technology sector is much less reliant on US economic growth, and a much more dynamic industry, evidently better positioned to weather the current economic and health crisis.

