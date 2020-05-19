NAND Market Positioned For Strong Recovery

Source: Wikimedia Commons

NAND flash is a type of non-volatile memory able to retain data without power, unlike DRAM which is a volatile form of memory. NAND is all around us, in our PCs, smartphones, tablets, etc. In the past few years, as cost continue to come down, the rise of NAND has been seen with the shift to solid-state drives (SSDs), which are costlier than HDDs but offers significantly better storage performance. NAND has also been increasingly popular in data servers, the higher storage performance makes it suitable to handle the explosive growth in data from AI, 5G and IoT. These trends are benefiting manufacturers in the industry. However, unlike the DRAM market, NAND is more competitive, with 6 major manufacturers compared to DRAM where just three companies (Micron (MU), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), & SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL)) dominate with 95% of market share. To maintain competitiveness, NAND companies had committed huge investments. The race for better technologies is incredibly fierce, with storage density increasing year after year. Intense competition led to a backlog of orders and oversupply, leading to a collapse in selling prices.

With lockdown policies effective globally, demand for memory in servers has absorbed the oversupply and prices were heading north. The industry is trying to capitalize on this demand surge, shifting product mixes towards severs. We expect revenues for NAND to increase 40% this year backed by rising prices. However, supply chain disruption due to production halts and trade tensions pose a risk to the industry.

Market Overview

NAND is the second largest commodity IC product by market size valued at $50 bln, trailing only behind DRAM. Compared to DRAM, the NAND market is more competitive as it comprises of many manufacturers. The largest share is held by Samsung at 35%, followed by Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) Kioxia (18.7%), Western Digital (WDC) (14.7%), Micron (11.3%), Intel (INTC) (9.7%), and SK Hynix (9.6%).

Source: Statista

Intense competition force these companies to compete by developing chips with increasing storage density year after year. The constant rapid pace of innovation means that existing storage technologies become uncompetitive quickly, leading to a buildup of inventory. In the past few years, these companies invested heavily in production, leading to oversupply of memory chips and a collapse in average selling prices with prices falling around 46% last year, affecting revenues of the entire memory industry.

Despite strong competition, the market share positions of these companies have remained relatively stable over the past 5 years. The biggest winner has been Intel with its NAND market share rising 6.9% to 9.7%. Kioxia on the other hand has been the biggest loser, with its market share dropping from 21.6% to 18.7%.

Source: Statista

With the rapid adoption of the cloud coupled with explosive data growth from 5G and IoT driving demand for SDDs, the NAND market will grow with an estimated a 14.94% CAGR in the next few years. This year though, NAND revenues may rise by as high as 40%, backed by rising ASPs.

Like DRAM, demand for NAND has taken off since the start of the year due to the increasing in demand for server memory to support the surge in data usage as people all around the world result to remote working and virtual learning. Major cloud service vendors such as Google (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are expected to increase orders to expand existing capacity. Stronger demand has boosted Q1 prices by about 5%, and continued deployment in data centers is expected to drive the recovery in ASPs. Like DRAM, the revenues of NAND producers correlate closely with ASPs. We expect prices to continue rising from here due to tight supply, with ASPs rising by 10% this year.

Source: Statista, JCMIT

On top of rising demand, supply is another factor leading to contributing the decent recovery in ASPs. Most producers responded to the oversupply last year by scaling back on capex by 2% and controlled output to balance the market. Planned output growth for 2020 is estimated to be 30%, down from 38% last year. The supply crunch is exacerbated by supply shocks in various fabs, with production halted for several days in Samsung and Kioxia due to power outages, both hold a larger share of production.

Demand on the Rise

To respond to demand from servers, most producers are shifting its product mix, as the outlook for smartphone and PC demand deteriorates. Some companies though, will probably benefit more than others, depending on how they ride the demand wave.

We anticipate output increases from Samsung, as it has begun operations its new Chinese based fab on time this year despite the outbreak, completing its $7 bln investment since 2017. The company also plans to accelerate the migration process to 6th generation V-NAND in the first half of 2020 to boost competitiveness. For the enterprise market, Samsung's Z-NAND, and Intel & Micron's 3D X-Point are the optimal chips for servers in terms of latency and write endurance. Though, it will take time for 3D X-Point to gain serious share, Micron has unveiled its X-100 chip last year but struggles with ramping up production, while Intel has begun early sampling for Optane but remains dependent on Micron to produce the chips under their agreement. Until Intel begins its own production, it will continue to purchase the chips from Micron.

We expect Toshiba, Western Digital and SK Hynix will fare worse compared to its peers. Toshiba's Kioxia had launched XL-Flash to compete with Z-NAND and 3D-Xpoint, a specialized hybrid memory chip sharing some characteristics of NAND and DRAM (similar to 3D X-Point). Unfortunately for the company, a fire broke out in its Japanese foundry, halting production for two weeks. As the foundry also services Western Digital, this will affect the company's production for this year too. In its recent earnings release, SK Hynix has stated that it plans to add a data centre PCIe SSD product line this year, though it will be challenging for it to catch up with the other producers which already had specialized data center chips, most of its products are geared towards the mobile market which represents about three quarters of NAND revenues.

Another wild card is with Chinese manufacturers. The country had lacked behind in the memory market for several years, even though making serious investments in NAND. Though, Yangtze Memory Technologies, a Chinese memory manufacturer, is becoming an increasing threat with its 128-layer 3D NAND flash memory chips which match the latest technologies of the existing players. Despite being based in Wuhan, epicenter of the pandemic, production of its new fab has begun in April. Concerns of oversupply are resurfacing in 2021 with the entry of Chinese investments. Samsung however, has started development of 160-layer chips with significantly higher densities, possibly extending its technological lead over the Chinese firms. Because of this, we expect China to gain share in the lower end chips but will likely lose out to existing manufacturers due to technological advantages.

Supply Chain Risk

We do not discount the potential impact of COVID-19 on the memory supply chains. A global lockdown has led to disruption in production across all layers of manufacturing. While the lockdowns are easing and production slowing resuming across most of the Asian countries, reemergence of a second wave could cripple the supply chain and negatively impact the entire industry. Compared to DRAM however, the supply chain is more diverse with facilities spread across China, South Korea and Japan. Trade tensions are also another risk, with disputes between South Korea and Japan boiling over war compensations. Trade embargos on essential manufacturing materials by Japan may choke the NAND supply chains. South Korea accounts for 50% of total NAND output and Japan supplies 70 to 90% of chemical materials for manufacturing.

Verdict

As a non-volatile form of memory, NAND is the underlying technology of modern storage devices, with the rise of SSDs over HDDs driving demand for NAND chips. Growing demand for SSDs in servers is attributed to the explosive growth in data from AI, 5G and IoT. Major cloud service providers are upgrading to this form of storage which offers higher performances. Since the beginning the year, supply of NAND has been tight, and the COVID-19 pandemic further resulted in shortages and sent prices rising upwards. As prices rise, the industry is expected to benefit with higher revenues in the next few quarters. Companies are also shifting its product mix and gearing production towards server chips which are in demand as people globally are remote-working and virtual learning.

We expect revenue increases across the industry, although Samsung, Intel and Micron may benefit more than SK Hynix, Toshiba and Western Digital. The market will also witness Chinese companies gaining share in the near term as production ramps up. As the situation remains fluid, we exercise caution and will monitor the market for any supply chain disruption due to the pandemic. Additionally, trade tension between South Korea and Japan may affect production given their importance in the supply chain.

Note: For more research and analysis of high-quality companies within the global semiconductor industry, please click the "Follow" icon at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MU, INTC, SSNLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.