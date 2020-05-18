The company plans to restart HBI plant construction in the second half of the year, but does not provide any information about potential sales volumes or pricing.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has recently provided its first-quarter report, the first one following the acquisition of AK Steel. Earlier, the company decided to cut its dividend and shared its liquidity stress test to calm down investors (I wrote about it here). I believe that traders and investors who are interested in Cliffs have already had the time to look at the headline numbers, so I'll focus on more important catalysts.

Cliffs issued $555 million of 9.875% of senior secured notes due 2025 to repurchase $736.4 million of outstanding senior notes and reduce debt by $181.3 million. The company maintained its four-year maturity-free window. The interest rate does not look good at all, but the sole fact that the company was able to raise debt in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is reassuring. During the earnings call, Cliffs stated that the idled construction of the hot-briquetted iron (HBI) plant will be resumed sometime in the second half of the year. Once the construction is restarted, the company will need three months to finish it. Due to uncertainty about the timing of the HBI plant construction, the company's capex estimates for the remaining nine months of this year range from $250 million to $350 million. The HBI plant was an important part of the bullish thesis for Cliffs prior to the AK Steel acquisition so the market would like to see how it would perform once it is completed. At this point, there are no specifics about the projected sales volumes and their pricing. Cliffs increased its exposure to the automotive market with the acquisition of AK Steel at an unfortunate time as the auto manufacturers got hit hard with coronavirus restrictions and the decline in auto demand. Cliffs is optimistic on the near future of auto industry as it expects that customers will prefer to buy cars to avoid using public transport. In my opinion, this is not guaranteed as there are much cheaper alternatives for cars like bicycles. While they are not that convenient (especially in colder climate), their purchase cost is many times cheaper than that of a car, while the cost of owning is close to zero. If the consumer sentiment does not rebound rapidly, demand for cars may stay muted following the initial post-lockdown spike (due to delayed sales). As of May 5, Cliffs had $1.25 billion of total liquidity consisting of $430 million in cash and $820 million available under the credit facility. With no maturities until 2024, the company has a decent liquidity profile suited to deal with the current crisis. As per the conference call, Cliffs has no plans to issue equity or debt which is not surprising given the amount of available liquidity. Earnings estimates have plunged and now the analysts are calling for a loss of $0.50 per share in 2020 and a profit of $0.56 per share in 2021. It is clear that earnings estimates will stay very volatile for the upcoming months as it is hard to estimate the rate at which the demand will pick up. At the same time, a second wave of the virus (hopefully, this scenario will be avoided) may further complicate the prospects for the whole economy. At current prices, Cliffs is trading at roughly 7 forward P/E, but it's hard to count on multiple expansion in the upcoming months due to uncertainty regarding the ultimate economic impact of the current crisis.

Cliffs' shares have stabilized in a wide $3.00-5.00 range. At this point, the biggest risk for the stock is another selling wave in the general market which has so far defied gravity and rallied despite grim economic data. Rosy projections are baked in stock prices nowadays, but the pace of the actual recovery may be slower and put pressure on valuations. I maintain my view that Cliffs is positioned to survive the current crisis with the current capital structure, but I think that the road to upside won't be easy neither for Cliffs nor for the whole economy, and I do not share the market's excessive optimism.

