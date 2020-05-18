Citigroup: Is The Cards Portfolio Its Achilles Heel?

However, its greatest vulnerability is in the credit cards portfolio.

Whilst lower rates for longer is certainly a headwind, it is very manageable given the lower rate sensitivity in its range of businesses.

Unlike the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, Citi is operating from a position of strength on most metrics.

Citigroup (C) does not have a revenue problem. It does not have an ROE or efficiency problem either.

The big elephant in the room is its North American Credit Card portfolio and the billion dollar question is the extent of loan losses to be incurred in the next few quarters.

Why is it Citi's Achilles heel?

It is the sheer size of Citi's credit card portfolio.

In North America alone, the credit card loan portfolio is ~$140 billion.

In Emerging Markets (predominantly Asia and Mexico), it is a much more modest $19 billion.

Now contrast this with Citi's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital of $136 billion and ratio of 11.2 as of Q1 2020.

The numbers speak to the key concern. If the loan losses are outsized, then Citi's capital resources and ratios deplete and the downstream implications can be downright scary for shareholders. The Fed will quickly get on the phone (or Zoom) to Mr. Corbat and force the issue - cancellation of the dividend may be on the cards, and in a worse-case scenario, a very painful and dilutive capital raising will be required.

Just to be very clear, though, I believe the probability for such an event is still very low - the reasons for which I will explain later on in this article.

But how bad will the credit card losses be?

The Fed stress test as a guide

The Fed's annual stress tests (known as CCAR) are a good guide and a starting point for the analysis. An extract from the 2019 CCAR results is shown below:

As can be seen from above, Citi's credit card losses amount to $25 billion which is about 15.2% of outstanding credit card balances.

Naturally, a key input to the Fed's stress model is the unemployment rate - and for the 2019, the below was contemplated:

As you can see from above, in the 2019 stress test, the unemployment rate in the U.S. was projected to peak at 10% and decline thereafter gradually.

But how would this play out in the COVID-19 crisis?

The U.S. unemployment rate is projected by some to go as high as mid-20s.

If you extrapolate the Fed's model linearly, then the loan losses become outsized (say greater than $50 billion) and then we potentially have a permanent loss of capital issue on our hands.

Citi management, on the other hand, disclosed the loan loss provisions in the Q1 2020 results presentation:

The accounting for credit losses is somewhat complicated by the introduction of a new accounting standard, known as CECL. In essence, since January 2020, banks are required to estimate and book an upfront provision in expected future loan losses over the life of the assets which are then refreshed for changes in macroeconomic conditions.

The simple way of thinking about this, is that Citi has now recognised an incremental loan loss reserve of $2.4 billion in respect of COVID-19 impact.

Seems pretty modest to me...

As a peer benchmark, JPMorgan (JPM) booked a $3.8 billion provision for credit cards, holding a similarly sized portfolio to Citi.

The truth of the matter is that no-one really has a reasonable way to forecast the credit card loan losses of this crisis. The range could be as little as low single-digit billions to as much as north of $50 billion. Like many other industries, it depends on unknown factors such as the length of this medical crisis, shape of recovery and, most importantly, the efficacy of fiscal stimulus. This is an unprecedented crisis not seen in the modern era or our lifetime.

Will the fiscal programmes able to bridge the U.S. consumer to the other side of this crisis?

Very early data points suggest there is some scope for optimism whereby published credit card delinquency rates for April only rose modestly.

I wouldn't get overly excited at this stage, as it could simply reflect the impact of short-term government programmes as well as payment holidays provided by banks.

What are the mitigants for Citi?

The key mitigant for Citi is its powerful and diverse earning power encompassing multiple businesses and geographies. In its Institutional Client Group division (aka ICG), revenues were up ~$2.5 billion year-on-year in Q1 2020 driven by strong trading income. It somewhat offsets the negative earnings impact from credit card losses.

Unlike its North American credit cards business, the Asian consumer is very unlikely to generate substantial credit losses - in other words, a great business on a risk-adjusted basis.

On the capital front, Citi has some levers to pull (for example, amount of risk weighted assets allocated to trading books or clients). Clearly, this also impacts overall profitability whilst also posing challenges of maintaining a delicate balance between conserving capital whilst still being perceived to support clients and the economy.

Looking through this crisis

The key for Citi is to get through this crisis without a capital call and preferably maintaining the current dividend. Although, the latter may not be completely in its control.

It is currently priced as ~0.55x tangible book value, suggesting most of the bad scenarios are already priced in. In a non-recessionary environment, a RoTCE north of 12% is a very credible scenario (suggesting a share price of ~$100).

Many punters are concerned about low interest rates when it comes to financials. Specifically, with Citi, the impact is not as pronounced as shown in this extract from its 10-K:

Scenario 5 is the relevant column that is demonstrating Citi's sensitivity to interest rates. As can be seen, the impact of a 100 basis point parallel move down in short- and long-term rates results in a modest reduction to revenue of $774 million only. This is not hugely material in the context of Citi's annual revenues.

Citi has arrived into this crisis from a position of strength and it has the potential of coming out of this crisis a much stronger and dominating banking franchise.

The determinant will be its ability to sail through this relatively unscathed. This simply means offsetting loan loss provisions with earnings, proactively managing its capital position and avoiding a capital call. Keeping the dividend is preferable, but this decision effectively rests with the Fed and likely to apply to the industry as a whole.

On the other side of this, Citi is likely to reap the benefits and be well-positioned to take advantage of the new normal. On the consumer side, it is already a digital bank with a low cost branch network. Furthermore, the economics of credit card partnerships are likely to tilt back in the bank's favour (competition in recent years, especially in the rewards space, eroded margins for banks). As the largest credit card issuer in the world, I expect Citi to consolidate its position and run the ruler over accretive bolt-on acquisitions of credit card portfolios.

On the institutional side, Citi is already a top 2 player (along with JPMorgan) with several crown jewels, including its TTS business and FICC franchise. It is a scale business, and I expect it to continue to aggressively take market share from peers that cannot maintain the investment levels required. This secular trend is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Final Thoughts

In many ways, this is the crisis Citi had to have to prove its credentials. In my view, there is a high probability that management will navigate through it successfully.

But there are also substantial risks. Citi's greatest weakness lays in its outsized credit risk exposure in the cards portfolio. In a worse-case scenario (i.e., depression-like conditions in the U.S.), this will manifest in huge losses and recapitalisation is likely to be required. Needless to say, this scenario is a very bad outcome for shareholders.

Fortunately, this is a very low probability. Nonetheless, investors should be cognisant and be comfortable stomaching that risk.

My base case, though, is much more optimistic, whereby book value is preserved and earnings in the institutional side offset the loan loss provisions. Once recovery takes hold, loan loss provisions are reversed and share buybacks are reinstated.

Coming out of this, Citi is extremely well-positioned and should also benefit from a lower cost of capital. Once again (bringing me out of retirement!), Citi has become a fantastic risk/reward play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.