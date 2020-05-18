Trade ViacomCBS

Investors who bought ViacomCBS (VIAC) after the merger but before the pandemic-induced shutdown will have lost half their investment. But being a deep value investor and picking the bottom of beat-up stocks have two general risks. First is that if the stock is a value trap, it will keep losing investors' money. Second, the stock may have plenty of value but markets vote otherwise by selling.

ViacomCBS has a third major risk: its family ownership continues to get in the way of unlocking its value. So, if I alerted my followers to sell the stock before February's quarterly earnings report, does the double-digit percent return after its report posted on May 7 signal a buy? Though marketplace subscribers avoided the last VIAC stock, it is still on our focus list in the under-performance that followed.

Improving Quarter

ViacomCBS reported ad revenue rising 2% from last year when the company excludes the Super Bowl and the NCAA Tournament ad. Although the company is massaging the comparison to write a favorable narrative, the company posted strong user numbers with Pluto TV. The free streaming TV as a platform had 24 million monthly active users. This is an impressive 55% increase from last year. Domestic pay streaming offerings grew, too. The unit had 13.5 million subscribers, up 50% Y/Y. CBS All Access, which costs $5.55 a month ($9.99 a month if ad-free) benefited from strong TV shows. For example, users enjoyed Star Trek: Picard, NCIS, The Good Fight, and The American President.

Below: Picard's return is more than just nostalgia for fans.

And even though ViacomCBS's streaming service is nowhere near as big as Netflix (NFLX), investors should expect the user momentum to grow. The stay-at-home guidelines are giving this service a strong lift. Even if the lockdown easing accelerates, people are wary of going out as often as before.

The cord-cutting trend is on pause, for now.

Deal with YouTube TV

The multi-year distribution deal with Google (GOOG) will bring such shows as Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon to YouTube TV this summer. And given that YouTube TV costs $49.99 a month, investors should be sure that ViacomCBS will report improving digital video revenue in the quarters ahead. Plus, renewals with Comcast (CMCSA) and Verizon (VZ) will lift its profits in the digital segment.

Rebound Potential

ViacomCBS said it expects the return of PGA Tour golf next month in June. After months of a lack of any sports coverage, the pent-up demand should offset some of the lost advertising revenue in the last few months.

The release of several hit film titles should also help the stock over the next 6-12 months. Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled for a Dec. 23 release (previously June 26). VIAC moved Sponge on the Run from May 22 to Aug. 7. And A Quiet Place Part II is now scheduled for Sept. 4. Investors who like to time a trade may align their buys and sells around those dates.

Management expects the Viacom + CBS merger synergies will save the company $250 million for the full year. Still, after VIAC stock bottomed at around $10 in March, the market is looking beyond the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown on its business.

Lower ad demand in the current quarter (Q2) may follow with a recovery in Q3 and beyond. On its conference call, executive Robert Bakish said that "In terms of advertising, Q1 was really a story of U.K. market under pressure. Spain also, Australia was actually up. Q2 is pretty soft across the board. And I would say that international is softer than domestic." Looking ahead, China's re-opening and international markets relaxing restrictions should result in these markets rebounding first.

Many states started reopening, which could offset the slowdown in the domestic market. As long as the infection rates fall, this market may recover faster. And with VIAC stock trading at below 5 times earnings, investors are still getting the company at a steep discount. According to Stock Rover, ViacomCBS has a high-quality score that is comparable to the S&P 500 (SPY):

VIAC Industry S&P 500 Quality Score 84 55 79 Gross Margin 38.90% 47.70% 29.20% Operating Margin 16.00% 14.50% 13.30%

The stock is also as inexpensive as AT&T (T): stock:

Data Courtesy of Stock Rover

With a 5.5% dividend yield and strong growth expectations ahead, investors may accumulate ViacomCBS as it continues on an uptrend. But if the stock rallies too quickly on a single day on rumors of a buyout (which is impossible because the family will not sell), quickly take profits. Then, use the proceeds to buy other discounted stocks like AT&T or another rebound play like The Walt Disney Company (DIS).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VIAC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.