DexCom: Too Much Optimism Priced In

However, due to my goal of finding stocks that can double in value within 5 years, I will pass on DexCom for now and wait for a better entry point.

Based on the company being overvalued today and growing in value at 22.4% annually, I expect the stock to be worth $750 a share in the next 5 years.

Over the past few years, there has been a number of significant innovations in the healthcare sector that make it easier to provide patient care. This leads me to DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM). However, it looks like I may be too late to the party for this one. At 24x revenue and 245x forward earnings, DexCom is priced at a level where the company is expected to produce both double-digit revenue growth and continued margin expansion for the next 5+ years, leading the company to be grossly overvalued today. However, once the impact of coronavirus to the global economy subdues, DexCom may be worth the extremely high valuation.

Why DexCom Trades At 23x Revenue

DexCom provides continuous glucose management (CGM) systems through reusable hardware devices. CGM is an innovation for those who have diabetes, as DexCom's G6 solution allows for patients to move from the fingerstick method for monitoring diabetes to a solution that is more convenient and allows for better data tracking. Part of the extremely high revenue valuation is the large total addressable market for DexCom. There are over 463 million people with diabetes today and it is expected to grow to over 630 million by 2045. Healthcare on the Move does a good job discussing the market penetration and current opportunity in the US. However, most of this growth in diabetic patients will be driven by countries outside of the United States.

Source: International Diabetes Federation via Statista

DexCom is seen as a beneficiary of this trend, as they continue to break into European and Asian countries. In just this past quarter, international (OUS) revenues became more than 25% of DexCom's revenue mix for the first time. Going forward, DexCom's focus on the rollout of its G6 product in countries like South Korea and Japan will lead to international revenues playing a bigger role, expanding the company's total addressable market further.

Source: Company Q1 2020 presentation

DexCom will experience additional revenue growth from the rollout of its G7 solution. It is similar to the G6, but with a slicker design, longer application, and lower cost. The rollout of G7 was supposed to start as early as late 2020. However, since the coronavirus pandemic started, the G7 isn't expected to commercially launch until late 2021. The pandemic is also affecting DexCom's ability to attract new customers, as in-person initial consultations are needed before using the G6 system. Because of this, I expect DexCom's ~20% revenue growth over the next 1-2 years to be impacted. However, once the coronavirus pandemic passes, I expect revenue growth to pick back up.

Why DexCom Also Trades At 245x Forward Earnings

Source: "What of CGM are you using?" poll - T1D Exchange Glu

Additionally, although the company's net profit margins and ROIC are in-line with the S&P 500 averages today (both approx. 10%), the success of DexCom's G6 product has led to substantial operating leverage. Over the past few years, DexCom has had ~60% gross profit margins and have increased their operating expenses by ~$100 million annually. Before the rollout of the G6 product in March 2018, DexCom was not growing revenue fast enough to outpace its operating expenses. Since the G6 rollout, DexCom has increased revenue annually by ~$400 million, leading to positive operating income in 2018 and positive net income in 2019. Although I expect revenue growth to slow down over the next 1-2 years, I also expect operating leverage to lead to higher margins over time.

So given the long-term growth in diabetic patients, DexCom's industry-leading position, and the company's operating leverage, you can see why investors would pay 23x revenue and 245x forward earnings for the company. But is this asking too much for a new investor to buy today?

My Valuation Methodology

Valuation Today

Intrinsic Value Assessment - Overvalued

Using Yahoo Finance's average EPS estimate for next year and the long-run earnings growth, as well as the Yardeni Research's market average PEG ratio, I utilized the PEG ratio to find the right P/E ratio to assess DexCom's valuation today given expected future growth. Over the past 5 years, the S&P 500's average PEG Ratio has been 1.5x. Given DexCom's market-leading position, minimum debt, and sticky customer base, I would be willing to pay a premium to buy DexCom. However, I will not pay too much of a premium due to the average profitability and uncertainty around attaining new customers. At a 1.8x PEG Ratio, I estimate the value of DexCom's stock to be $275/share today. As of May 15, 2020, DexCom's stock price is $418, finding the stock to be overvalued by 34%.

Growth in Valuation Tomorrow

To get a sense of how a company will compound shareholder value over time, I look at the three sources of total returns for a stock: shareholder yield (share buybacks and dividends), profit growth, and changes in valuation multiple. I will estimate how they will change over the next 3-5 years.

Shareholder Yield - -2.0%

DexCom's shares outstanding have increased over the past few years due to its negative profitability. Even though the company has bought back stock in the past and is now FCF positive, I expect DexCom to increase share count in the near term. This means I expect EPS dilution from new shares being offered by the company. DexCom also does not pay dividends.

Profit Growth - 30%

Given the current economic environment, I expect the projected 17-20% revenue growth to be reduced to the 12-15% range over the next 1-2 years. Once the coronavirus pandemic passes, I expect revenue to increase to ~20%. This, combined with the significant operating leverage due to predictable increases in operating expenses, will lead to profit growth around 30%. This estimate is also much lower than what Yahoo Finance expects from the company.

Change in Multiple - 80% of Today's Multiple

The valuation multiple history is hard to read due to the past negative profitability. With that said, I do believe DexCom's multiples can go down further due to increased economic uncertainty and current high valuation. I think the multiples can fall another 20% from here. This means I will have to decrease my expected growth in value over time by 20%.

By combining the expected shareholder yield and profit growth, then multiplying it by the expected valuation multiple degradation, I get the expected growth in valuation over time. For DexCom, because I expect some valuation multiple degradation, adding shareholder yield and profit growth together and multiplying it by 80% will yield a 22.4% annualized expected growth in value over the next 3-5 years.

Putting It All Together

With the combination of being overvalued today and growing its value at a significant rate tomorrow, I see DexCom coming just short of my annualized return target (double in value over the next 5 years).

What Can Go Wrong

The biggest threat to my thesis is DexCom's ability to increase sales outside of the US. I expect DexCom's ability to do this will be minimally impacted by the slowdown in economic activity because of the coronavirus. If DexCom cannot increase international revenue, then I would have to revise down my growth estimates. Another consideration is future competition. Although DexCom is the dominant player in CGM today, this can change over time as both Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) continue to innovate as well. The increase in competitors could lead to slower revenue growth and even higher reinvestment due to more R&D spend to further enhance DexCom's solutions.

Conclusion

Based on my analysis, I would pass on DexCom for now. At these current fundamentals, I would be willing to buy if the stock price drops below $400. Conversely, once the company proves that they are still able to expand profit margins in this environment, I would be open to paying a higher multiple that may justify the purchase. However, if you already own the stock, you should continue to hold on to it. I will be paying attention to the company's G7 rollout timeline, revenue mix between the US and international, and the growth in operating expenses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.