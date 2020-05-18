Management is more bullish than even I am in terms of the mid-term outlook — but even if the team is too bullish, BLBD remains a solid long-term play.

BLBD still is down by half from January highs, which means returns should be attractive even if it takes years for some semblance of normalcy to return.

After the market rally from March lows, only about 7.5% of stocks with a market capitalization over $50 million still sit more than 50% below their 52-week high. School bus manufacturer Blue Bird (BLBD) is one of those stocks, if barely: BLBD is down 50.9% from an early January peak.

That group would seem like fertile ground for value investors amid such an uncertain environment. After all, a stock that's been halved only needs to regain past levels in five years to provide ~14% annualized returns. Even if the return to normalcy and/or prior-year profits and valuation takes a decade, ~7% returns aren't unacceptable given debt market yields and the sharp rebound in broader market indices.

Of course, most of the ~340 stocks that are still down 50%-plus are down for good reason. Many of those names are in sectors like energy and retail where the mid-term outlook is notably grimmer. For many, unsurprisingly, balance sheet leverage is an issue as well.

BLBD, however, seems to have a path to return to past levels at some point. The bull case that held at the beginning of the year, as I detailed last month, no doubt will be delayed as state and local tax budgets take a short-term hit. But the case is not broken. Adoption of alternative-fuel vehicles will continue. School-age population growth should remain positive, if modestly so.

There's one key risk to the stock worth considering, but that aside BLBD looks like a long-term buy. And given that, after earnings last week, management was more optimistic than I expected, the long-term case might even arrive a bit sooner than I thought. BLBD has posted a bit of a rally since I recommended (and bought) the stock, but taking the long view I think there's still plenty of room to run.

The Numbers from Fiscal Q2

Backwards-looking numbers don't have the same meaning they used to, but for what it's worth, Blue Bird's Q1 looks solid. Unit sales rose 14%; a 7% increase in revenue per unit drove 21% year-over-year revenue growth.

Adjusted EBITDA was up modestly (~4%) year-over-year, but one-time costs were a significant factor. COVID-19 drove about $3 million in incremental expense, and one-time launch costs and plant spending (including the opening of a new robotic paint facility) had roughly the same impact. Backing out just the COVID spending, EBITDA margins were essentially flat, while gross margins were down modestly owing to higher input costs.

Q2 is a little light seasonally (on average ~21% of full year revenue the last two years) but the quarter at least shows that Blue Bird was on track from a broad standpoint. Looking closer, the strength in alternative-fuel vehicles looks positive:

source: Blue Bird Q2 earnings presentation

The backlog of electric buses keeps accelerating, from 56 delivered in all of fiscal 2019 to a current 130-plus.

Blue Bird's market share figure includes propane and CNG models. Still, the ~65% figure suggests clear leadership against rivals IC Bus (a unit of Navistar (NAV)) and Daimler's (OTCPK:DMLRY) Thomas Built Buses. Navistar was planning for "limited production" of electric buses at the end of this year, but it remains to be seen whether those plans get pushed back.

Again, looking at a pre-COVID quarter doesn't necessarily determine the trajectory of BLBD, or any stock, going forward. But the core bull case here at least is supported by the results. Unit sales are strong. The pricing taken last year has held. Alternative fuel leadership is intact, and adoption remains steady.

That's the case investors were buying in January, even if BLBD did dip ~20% even before markets turned down in February. Regardless of early-year trading, there's no sign in the release of any change to the longer-term bull case that held heading into the year.

The Next Few Years for BLBD Stock

Of course, there is a significant change for the industry. There's a strong correlation between school bus sales and property tax revenues, the core source of funding for U.S. school districts. So when local revenues fall, school bus sales do the same:

source: Hennessy Capital proxy, filed September 2014

That's going to play out this time around as well. In conjunction with the Q2 release, Blue Bird cut its fiscal 2020 (ending September) outlook for the market to 30,000-31,000 units, down 10-12% from the previous level.

It's possible that we see further declines. The last time around, it took a decade for the industry to recapture pre-crisis levels:

source: Blue Bird 10-K

But on the Q2 conference call, CEO Phil Horlock seemed reasonably optimistic — certainly moreso than I was heading into the quarter. Horlock was specifically asked by an analyst about the "parallels" to the financial crisis, in which bus deliveries (as seen above) didn't actually bottom until 2011.

Horlock made two points. The first is that the 2007-2011 period saw a tumble in property tax revenues as housing prices fell nationwide. The CEO said Blue Bird actually had reached out to experts to see if that would repeat. For now, at least, the company doesn't expect those tax shortfalls to recur.

I tend to agree with Blue Bird on that point, if I'm still a bit more cautious. Given that property taxes fund ~70% of school bus purchases, stable revenues do suggest at least that the bottom might not be as deep if housing prices hold. And it's worth noting relative to that point that both Zillow (Z) (ZG) and Redfin (RDFN) now are positive year-to-date; the equity markets too seem to be forecasting a relatively soft landing for U.S. residential real estate. (Realogy (RLGY) is down sharply, admittedly, but the risk there might be accelerated market share gains for the online operators.) Finally, the 2011 bottom was historic: about 10% worse than the previous nadir, back in 1993.

Horlock's second point is that the federal government is providing assistance in a way it didn't a decade ago. The CARES Act includes over $16 billion for U.S. public schools. To be sure, most of that money is going elsewhere, including for remote learning setups. But Democrats have passed another stimulus package in the House. That package won't pass, but it could be the first step toward an agreement to provide more money to buttress state and local budgets.

To be sure, there's going to be some mid-term impact to the industry. Blue Bird itself said it would have a better idea of what the future looked like in 4-6 weeks, as school boards set budgets in June for the 2020-2021 school year. Given the immense uncertainty at the moment and higher costs of late for many school districts, I wouldn't be surprised to see Blue Bird's outlook weaken between fiscal Q2 and fiscal Q3.

But management at least is reasonably bullish about the mid-term outlook, at least in the sense that it won't be as bad as 2008-2011. At ~6x EV/EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis, and ~10x normalized free cash flow, "not as bad" should be good enough to project reasonable returns here, while I do believe there's some level of downside protection.

What Goes Wrong — and How Blue Bird Can Respond

The big risk to BLBD is that the nature of school transportation changes permanently. In a post-COVID world, we might see more remote learning, whether by school district choice or through more homeschooling by parents. It's possible as well that fewer parents choose to send their children to school via bus, owing to "social distancing" concerns, which would depress demand, possibly permanently.

I'm skeptical that will turn out to be the case. School is not just about education. It's difficult to see how a school can be safe, and a school bus not. Nor are there any real alternatives: it's not any safer to send children via Uber or some other form of individualized transportation (whose cost likely would be far too exorbitant anyhow).

That said, the key risk to BLBD is a permanent change in U.S. education that shrinks its market. Again, the case ~50% below the highs is based on the idea that prior peaks will be recaptured. That doesn't happen if the industry heads into secular decline.

That major risk aside, the concerns are leverage and valuation. Blue Bird did close Q2 with $174.5 million in net debt, a little over 2x trailing Adjusted EBITDA. In April, I estimated mid-cycle earnings — and the updated market outlook for FY20 again is right in line with the long-term average — at $55-$60 million. That figure suggests an 8-9x multiple which isn't necessarily compelling on its face. Assuming a downcycle, there's also the possibility of Blue Bird tripping a covenant.

But on both fronts, it's important to note Blue Bird's seasonality. The company builds debt in fiscal Q1 to such an extent that the quarter is excluded from leverage ratio covenants in the company's credit agreement. Inventory is the key reason why. A maximum net leverage ratio of 3.75x from Q2 to Q4 could in theory be tripped next year if the next few quarters are disastrous, but Blue Bird should be able to deleverage if need be and any covenant breach in this environment should be easily cured.

Working capital benefits in Q2 actually were a bit lighter than I expected, but Blue Bird still is going to get quite a bit of help over the next two quarters. Free cash flow was a burn of $62.5 million in the first half — driven by a $65.1 million inventory build. As that reverses, net debt should come down in Q3 and particularly Q4.

As a result, leverage doesn't appear to be a significant issue. And valuation is more reasonable than it might appear, with BLBD based on year-end enterprise value probably closer to ~7x mid-cycle EBITDA.

Meanwhile, Blue Bird cited some levers to pull in terms of helping margins going forward. The new paint facility will help. The company is moving from a two-shift week to a single-shift schedule, which should mitigate labor costs. Capex has come down, and can stay down with key initiatives around the plants completed.

Again, the case coming into the quarter was that Blue Bird could regain normalcy, and in theory its past stock price, at some point. That case seems strengthened. Alternative-fuel market share remains impressive. Margins, aside from one-time costs, were improving. Blue Bird was on the right track.

The company will have to manage through what might be a difficult couple of years. But it's well-positioned to come out the other side. And if management optimism proves correct, it may do so quicker than I thought a month ago — which means BLBD can get back to past levels more quickly than I thought as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLBD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.