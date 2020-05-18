Overview

Uxin (UXIN) has finally completed the series of divestments it needs to be an asset-light and faster-growing company. The shares are currently down +50% from its YTD-high, primarily due to the COVID-19 lockdown in China. Given the attractive price, we believe that there is an upside opportunity due to some various catalysts around the stock at present. As a result, we maintain our bullish stance on Uxin.

Catalyst

In summary, Uxin builds an end-to-end online platform for used car trading. It used to operate across two segments, 2B and 2C. 2B (business) allows used car dealers to trade, while 2C (customer) provides the same feature for the consumers. It also had a financing service (loan facilitation) where it helped both businesses and consumers to finance the transactions. The company generates revenues by charging fees on each completed transaction.

The company spent much of 2019 on business restructuring which involved a series of divestments. Back in December when we covered the stock the first time, it was in the process of divesting its loan facilitation services, which we viewed positively. As it finally completed the whole restructuring process of its 2B business unit as well, we see a few catalysts that will potentially drive an outperformance:

Uxin is now an asset-light business with low credit risk exposure, given that it already divested both its 2B unit to 58.com (WUBA) and its loan facilitation service business to Golden Pacers. At only RMB 121 million, the lease receivables are now only third as much as that of 2 years ago.

Considering the business stopped its operations in February and March following the lockdown in China, the reopening will get the business back up and accelerate in the second half.

Looking at the strong progress in 2019, there are plenty of upside opportunities post-restructuring. In 2019, 2C business grew +150% YoY in terms of volume and GMV, while revenue almost tripled YoY to RMB 700 million in 2019. We expect the company to replicate similar traction in 2021, as it starts reaccelerating in the second half of 2020.

The expected faster growth as a result of the focus on 2C business will differentiate Uxin further from the large-cap Chinese players trading in NASDAQ. Its investor and also the purchaser of its 2B business, 58.com, for instance, is ~10x bigger and more profitable than Uxin, but growing only ~16% YoY.

Having done with the lengthy divestment processes, the management will also have no more distraction to reaccelerate and get the business back on track upon the reopening.

Risk

Despite the strong position in the consumer used car market, Uxin's exceptional triple-digit growth comes at a cost. The company has been burning a lot of cash and, in the last three years, has never turned cash flows positive. In the last two years alone, operating cash flows (OCF) burn was -94% and -68% of 2017 and 2018 revenues respectively.

(source: company's 2019 annual report)

Given the required investments into the 2C business to maintain the 150% growth, we expect the business to still rely on outside financing to sustain the business in the next few years. Over the last two years, Uxin has raised over RMB ~7.5 billion to strengthen its cash position.

Valuation

(source: stockrow)

As we have mentioned, there will be a lot of upside opportunities as China reopens the economy post-COVID-19 outbreak. Almost all of the companies in the peer group are trading near their all-time-low P/S, except for Bilibili (BILI), a video sharing website. Despite being shown as having a negative growth rate due to the effect of divestments, Uxin actually grew over 150% YoY, which is the highest growth rate in the group.

At 0.92x P/S, the price is really attractive considering the catalysts discussed. However, it will take some time to turn cash flow positive, which we think is another factor that affects the valuation. All of the higher-valued stocks in the group, such as 58.com and Bilibili, indeed have positive OCFs. By shifting its focus on 2C business, Uxin will remain undifferentiated and in the best position to maintain its triple-digit growth and positive OCF in the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.