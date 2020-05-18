IPO Update: Inari Medical Proposes IPO Terms

NARI has produced impressive growth, is profitable and the IPO appears reasonably valued on a comparative basis.

The firm is commercializing medical device treatments for thrombosis and other cardiovascular conditions.

Inari Medical has filed to raise $110 million from an IPO of its common stock.

Inari Medical (NARI) has filed to raise $110 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company sells medical devices to treat vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism conditions.

NARI has produced enviable revenue growth and net profit results as it plans to use most of the IPO proceeds for additional R&D plans. The IPO appears reasonably valued so may be worth considering.

Company & Technology

Irvine, California-based Inari was founded to develop two catheter-based thrombectomy FDA-approved devices to treat patients with deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Management is headed by President and CEO William Hoffman, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously CEO of Visualase, an MRI-guided laser company acquired by Medtronic.

Below is a brief overview video of Inari's ClotTriever system:

Source: Inari Medical

The company’s primary offerings include:

ClotTriever - deep vein thrombosis

FlowTriever - pulmonary embolism

Inari has received at least $54 million from investors including U.S. Venture Partners, Cooperatieve Gilde Healthcare, Versant Ventures, Milder Community Property Trust, and CVF.

Customer Acquisition

The company introduces its products to relevant practicing physicians through a dedicated, direct sales force of 63 reps as of December 31, 2019 and continues to add sales personnel.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 60.8% 2019 72.8% 2018 156.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling, G&A spend, was stable at 1.2x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global market for thrombectomy devices is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing number of minimally invasive procedures, an increasing target patient population, ample medical reimbursements and continuing technological innovation.

Major competitive vendors include:

Stryker (SYK)

Medtronic (MDT)

AngioDynamics

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Terumo Corporation (OTCPK:TRUMF)

Penumbra (PEN)

Spectranetics

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Argon Medical Devices

Teleflex (TFX)

Financial Performance

Inari’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Dramatic growth in topline revenue, although decelerating in rate of growth

Similarly high growth in gross profit

High and increasing gross margin

Swing to operating profit

Negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 26,953,000 288.1% 2019 $ 51,129,000 648.7% 2018 $ 6,829,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 24,247,000 303.2% 2019 $ 45,218,000 715.0% 2018 $ 5,548,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 89.96% 2019 88.44% 2018 81.24% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 4,836,000 17.9% 2019 $ 801,000 1.6% 2018 $ (9,140,000) -133.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 4,112,000 2019 $ (1,192,000) 2018 $ (10,153,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (679,308) 2019 $ (4,935,902) 2018 $ (10,892,115)

As of March 31, 2020, NARI had $32.4 million in cash and $40.0 million in liabilities, of which $29.5 million was in the form of promissory notes.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was negative ($7.4 million).

IPO Details

NARI intends to sell 7.3 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $110 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $20 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is a positive signal as to valuation.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $688.4 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 15.91%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $60.0 million to fund product development, research activities, and clinical development activities; approximately $20.0 million to expand our commercial activities, including marketing personnel and programs; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, and Canaccord Genuity.

Commentary

NARI is seeking an above average IPO amount for a life science company, although the firm is at commercial stage.

The company’s financials show impressive revenue growth and a recent swing to net profits, though it is still producing negative operating cash flow.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue are dropping as the firm scales its operations and the Selling, G&A efficiency multiple is stable at a reasonable 1.2x.

The market opportunity for thrombectomy devices is of moderate size and expected to grow at a similarly moderate rate over the coming years.

As a comparable-based valuation, NARI is asking IPO investors to pay a slight discount to Penumbra, another thrombosis device treatment company.

NARI’s growth metrics are far higher but profits much less than PEN’s. In all, the IPO appears reasonably priced given the firm’s growth trajectory.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 21, 2020.

