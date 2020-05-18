OIS Has Near-Term Downsides

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) expects the completions market to contract ominously in the near term and may exit non-core businesses in the future. It currently focuses on the commercialization of perforating products, wireline release tool, and shaped charge technology to increase sales. To mitigate the effects of falling revenue, it may increasingly look up to cost cuttings as it aims to reduce costs significantly in FY2020.

Although it has lowered the capex budget, OIS needs to improve cash flows to survive the current downturn. One of its advantages lies in the lower-than-average leverage (debt-to-equity) ratio. In the current scenario, I do not think the stock will show upward momentum. It might want to establish its integral gun systems fast to reduce reliance on completions market activity over the medium term.

Perforating Gun Systems Inches Toward Commercialization

OIS focuses on the commercialization of perforating products, wireline release tool, and shaped charge technology. In the Downhole Technologies segment, it has started producing integrated systems category instead of individual perforating systems after it launched a premium integrated gun system, named STRATX. The company is also commercializing its ancillary perforating products. The systems would include a new wireline release tool and two new families of shaped charge technology. Given the changing safety standard around the world, we can assume that the revenue uptake of these new technologies will be delayed. Read more on the company's latest initiatives on integrated gun systems and its usefulness over the assembled products in my previous article here. I think it will not be before late-2020 that the company starts seeing the benefits of these new systems on its revenue and margin.

Cost Cutting Becomes Critical As Energy Equilibrium Shifts

In April, OPEC, Russia, and other oil-producing nations finalized a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels, or 10% of the global crude oil supply to backstop the plunging price following the loss of demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown and travel ban around the world have led to an even more significant fall in demand, estimated to be ~30% compared to the pre-COVID-19 situation. The cuts are expected to accelerate in the medium-term, at which point the producers will manage the demand-supply equilibrium better and set a price that would achieve the break-even or even positive returns. Until then, the upstream and energy service companies have to manage their cost structure more prudently.

In 2020 so far, OIS has undertaken many initiatives leading to a lower cost structure. It has eliminated short-term incentives and deferred compensation plans, reduced salary for the executive management, and slashed discretionary spending. On top of that, it reduced headcount by ~15% since the beginning of the year. Overall, the company's target is to reduce its entire costs by $220 million in FY2020 compared to the past year. Because the majority of the cost-cutting would apply to the cost of goods sold (87%), I expect the company's gross margin to improve by the end of the year.

Backlog In Question

One of the critical aspects of the company's strategy is to expand backlog in the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. However, the backlog growth halted in the past two quarters until Q1 2020. In Q1, it decreased by 5% compared to Q4 2019, while year-over-year, it was still higher by 14%. The book-to-bill ratio improved marginally to 1.0X compared to 0.9x a quarter ago. A falling backlog typically indicates a decline in revenue growth in the future.

In FY2020, the company sees opportunities in subsea, floating and fixed platform systems, military and wind energy, and drilling activity from some of its international clients. However, the current demand loss and the low level of energy prices will keep growth stranded and protract any potential recovery.

Well Site Services: Analyzing The Performance And Outlook

The Well Site Services segment was moderately affected in Q1. Quarter over quarter, revenues declined by 5% in Q1. The segment EBITDA margin, however, improved to 13.7% versus 10.1% a quarter earlier due to an increased share of higher-margin products in the revenue mix and lower cost following various cost reduction measures. The Well Site Services segment accounted for ~40% of the company's Q1 2020 revenues.

However, with a sharp fall in drilling activity, a reduced frac spread count, and upstream energy companies' dwindling capex budget, the margin is very likely to deteriorate in Q2. Sensing the ensuing fall, the company had already reduced its exposure in the Permian from 34 marketed rigs to nine and started serving the upstream customers in the Rocky Mountain region with the existing assets. In 2019, it consolidated 19% of its North American operating locations and reduced headcount in the Completion Services business by 20%. The company estimates that it will not gain substantially from selling the nine rigs operating in the Permian, and hence will likely continue with them. It can, however, evaluate returns from other assets in North America and can exit the business if the returns are not adequate.

Outlook: Given the current trend in the completion activity in the U.S., the company expects a 40% to 70% sequential decline in completions activity. As a result, all of the company's operations that are exposed to the completions market will see top-line and margin falling significantly in 2020. However, in the Middle East market, given the relative stability in E&P activity and energy production in this region, the company may soon offer its GEODynamics suite of products.

Offshore/Manufactured Product Segment Drivers

This segment was the worst hit in Q1 2020, falling by 16% quarter over quarter. The segment EBITDA was relatively resilient, deflating to 14.3% from 15.1% a quarter ago. Delays in projects and disruption in the supply chain due to the global pandemic caused revenues to go down in Q1. The book-to-bill ratio also reduced, as I discussed early in the article. The shorter-cycle valve product sales have been decreasing for the past two quarters, leading to the margin decline.

Given the current trend in short-cycle product sales, the company expects revenues in Q2 to range between $96 million and $104 million, which would be a 10% rise compared to Q1. The segment EBITDA margin, however, can shrink to 11% (at the guidance mid-point) in Q2 compared to Q1.

Downhole Technology Segment Outlook

Downhole Technology segment was a steady performer in Q1 (7% up sequentially). Improved sales of the company's perforating products and frac plugs benefited the segment revenues in Q1. The EBITDA margin remarkably enhanced to 13% in Q1 versus 8.7% in Q4. Despite the pressure in the completions market, the company pushed sales of integrated gun systems and completion products higher in Q1. Plus, an improved cost absorption in the manufacturing facilities affected the Q1 margin positively.

I think the downhole technologies segment business can see reduced revenue and margin if the current trend in the industry continues. However, as the vapor gun integrated gun system and addressable switch are commercialized, it can push up the segment growth and expand margin in 2H 2020.

FCF And Capex

In Q1 2020, OIS's cash flow from operations (or CFO) declined sharply, by 84%, compared to a year ago. Not only did the year-over-year revenue decline (12% down), the working capital, too, deteriorated due to an increase in inventories and a reduction in accrued liabilities, leading to the CFO decline in Q1 2020.

So, in Q1 2020, despite the capex reduction, the company became free cash flow (or FCF) neutral compared to a positive FCF generator a year ago. OIS's management expects capex to FY2020 to range between $15 million to $20 million, which would be 60% lower than FY2019. Lower capex can translate into higher FCF in FY2020.

Balance Sheet And Leverage

OIS's debt-to-equity stood at 0.33x as of March 31, 2020. In comparison, Oceaneering International's (OII) debt-to-equity ratio was 1.3x on the date, while for TechnipFMC (FTI), the ratio was 1.1x.

Its next significant debt repayment lies between 2022 and 2023 ($164 million). Also, ~$120 million share buyback remains in place under an existing repurchase program, which is set to expire in July 2020. Its liquidity (cash & equivalents plus borrowings under the revolving credit facility) was $131 million as of March 31. Plus, it also has $348 million in working capital. So, with a strong balance sheet and sufficient liquidity in the short-term, the company might want to strengthen the FCF further over the medium term to meet all financial obligations, unless it can refinance the debt.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

OIS is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.8x, while its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 25.6x. Between FY2015 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 17.8x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

OIS's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers, which would typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (OII, Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN), and FTI) average of 5.6x. So, the stock is relatively overvalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, one sell-side analyst rated OIS a "buy" in May (includes "Very Bullish,") while 11 of them rated it a "hold." One analyst rated it a "sell" (includes "very bearish.") The consensus target price is $3.47, which, at the current price, yields 20% returns.

What's The Take On OIS?

OIS expects the completions market to contract significantly in the near term, while the pricing weakness is expected to continue. Earlier, the company retired a majority of its drilling rigs in the Permian and may exit more businesses in the future. Apart from the commercialization of perforating products, it focuses on the wireline release tool and shaped charge technology to increase sales. Due to the relative stability in E&P activity and energy production in the Middle East, it may see its GEODynamics sales increasing. As the U.S. opportunities dry up, it increasingly looks up to cost cuttings. It now aims to reduce its costs by $220 million in FY2020.

OIS's cash flow from operations declined sharply in Q1. In 2020, it has significantly lowered the capex. However, I think it needs to improve cash flows to survive the current downturn. Its balance sheet is not overly leveraged, which can prove to be advantageous in a challenging environment. In the current scenario, I expect the stock to remain subdued in the short run.

