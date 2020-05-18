The purpose of this note is to do a back of the napkin stress test of Wells Fargo’s (WFC) ability to absorb upcoming losses in its loan book.

Instead of trying to estimate what future losses at Wells will be, I propose to invert the problem and estimate the losses that Wells could absorb, in its loan book, comfortably over a two year period.

In this regard, Wells presents a rather convenient situation: due to the asset cap in place on the bank, loans and leases on the banks balance sheet are less of a moving target. I.e., assuming a loan book of about $1T through a period of two years is a firmer modeling assumption than usual (other banks will see expanding balance sheets). The one in $1T is also rather convenient from an arithmetic perspective.

(Note: all data in this article is sourced from the company's SEC filings).

Allowances and ability to absorb future losses

Wells is currently holding an allowance for loan losses (ALL from hereon)that is 1.19% of total loans. I will assume that this is the base ALL in benign conditions, or more accurately the exit ALL after our two year period.

The first buffer that a bank has to absorb losses is PPNR (pre-provision net revenue - i.e., pre-tax revenue minus expenses, not including provisions for loan losses).

At Wells, PPNR for 2019 was about $29B. The same for the trailing twelve month period was about $26B. They key assumption I will make is that Wells is able to generate PPNR of $40-$50B over the next 24 months. For further context, the Federal Reserves's "Severely Adverse scenario" in the 2019 stress tests projects PPNR of $62B over a nine quarter period - this averages to a bit under $56B over 24 months.

Wells is overcapitalized by roughly $20B - this is the amount of equity capital shrinkage that would need to happen before leverage ratios would start getting close to regulatory minimums.

Finally, Wells has an annual dividend commitment of about $9.2B (common plus preferreds). I.e., $18.4B over the next 24 months, assuming no change in rates.

As a percentage of loans of $1T this data can be summarized as:

over the next 24 months PPNR 4%-5% Overcapitalization 2% Dividend commitment 1.84%

Putting it all together, we can estimate that Wells should comfortably be able to absorb 4%-5% of cumulative losses in its loan book without endangering its regulatory leverage ratios and maintain its dividend. If Wells were to immediately curtail dividends these numbers move up to about 6%-7%.

Comparison with the GFC

While this particular recession is unprecedented in many ways, the reader might find it useful to compare these numbers with actual experience during the financial crisis.

From the perspective of loan losses, the worst years for U.S., banks (and Wells) in that particular recession were 2009-2010. Wells' cumulative loan losses (net charge offs) in that period were about 4.5% of average loans.

For completeness, the severely adverse scenario of the 2019 stress tests projects losses of about 4% over a two year period (4.5% over the standard 9 quarter period used in the tests).

Many might find comfort in the fact that our "napkin model" shows Wells being able to withstand losses that are a repeat of the GFC while maintaining its dividend payout. However, this particular author is of the opinion that Wells was in a significantly more resilient position during the GFC: PPNR during those years was running at about 4.5% of loans annually! Wells had about double the loss absorption capacity than it does now. The margin of safety was much wider if losses went beyond historical precedent (for the reader old enough to remember, I admit that I am papering over the fact that the big risk for commercial banks in that time wasn't solvency but rather liquidity and what actions the government might take to shore this up).

The underlying cause for the depressed PPNR, you ask? This can be explained a bit by Wells' elevated cost base (a la sales scandal). However even accounting for that, annual PPNR at Wells would be about 3% of loans. The other big culprit: compressed net interest margins.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.