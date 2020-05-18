Take Your Profits On TAL Education Group

Tencent and NetEase are bigger than TAL Education Group. These two video game leaders are also involved in online education.

The re-emergence of the COVID-19 virus in China is a long-term headwind for TAL’s formal classroom-based tutorial services.

The super high valuation ratios of TAL makes it vulnerable to short-selling. Pandemic quarantines are bad for TAL's learning centers in China.

We will unload 80% of our TAL position this week. Most of it was purchased in 2016/2017. Our average acquisition cost on TAL was $13.90/share.

The 798.9% price return of TAL Education over the last five years is a compelling reason for us to take our profits.

We love the 11.3% CAGR of China’s education market. Educating the Chinese population will be a $572 billion business by 2023. We therefore went long on TAL Education Group (TAL) in 2016/2017. We did so prior to making bets on China Online Education Group (COE) in 2017 and in Youdao (DAO) in 2019. The 798.9%, 5-year return of TAL is a compelling reason why we should now take our profits. We will unload 80% of our TAL position today, May 18.

The re-emergence of the mutating COVID-19 virus in China is a headwind for TAL’s formal classroom-based tutorial/training services. We should cash out most of our winning TAL bets now because there’s no vaccine or universal cure for COVID-19 coming soon. TAL’s stock price might soon go south when most investors realize that the company is still focused on formal or classroom-based tutorials and training.

TAL’s own chart below illustrates just how susceptible it is to the detrimental effect of COVID-19 in China. Learning center is defined as a physical location where students have face to face meetups with their instructors.

The swift expansion to many cities is why TAL experienced impressive revenue growth (52.5% CAGR 5-year in sales). Sad but true, the rapid growth of TAL’s revenue is why it now touts super high valuation ratios.

The rapid expansion to 871 learning centers, 648 Peiyou centers, and 128 one-on-one centers is also why TAL is not pandemic-resistant. Investors will not like it if the pandemic outbreak leads to TAL reporting a year-over-year decline in its revenue.

TAL Is Not Pandemic-Resistant

Operating over 1,600 tutorial/learning centers is likely why TAL is losing money. TAL still has to pay real estate rentals and upkeep of those learning centers even if there are no or very few students. There’s global fear over the highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 respiratory disease. Formal education or face-to-face tutorial services is no longer safe for K-12 students and adult learners.

Take for example the Philippines, our President Duterte cut short the school year last March 15. President Duterte’s Enhanced Community Quarantine edict banned any public gatherings, mass transport, and it shut down all non-essential businesses/factories. Our country, the Philippines, is still under nationwide quarantine. Duterte’s underlings are also mulling online education when K-12 and colleges open on August 24.

Sad but true, TAL is very vulnerable to government-mandated quarantine rules.

China’s Xi Jinping is more autocratic than President Duterte could ever be. Xi can impose total lockdowns in cities where TAL operates if those places have COVID-19 infections. It will only take one or two COVID-19 patients and China will impose very strict quarantine measures on a city of millions. If this happens, many investors might stampede in their rush to exit their TAL positions.

Better take your profits now on TAL before the fickle market takes it away. TAL is vulnerable to the downside emotions of investors. Compared to its sector peers, TAL is grossly overvalued based on its forward Price/Book (12.82), forward Price/Sales (6.95), and forward EV/EBITDA (58.33) valuation ratios. The chart below says TAL is an excellent short candidate for hedge fund managers.

Take your profits now before opportunistic short sellers/hedge fund managers start pricking the extremely high valuation of TAL.

Yes, TAL has Online Education Platforms

We like China's fast-growing online education industry. This is why we intend to hold 20% of our TAL position. TAL touts over $2.2 billion in cash & equivalents. It only has $262 million in long-term debt. TAL therefore can aggressively grow its online learning/tutorial platforms by spending some of that $2.2 billion. Spending more can make TAL an early leader in China's online education industry. This niche market is expected to grow to 714 billion RMB ($100.3 billion) by 2025.

The screenshot below explains why we remain hopeful on TAL's future relevance in China's online education industry. TAL has several online and mobile learning platforms.

TAL needs to be more aggressive on distance or online learning. Tardiness on its part could be dangerous. The much bigger company Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is an early investor in online education leaders VIPKid and Yuanfandao. Tencent also operates its own online/mobile learning platforms. Tencent launched its WeLearning smart education solutions platform last December. WeLearning can disrupt the traditional learning centers-fueled business of TAL Education Group. NetEase (NTES) also controls online education firm Youdao.

Better Margins Possible if TAL Goes Big On Online Education

This pandemic should convince TAL's management to quickly transform the company to be more online-friendly. Mr. Ryan Swift argued that China's online education industry could be worth $61 billion this year. There was no pandemic last year. China online education market was only worth 269.26 billion RMB ($37.9 billion.)

TAL can also imitate Chine Online Education Group’s focus on hiring lowly-paid Filipinos to teach ESL to Chinese K-12 and adult learners. After TAL’s Chinese paying K-12 students become proficient in English, TAL can hire lowly-paid Filipino teachers to tutor them in Math, Science, and other K-12 subjects. Filipinos don’t mind getting paid 100 to 150 pesos ($2 to $3) per hour doing online teaching jobs. Hiring affordable teachers for online teaching can improve the poor operating margins of TAL Education Group.

Short-sellers will love the chart below. TAL has exponentially grown its revenue at the expense of its operating margin. Our fearless forecast is that TAL will have a hard time getting back to profitability if it works under 6% operating margins.

A bigger focus in growing its online education platforms can improve the margins of TAL. The overhead costs of operating/maintaining over 1,600 learning/tutorial/review centers is obviously high. Government quarantine rules can be detrimental to the traditional tutorial services of TAL. The long-term real estate lease contract/rental fees on these learning centers are a heavy burden on TAL.

We are not accountants, but the $949.9 million Capital Leases entry on TAL’s long-term liabilities smells like the company is renting many learning center buildings/spaces.

Conclusion

We rate TAL as a sell. Better take your profits now. Operating tutorial services and K-12 after-school learning centers is not a unique business idea. Tencent or anybody can disrupt TAL’s future in the education market. There’s also a global pandemic that makes traditional schooling impractical. Add to this the ultra-high valuation of TAL.

Sad but true, this company is highly susceptible to short-selling.

Any savvy short-seller can start a nasty rumor that TAL's management also did what Luckin Coffee (LK) did. True or not, future rumors of Luckin Coffee level of creative accounting at TAL Education Group could be very detrimental to TAL’s invidiously-high stock price of $54.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAL, COE, DAO, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.