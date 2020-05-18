Image source

The COVID-19 driven selloff in consumer discretionary stocks has taken its toll on certain sectors more than others. One of the sectors that has been crushed is cruise stocks, as they've been forced to literally cease operations for months, with the end as yet undetermined for normalized operations. While all of the cruise stocks have been hammered, Royal Caribbean (RCL) has rebounded by about 100% since the bottom. However, while it is cheap based upon normalized earnings, I think the damage to its balance sheet and the valuation on normalized earnings collectively suggest that if you want to take a flyer on a cruise stock, you're better off with Norwegian (NCLH).

Assessing the malaise

The obvious thing to do for a cruise stock at this point is to try and quantify just how ugly things are today. Below, we've got revenue actuals for the past three years for some historical context, as well as estimates for this year and 2021, all in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Revenue was soaring prior to the crisis as Royal Caribbean enjoyed record booking volumes and healthy onboard spending. Indeed, the cruise industry as a whole was flying up until the COVID-19 crisis hit, and I think we'll get back there in the not-too-distant future. Royal Caribbean has said bookings for 2021 are in normal historical ranges, which is pretty incredible to think about considering that is only seven months away, and there are no cruises happening today. It seems the demand side of the equation is alive and well, even before people are actually allowed to consume the service.

The company's revenue for this year depends upon when it is allowed to sail again, but current estimates are for less than half of last year's total of just under $11 billion. The good news is that with bookings at normalized levels, and pricing coming in very strong against early 2020 bookings, Royal Caribbean's top line looks to be in decent shape for 2021. I'd expect 2022 to reflect $11 billion or so in annual revenue once again, as the company picks up where it left off in 2019, albeit much later than it would have wanted.

The same story applies to margins in my view, as profitability will obviously suffer immensely this year. Thanks to deleveraging of fixed expenses, margins will likely be well off their normal levels in at least 2021, but probably 2022 as well until things get back to normal. That remains to be seen, as Royal Caribbean may keep some of its cost saving measures that have been put into place since the crisis started.

Below, we have EBIT and EBIT margin for the past three years, and estimates for 2020 and 2021, all in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

EBIT crested $2.1 billion last year, but obviously, a huge loss is expected for 2020. The rebound should be swift into 2021 as revenue returns, but it appears profitability will return more slowly than revenue. Cruise operators require operating leverage to boost margins because fixed operating costs are immense. Thus, margins will almost certainly not return to normalized levels until revenue fully reaches its prior levels, or perhaps even later than that.

When EBIT margin returns to ~20% of revenue is anyone's guess, but the pieces are in place for the rebound to begin, and that's important.

A damaged balance sheet

Royal Caribbean's balance sheet was fairly highly leveraged before the crisis began, but at this point, there is no mistaking how much leverage it has. Below, we have net debt for the past three years and estimates for net debt for 2020 and 2021, all in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Net debt at the end of this year is forecast to be nearly double what it was just three years ago as the company has taken on liabilities to fund to new ships and other capex under normal conditions, only to be hit with this crisis that has essentially stopped its revenue production.

Capital raises have been the name of the game for cruise operators in the past couple of months, with one example being last week's $3.32 billion offering of two issues, one that expires in 2023, and the other in 2025. This is a lot of debt, but when you consider the rates the company is having to pay - around 11% - it is tremendously expensive. Royal Caribbean will be on the hook for ~$365 million in interest expense annually just from this issue. Keep in mind EBIT last year was just over $2 billion last year, so while Royal Caribbean won't go bankrupt from this debt, it will crimp earnings.

Then there's the matter of free cash flow, which Royal Caribbean wasn't that great at producing in the first place. Below, we have cash from operations and capex, the components of which make up free cash flow. All values are in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Free cash flow is notoriously lumpy but in Royal Caribbean's case, it has been very lumpy, and in the past three years, has summed to ~$2.8 billion. Estimates for this year are at -$3.9 billion, with another $900 million deficit next year. It may be a long time before FCF recovers to prior levels and even if it does, as I mentioned, Royal Caribbean's FCF wasn't particularly good in the first place.

The company has ceased buybacks and dividends to conserve cash, as it should considering the predicament it is in, but with its massive pile of debt - new and old - its lack of FCF production may prove troublesome when it comes time to pay down some of its obligations.

The bottom line

Even with all these issues, I think Royal Caribbean is very cheap. Indeed, if we look a couple of years out at normalized earnings estimates, the stock is trading at an attractive multiple, even accounting for the risks that could come up between here and there.

Source: Seeking Alpha

On what should be normalized earnings in 2023 of about $8 per share, the stock trades for less than 5 times earnings. That's cheap, but is it cheap enough? That depends upon your risk tolerance, but given the debt the company has taken on that is very expensive, as well as lackluster free cash flow production, I think Royal Caribbean is now fairly priced.

I was very bullish a couple of months ago on Royal Caribbean, but the situation has changed, and I now think that this stock carries very high risks to go along with its very high potential rewards. Royal Caribbean was never the best of the bunch in the first place, and it still isn't today. If you want a cruise stock, buy Norwegian.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NCLH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.