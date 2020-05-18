Southwest Airlines: The Good Guys Don't Always Win

There's always been a lot to like about Southwest (LUV) through a typical cycle – its profitability and balance sheet are best-in-class, while management has generally done right by its stakeholders. But with the airline industry set for one of the deepest downturns on record, and with little visibility into recovery, I favor management teams with a clear will to make the tough decisions.

In that sense, Southwest's recent commentary and its latest equity raise should concern equity investors - management has shown little willingness to rightsize the fleet or the employee base, which I view as a mistake, given the magnitude of COVID-driven demand declines. The valuation isn't as appealing either – the ~4-5x two-three year EV/EBITDAR (discounted back) reflects the crowded positioning in the stock, in my view, while the potential dilution from the convertible issuance likely detracts from medium-term equity upside.

Room for Deeper Capacity Cuts

For context, Southwest management is currently setting its targets based on three scenarios - an "L-shape" recovery, a "gradual increase off of an L-shaped recovery," and a "U-shape" recovery beginning in 4Q based on an April trough (revenue declines in the -90% to 95% range). For now, targeted 2Q20 capacity reductions are down 60-70% but pale in comparison to peers in the down 80-90% range.

Source: Company Filings

However, the decision to limit capacity cuts is not backed by any signs of bookings improvement heading into 2Q, which has me concerned.

But the demand right now in April, May, and June for those booking timeframes is pretty anemic. That's just where we are. – 1Q20 Transcript

Management seems to be taking a stance on a recovery, which is risky, in my view. On the upside, it allows for better retention of its air traffic liability and will enable Southwest to gain share in a rebound. On the downside, however, Southwest will have to contend with load factors significantly below peers for a prolonged period should a recovery prove anemic, or worse, non-existent. Southwest ended 1Q20 with 742 aircraft in its fleet (622 owned), ~350 aircraft in long-term storage/parking, and ~34 grounded MAXs.

Source: Form 10-Q

Cost Cuts Ongoing But Cash Burn Runway in Question

Southwest has also guided toward opex reductions of ~$2bn and capex cuts of ~$1bn for FY20. Key opex drivers include lower executive pay, voluntary time-off programs, modified payment terms with vendors and suppliers, as well as cuts to nonessential spending. Meanwhile, the capex savings are coming from cancellations/deferrals of investment projects, driving a ~70% cut to planned capex spend of $1.4-1.5bn.

These initiatives have translated into a 2Q20 cash burn per day of $30-35M (excluding the benefits of CARES and working capital impacts) – half the initial $60-65m target. The runway to further lower the cash burn is in question, though, with management citing "additional cost reductions and certainly cuts to the schedule" on the 1Q20 call as potential levers.

Navigating COVID will be a novel experience for management - Southwest has yet to experience bankruptcy, significant layoffs, etc. in prior downturns. And with the post-COVID environment still largely uncertain, I question if management has the will to make the difficult choices. Thus, my base case remains for management to continue adopting a conservative approach to rightsizing the fleet and workforce, weighing on the cash burn runway.

Implied >30% Dilution Post-Capital Raise

Equity investors will want to be cautious about the Southwest's recent (upsized) capital raise – not only will there be a 70m common stock issuance, but the $2bn Convertible Senior Notes offering ($750m due 2023 and $1.25bn due 2025), in particular, also bears watching. In total, Southwest has raised ~$4bn from the offerings, driving an implied ~32% dilution (including Treasury warrants, convertibles and 30-day allotments), by my estimates.

Millions Shares outstanding (pre-equity raise) 515 (+) Shares issued via secondary offering 70 (+) 30-day option for underwriters 10.5 (+) Convertible offering @ $28.50/share 70 (+) 30-day option for convertible underwriters @ $28.50/share 10.5 (+) Warrants owed to the US government 2.6 = Shares outstanding (post-equity raise) 163.6 Implied Dilution (%) 31.7%

Source: Author's Est, Company Filings

I am generally positive on equity raises when a company is going through losses as the net effect tends to be "accretive" in the sense that the additional share count reduces the net losses on a per-share basis. The recently announced ~$2.0 billion convertible senior note offering, however, runs into 2023 and 2025, and thus, the potential for medium-term equity dilution is a key risk, even when profitability returns.

While the raise will allow Southwest to avoid tapping into the ~$2.8bn in additional secured loans available from the Treasury under the CARES Act, Southwest already has the strongest balance sheet in the space. Thus, the capital cushion seems excessive, in my view, likely reflecting management's priority in protecting the employee base and maintaining capacity at the expense of shareholders.

The Good Guys Don't Always Win

Southwest management's steps in response to one of the deepest demand declines on record haven't quite impressed me as much as United's (UAL), for instance. With domestic passenger demand already down 90-95% and all signs pointing to an anemic recovery ahead, I am concerned about Southwest's rather muted capacity cuts relative to peers. With management also showing little willingness to rightsize the employee base, I think the risk that Southwest planes fly at deep losses in the meantime is material, likely explaining the recent ~$4bn capital cushion (implied >30% dilution including converts). Lastly, valuations aren't all that cheap either – this is as crowded as it gets in the airline space, and at ~4-5x two-three year fwd normalized EV/EBITDAR (discounted back) plus the medium-term dilution from the convertibles, the stock looks set to lag in a recovery scenario.

