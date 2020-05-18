Like many who follow the global automotive business, I have been mesmerized and repelled since Elon Musk assumed active leadership of Tesla (TSLA) in 2008. A test drive in Tesla's roadster, its first product, suggested to me that the company was impressive from an engineering standpoint, while not so in terms of consumer mass marketing.

Even during my moments of deepest skepticism, I've rooted for Musk. From my perspective as a business journalist, his iconoclastic ideas and behaviors promised to stir up automaking and create fodder for plenty of interesting stories and coverage, perhaps shaking up many of the industry's longheld assumptions, such as the reliance on dealer franchises in order to sell vehicles at retail.

True believers

I understand why enthusiasts are passionate about their Model S sedans, Model X crossovers and Model 3s, though it's difficult for me to understand how mass adoption of EVs will happen with so many consumers relatively satisfied with their gasoline-powered vehicles, given that the price of fuel and the price of the vehicles themselves present a favorable value proposition compared with EVs.

Tesla owners to date are primarily well-to-do or at least of above-average affluence from what I observe anecdotally. Their Teslas often are second or third or fourth cars -- enjoyable to own and drive as novelties, not necessarily so practical when it comes to day-to-day recharging and repairs.

Finally, Tesla's financial performance tells the story of a company that's overwhelming and chronically dependent on cash from equity investors and lenders -- not to mention government incentives -- much more so than incumbent automakers. Tesla simply hasn't yet proven that it can support itself on internally-generated cash.

Data table of selected earnings information Source: Macrotrends

Tesla quarterly and TTM EPS Source: Macrotrends

The reasons why Tesla must certainly fail as an independent company have been presented again and again by savvy analysts, which is not to say the reasons are bogus -- or that they may not one day prove prescient. Buoyed by adherents to the brand and fearless investors, Tesla soldiers on, its share price climbing to levels that seem preposterous -- or at least disconnected from value. At the moment, the company's $148 billion market capitalization is roughly three times that of General Motors Co. (GM) and Ford Motor Co. (F) combined! Even that comparison may seem unfair given GM and Ford's recent stumbles; how about the astonishing fact that Tesla's market cap amounts to about 92% of the market cap of financially solid Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), the world's premier automaker?

Leadership chops

Clearly, some of the zealotry propelling Tesla's share price can be tied to Musk's charismatic appeal as a tech industry wizard, the same appeal that created bands of true believers behind Bill Gates in his day, Steve Jobs at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos. Musk falls into the category of tech anti-hero, a new economy leader with an alternative view who thumbs his nose at authority and convention, supremely confident that he is right and most of the rest of the world is wrong.

If you want to know about mobility and the global automotive industry, get started today on Auto/Mobility Investors.

Pandemic has slowed Tesla down only slightly. Sure, the company needs vehicle production and the cash that comes with it fast -- but the main reason for his defiance of Alameda County officials is that he can't be bothered with the county's blanket prohibition of manufacturing in light of his plan for maximizing worker health and safety in the factory. Musk finally got support from California's governor Gavin Newsom -- who doesn't want Tesla to relocate to other states, as Toyota and Nissan have done with their U.S. operations. Production is resuming at full-tilt.

Tesla Model 3 sedan Source: Tesla

Electric cars are as old as the industry itself. The driving force behind Musk's entrepreneurial fervor is not so much innovation as the fundamental belief that fossil fuels quickly must be replaced by renewable energy sources and by electricity in automobiles. That belief remains controversial in the halls of government, reflecting the public divide. Anti-fossil fuel advocates are convinced the earth stands on the edge of climate disaster; their opponents come from several camps, including those -- such as yours truly -- who acknowledge the effects of climate change, favor renewables when they make economic sense -- yet don't support extreme measures to rid the world instantly and comprehensively of oil, gas and other combustibles.

One only has to spend a few moments on Twitter or Facebook to get a feel for the climate debate's intensity and the potential for transforming a reasonable and important policy conversation into the vilest display of political mud-slinging and invective. Such is the divide between those who view Musk a true American hero on a noble mission to rescue the planet versus those who see him feeding at the public trough while exploiting questionable climate science to serve his own and Tesla's ends. It's hardly a coincidence that Musk's social media presence deliberately stokes the electric vehicle divide in the same way that politics are made harsher by tweets from the White House.

Tesla charging network Source: Tesla

Musk has unquestionably created an exceptionally strong brand that stands for environmental responsibility and commands a large following. The rest of the industry is acknowledging the accomplishment implicitly by creating their own battery EVs, which has the effect of bringing Tesla into the mainstream. More EVs from competitors will also help bolster the investment case for more battery research and for expanding the recharging infrastructure.

I've driven Teslas, and I like them. Would I buy one? Not yet. If the price comes down, the styling moves more to my liking, recharging becomes more convenient -- maybe.

Does No. 2 exist?

One of Tesla's corporate strengths -- leadership -- is also a vulnerability. How would the company fare under anyone's leadership but Musk's? Is there a single name other than his that is a known quantity who could step in to run the company if he's not available? Corporate governance and sustainability of management aren't optional frills -- just ask those who owned Nissan Motor Co. (OTCPK:NSANY) and Renault SA (OTCPK:RNLSY) shares prior to the arrest of Carlos Ghosn.

For some time I advised those who asked to stay away from TSLA shares in anything but a short position. My thinking has evolved. The company's survival can be sustained indefinitely by the legion of buyers who believe automaking's near future is powered by batteries and are willing to stake their money on it. When that flow of investment capital stops, all bets are off. For that reason, I am moving to a neutral position at the center -- and I'm still rooting for Musk to succeed.

If you've read this far, you might consider following me by pressing the button at the top of this article. Thanks.

If you enjoyed this article, look for more exclusive information at Auto/Mobility Investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.