Workday: Hiding In Plain Sight

Workday is trying to carve out a niche for its self in the mid-market space.

Workday (WDAY) has been abandoned due to fear of growing competition, execution worries, and the COVID-19 induced market volatility. Workday's revamped strategy is unique, and it has laid the foundation to outperform its peers. The combination of its cloud-focused capabilities in HCM, extending into and beyond the financial management space will evolve to stun competitors. When we throw in its subdued valuation compared to its peers, the potential for revenue growth acceleration and margin expansion on a strong FCF margin, investors will find that Workday is undervalued.

As a result, I will be initiating a bullish rating in the long term.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Market Opportunity

Workday provides HCM and financial management tools for enterprises of all sizes. Its previous focus has been on large enterprises. The HCM market is valued at $18B. Due to its expanded capabilities, Workday now addresses a bigger TAM (total addressable market), which is valued at $88B. This extended TAM includes capabilities in business analytics, accounting, financial management, and procurement. A significant portion of Workday's goal is to simplify and automate the processes in the office of the CFO. While it attempts to penetrate this space, it will come in contact with competitors of varying sizes, intent, and capabilities. These include established ERP vendors like Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP), and niche players like Anaplan (PLAN), Coupa (COUP), Zuora (ZUO), and Smartsheet (SMAR).

Potential

The rapid adoption of cloud platforms (induced by the acceleration of digital transformation projects and the work from home theme) will continue to drive the demand for Workday's offerings. This adds to its expansion into other verticals like finance, healthcare, education, procurement, and accounting. While some of these new bets are yielding results, others will take some time to be accretive to revenue.

Going forward, management is guiding for high teens growth in its HCM solution and low forty-percent growth for the finance-related products. Scout RFP (spend management) is expected to contribute less than 1% of total revenue in FY'21. ScoutRFP was recently acquired to extend its capabilities in finance (spend management).

If Workday succeeds in its product integration and go-to-market strategy, its added capabilities will continue to sustain double-digit growth in the mid-teens to low 20s range. Consistent double-digit growth of its existing customers and high single-digit greenfield growth will be more than sufficient to drive margin expansion. This will be built off the strong international revenue growth of 33%, which now represents 25% of overall revenue.

This isn't farfetched, given its historical ability to execute. Gross retention rate stands at 95%, while DBNER remains above 100%. It will be nice to have more color on DBNER. The peg at +100% suggests expansion from the existing base isn't much given the strong greenfield wins, which include 11 new Fortune 500 customers for HCM, 100 new Prism customers, and over 350 planning customers.

Given the strong momentum in its financial management offering, Workday has the ability to produce yearly revenue growth in excess of 20% in the next two years. This factors in slight impact to SMB revenue in the aftermath of COVID-19 and a rapid contribution from ScoutRFP. This also includes high single-digit growth in professional services in line with management's guidance.

Business (Rating: Neutral)

Products

Financial management: for the simplification of financial processes. Includes a soon to be released accounting center to automate accounting processing, and improve reporting and analysis using data from different sources. Includes procurement and spend management module from the acquisition of Scout RFP. Scout RFP had the highest rating, according to Gartner's peer insights review of the strategic sourcing and application space. This space also includes Coupa and SAP Ariba sourcing suites. In the peer review, Scout RFP had a 50% overlap with both SAP and Coupa. Workday wasn't ranked in Gartner's procure-to-pay magic quadrant; however, it was listed in the honorable mentions category. Coupa is the highest-ranked vendor in the procure-to-pay space.

It appears there isn't much difference between spend management and procure-to-pay. According to Ariba:

Spend management is the tried and true practice of comprehensively managing all supplier relationships and company purchasing to identify every dollar spent and get the most out of it. Spend management best practices integrate and automate all spend-related activities from source to settle so that buying happens as planned and suppliers get paid in compliance with contracts. Procure-to-pay is the process of integrating purchasing and accounts payable systems to create greater efficiencies. It exists within the larger procurement management process and involves four key stages: selecting goods and services; enforcing compliance and order; receiving and reconciliation; invoicing and payment.

Two companies listed in Gartner's procure to pay review started out as spend management solutions. Coupa also uses a lot of spend management jargon on its website.

Human capital management: for talent and workforce management. Includes recruiting, payroll, time tracking, learning management, compensation management, and talent optimization. Historically, this has been geared towards large enterprises. Workday's HCM solution ranks in Gartner's leadership position for HCMs. Workday is now marketing its new PaaS (platform as a service) capabilities to beef up its weakness. Its website features use cases from companies like Netflix (NFLX), Flex, and Accuride. The growing adoption of its PaaS capabilities has the potential to accelerate growth. Providing a platform for developers to be creative with its products will drive deeper market penetration of its offerings. Though, Oracle and SAP won't sit back to watch this scenario unfold. I expect a solid response from them, given the depth of their sales and marketing arm.

By 2025, 60% of global midmarket and large enterprises will have invested in a cloud-deployed human capital management (HCM) suite for administrative HR and talent management.

Insight and analytics solutions (Prism Analytics): resulted from the acquisition of Adaptive Insights. Includes HR analytics, people analytics, and DaaS (data as a service). It helps customers meld external data with data generated from Workday's solutions to drive actionable insights. The greenfield wins from Prism announced in the last conference call were impressive. This suggests customers are finding a good use for Workday's analytics capabilities amid the tons of data they analyze. The datasheet for the prism analytics offering shows it integrates with CRMs, point of sales solutions, and survey platforms. This might indicate its intent to expand into the experience management space as it dovetails nicely with its HCM offering.

Workday industry solutions: for educational institutions (Workday Students), project management, and healthcare institutes. This entails admission to curriculum management for students and procurement to the analytics stage of healthcare projects.

Like Veeva (VEEV), Workday is testing the range of its capabilities. It has achieved a decent level of success in the HCM space. It hopes to replicate this success in other verticals. If it succeeds, this strategy will ensure EPS, FCF, and its growth factor aligns to uphold multiple expansion.

Financials

HCM subscription growth is decelerating. This is more of a weaker expansion from existing customers than greenfield wins. This also explains Workday's expansion into other verticals.

Workday is hard at work to expand the capabilities of its mothership (human capital management) by expanding into other verticals while moving into the midmarket. The midmarket has two formidable players in Paylocity (PCTY) and Paycom (PAYC) who are both focused on the US market. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Paychex (PAYX) focus on smaller businesses relative to Paylocity and Paycom. The success of Paylocity and Paycom in the mid-market is a combination of experience, culture, strong management, and strategic partnerships. This is not a feat that Workday can achieve overnight. However, there's no harm in trying.

If it comes down to it, I expect to see a lot of discounting to gain market share. Also, the midmarket space is sensitive to the shock to SMBs in the sharing economy with liquidity issues. Demand is supposed to track the unemployment rate in the US. As it stands, it doesn't appear too rosy playing in the US midmarket. Competitors have already cited demand weaknesses.

In terms of its penetration into new verticals, I view that as a game that requires some patience. The wins from the finance and the healthcare space are impressive. Last quarter includes brands like KeyBanc, Beth Israel Lahey Health, Dun and Bradstreet, and West Virginia United Health System. If the accounting solution becomes GA and procurement picks up as expected, Workday could enjoy the gains from the growth buffer it has been trying to create. However, I wouldn't bet on it as most large enterprises prefer to go for the best solution only after reviewing a lot of options given the availability of strong integration tools in the HCM space. This explains why Workday is focusing on the midmarket. Midmarket players tend to bundle HCM and financial planning offerings.

I still think for the foreseeable future, large enterprises or the mega enterprises, they will buy HR and finance separately. They're just - that's just the way they've done it historically, with the medium enterprise increasingly is buying HR and finance together. And that's a really powerful trend for us.

On the cost side, I'm projecting gains in EPS as talent acquisition cost becomes cheap as the shrinking of the sharing economy creates a glut of sales and technical talents. This, in addition to the near-term R&D efficiency gains announced in the last CC, will put GAAP operating margin at -13% in FY'21. This represents a 100-basis point improvement from FY'20. This is an acceptable improvement when you consider the myriads of moving cost buckets in light of its recent acquisition and shifting go-to-market strategy.

Management is expecting OCF (operating cash flow) growth of 25%, which suggests opex gains will flow to the net income line. Capitalization of new investments and growth in deferred revenue will keep more cash in the door. Growth in sales backlog (subscription revenue backlog @ $8.29 billion, guiding for low 20s to mid-teens growth in FY'21) suggests there should be no liquidity risk worries until 2022. Near-term capex spend includes $230m in real estate investments and an additional $350m on other capital needs. This will result in an FCF margin of +20%. That's not something to lose sleep over against the backdrop of its strong potential to drive average revenue per customer from its new offerings. This forms the second buffer to its valuation in addition to the revenue growth, which is expected to be in excess of 20%.

The principal portion of its long-term debt isn't due until 2022. I will prefer to wait before worrying about EPS dilution if the debt is converted. I expect Workday to smoothen out its go-to-market strategy by the end of the year. As an investor, I can stomach a 2.5% dilution y/y as long as the cash is used to drive growth and margins.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Bullish)

Competitors

Workday has strong products and capabilities to continue to acquire market share in the HCM space. However, Oracle and SAP are highly interested in acquiring more market share in the HCM space.

Here is an excerpt from Oracle's last conference call:

Our primary ERP competitors are struggling. SAP never rewrote their ERP applications for the cloud. And today, many of SAP's largest customers are actively working with us to migrate from SAP to Fusion ERP in the cloud. Workday, the other competitor, is seeing very little success in cloud ERP. Workday's ERP market share is tiny compared to ours. What's even more interesting is Workday's lack of success in cloud ERP is also creating opportunities for Oracle in cloud HCM. HCM increasingly is being purchased as a part of an ERP Cloud application suite. As a result, Oracle now has more HCM customers than Workday, and Fusion HCM revenue is growing faster than Workday.

Oracle believes it has closed its usability gap. The usability gap has been a concern for analysts. Gartner also made comments about the improvement of the UI/UX of Oracle's HCM offering in its HCM report. Oracle's website also puts an emphasis on this. Gartner also talked about Oracle's strong PaaS capabilities (platform as a service). While it provides a tour of some of these capabilities on its website, it will be interesting to see demonstrations of use cases by customers. This will put more conviction in the minds of developers and IT architects.

SAP is trying to improve the value of its offerings after the purchase of Qualtrics. Qualtrics is an employee experience platform similar to SurveyMonkey (SVMK) and Medallia (MDLA). Adding Qualtrics to its HCM offering is definitely a value boost. It will help HR teams drive more insights from their talent management modules. SAP highlights some of its PaaS capabilities on its website. It also provides insight into the adoption of these capabilities. Like Oracle, it has to continue to highlight compelling use cases from its HCM offering to drive interests from developers and CTOs.

The low hanging fruit in the large enterprise space has been picked. This has pushed Workday into research mode. It appears Workday is less concerned about competition in the large enterprise space. Management is evolving its go-to-market strategy by expanding its capabilities into favorable verticals. Verticals like finance, procurement, and accounting integrate close to the HCM space and will drive average order value and retention rate.

Other competitors include Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD), and Ceridian (CDAY). Management isn't really worried about them. Ceridian is considered a challenger, while CSOD is a niche player in Gartner's HCM quadrant. Both are regarded as having limited reach outside their home country.

The merger of Ultimate Software and Kronos is something to watch out for. However, as we will explore in the macro section, Ultimate Software isn't much of a threat.

Macro

A spike in the unemployment rate means less monetization from current customers as the worries about global economic growth mean lower than expected growth in employees using HCM platforms.

Besides that, Workday's international expansion strategy best explains its interesting evolution. Because Paylocity and Paycom have more strength/focus in the US mid-market, Workday is trying to play to its strength by focusing on its strong international momentum in the mid-market. This ensures it doesn't tickle sleeping dragons.

Here is management's commentary about its international expansion strategy:

I would definitely say the biggest opportunity, at least in my mind is bringing the medium enterprise solution to the rest of the world. We've been doing that in the past 12 months, when we brought the medium enterprise offering, which is a different pricing and packaging and lower cost services. We've taken it to places like the UK. A lot of the rest of the world is a medium enterprise marketplace. So that's, that's a big opportunity. And it's largely a greenfield opportunity. I combine that with we're still largely underpenetrated in almost all parts of the world outside the US where the market was first hot for cloud. So we still have a tremendous amount of opportunity, there's always the ability to sell back into the base.

Whenever Workday is having its sales conversations in the mid-market, it will be about selling the strength of its HCM platform, and its added capabilities in procurement, accounting, and analytics. It will mostly encounter players who don't have the robustness of its offerings. It's easier to get a CFO to listen to if you've got an HCM platform, a best of breed financial management offering, and an analytics module that blends both data from your platform and external solutions.

Because Ultimate Software has a global reach, it will be going to those RFPs with its HCM offering and nothing more. Anaplan will only have its financial planning solution to offer. The same goes for SMAR and COUPA. I won't be quick to dismiss Anaplan given its recent popularity amongst GSPs who are adopting it for sales and financial planning when consulting with large enterprises. Also, Anaplan integrates with Workday's offerings, and I see it complementing Workday's offerings in special use cases.

Oracle and SAP will contemplate sticking with large enterprises. It's not clear if they have a full awareness of what Workday is trying to do. SAP is trying to be more robust by convincing HR execs to bundle employee experience management solutions with its HCM offering. Gartner picked out a lot of customer experience and integration issues in its procure-to-pay and HCM magic quadrant when analyzing SAP. That's enough to keep SAP busy in the near term.

Oracle remains the most formidable competitor because its financial management and HCM platform are integrated into its broader ERP solution. It also has a CX (business automation) offering to cross-sell. Ultimate and Kronos don't show up in the spend management/procure-to-pay space, which is where Workday appears to have left them behind.

As Workday begins to plant those seeds in the mid-market, it will hope and pray Oracle doesn't notice. Management is already aware of this potential threat. Here is some excerpt from the last CC:

Well, you know, without getting into the deal by deal basis, the two major competitors we see on everything are SAP and Oracle for financials. The more cloud centric opportunities favor Workday. And if there's a second one we see it's Oracle. The more cloud such people are looking at it, SAP tends to fall away. So we will have to talk account by account. As the cloud continues to mature in the finance marketplace, I think we'll see more of Oracle than we will of SAP.

In other to end the competition for good in the midmarket, Workday might decide to acquire some capabilities in customer/employee experience (SurveyMonkey most likely). That represents the next logical step. However, I don't see that happening until 2022, as management already has a lot of balls to juggle.

Then again, it is clear that Workday will evolve from this battle unscathed and probably unnoticed until the final lap.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Investors aren't buying a lack of GAAP profitability situation. Neither are they buying Workday's move into the mid-market. The market also seems to be unimpressed by its expanding product portfolio. All these factors are weighing heavily on valuation. As a result, Workday's recovery from the COVID-19 induced sell-off wasn't as robust as some of its peers.

Also, the last earnings call was in February, and the world was still in the early innings of the COVID-19 development. Given some of the bearish commentary from US-focused competitors like Paylocity and Paycom, that might explain why the full recovery never happened.

Analysts appear to be less pessimistic, with an average price target of $175 and only a downgrade since April. This also includes a consensus average revenue growth of 19.4% in CY'21 (below management's guidance) and 17.6% in CY'22.

The Street is more interested in discounting the near-term COVID-19 induced weakness compared to the long-term potential of the stock. This explains a portion of the current mispricing.

Valuation

Out of the popular ROIC improvement strategies in the cloud space, Workday is using a combination of cross-selling, vertical expansion, and the power of its brand to expand its reach. Management's tone in the last conference call suggests WDAY has a firm grasp of building out its sales execution and go-to-market strategy.

Workday only needs to deliver more than a 20% y/y growth to continue to trade at a discount to its peers, assuming a yearly return of 12.5% (assumes 2.5% yearly share count dilution). At that rate, it won't reach a 10% market share until 2026.

The DCF analysis above assumes a 15% revenue CAGR over the next ten years. This assumes the financial management bets drive an acceleration in DBNER. This is conservative against the FCF margin backdrop of 25%, as it assumes a 5% margin expansion from 20%. Using a weighted average cost of capital of 10% (beta of 1.14), a growth till perpetuity of 2% and 230 million shares outstanding (diluted), after netting out cash and debt, we get a share price of $175. The WACC is risk-averse as it assumes a risk-free rate of 3%. The 10-year treasure rate currently stands at 0.64%.

If we value WDAY using an FCF multiple of 20x, which is a significant discount from the FCF multiple of mature SaaS companies like Salesforce (CRM), using the same set of assumptions from the WACC growth till perpetuity method, we get a price per share of $238.

Risks

Consumer risk is a must-watch. It's not clear how fast or successful the new acquisitions and capabilities will evolve. If they aren't adopted as expected, Workday will struggle to drive multiple expansion and growth.

Weak stimulus packages from ex-Us economies might also impact IT spend in the near term.

Workday continues to face EPS dilution risk. The bet is that its new acquisition and strategy change will drive high margin growth and free cash flow before its long-term debt obligations are due. If this doesn't happen before the principal payment date of its debt, we might be heading for significant equity dilution.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Buy)

Workday is reimagining its future, and the market is yet to notice. This might be a result of the COVID-19 induced volatility. Regardless, Workday stands a strong chance of emerging from this with a new skin that will be tough for competitors to recognize. By the time it is done carving out its new territory, it will be too late to compete with it.

Workday is a buy, and thanks for your time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.